Top Trade Idea 2020: Canadian Dollar 2020 Outlook, Yield Advantage Against AUD and NZD

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2019-12-31 04:00:00
Dollar 2020 Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD Technical Charts
2019-12-30 15:06:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2019-12-31 04:00:00
Top 5 Most Market Moving Grey Swans to Watch for 2020
2019-12-31 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Top Trade Idea 2020: Short USD/JPY Below 6-Year Wedge
2019-12-31 12:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 16, 2019 when USD/JPY traded near 109.58.
2019-12-31 11:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hold Close to 3-Month Highs On US-China Trade Hopes
2019-12-31 07:01:00
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2019-12-31 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Top Trade Idea 2020: Global Recession? Take the Under: Long Crude Oil, Long CAD/JPY
2019-12-31 14:00:00
Oil Forecast 1Q-2020: Can Crude Prices Push Higher?
2019-12-31 09:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD 2020 Levels
2019-12-30 21:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2019-12-30 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 1.12% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.61% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.32% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.11% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/N2SXqgFKyi
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.18% Oil - US Crude: 0.16% Silver: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/IaDF74ucqm
  • The final quarter of the decade for the Pound has been its best, with the currency gaining 6.6% against the US Dollar.Where is $GBPUSD heading in 2020? Find out from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/aMQwkdSamn https://t.co/rNqOD0fzer
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.75%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.81%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/1aYNgrSRNr
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.39% Germany 30: 0.38% Wall Street: -0.00% US 500: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/78bufC2a1r
  • The persistent weakness of the #Euro against the $USD, which began in late September 2018, will likely persist in the first few months of 2020. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/FVVfPKSOzG https://t.co/gPBq0uocIZ
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.34% Oil - US Crude: 0.12% Silver: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/WonLIIdI1K
  • It seems that the ‘reflation’ trade may be back on: that is, ‘long growth.’ Crude #oil is the commodity market proxy for growth, while $CADJPY rates serve as an FX proxy to crude oil. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/DFdczXzIkB https://t.co/dVnhjerPn5
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.75%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.81%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Af5Ln021Xo
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.12% France 40: 0.11% US 500: -0.07% Wall Street: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/rBjofbaaUo
Top Trade Idea 2020: Canadian Dollar 2020 Outlook, Yield Advantage Against AUD and NZD

Top Trade Idea 2020: Canadian Dollar 2020 Outlook, Yield Advantage Against AUD and NZD

2019-12-31 22:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

My top trading opportunities in 2019 were going long the Canadian Dollar against currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand Dollars. overall, it was a solid year for the Loonie as it gained about 3.6 and 4.4 percent against the NZD and AUD respectively. Could this performance repeat in the year ahead? It depends on how the Bank of Canada approaches risk to the economic outlook. The central bank has avoided cutting benchmark lending rates, countering the trend from most other developed nations as global growth and world manufacturing output deteriorated.

Bank of Canada Held its Ground (Chart 1)

Benchmark Lending Rates, AUD,NZD,CAD

There are cautious dovish bets for the BOC in 2020 with odds of a 25bp rate cut by October at roughly 50 percent. These are more dovish than from New Zealand but less so than out of Australia. Canada’s economy was rocked by November’s jobs report and if the disappointing trend in data surprises prolongs, we may see the central bank ease. However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s middle-class tax cuts could undermine the urgency of monetary stimulus. BOC Governor Stephen Poloz highlighted the potency of fiscal support in an era of low interest rates. If he steps aside, CAD’s yield advantage in AUD/CAD and NZD/CAD could prove fruitful.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2019
Top Trading Opportunities in 2019
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Download our Top Trading Opportunities for 2020
Get My Guide

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Top Trade Idea 2020: Long European Equities on Fiscal Stimulus Prospects
Top Trade Idea 2020: Long European Equities on Fiscal Stimulus Prospects
2019-12-31 20:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Short: EUR/NZD – Bearish Signals on the weekly chart
Top Trade Idea 2020: Short: EUR/NZD – Bearish Signals on the weekly chart
2019-12-31 19:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Long EUR/JPY – Chart Suggests a Bullish Set-up in the Making
Top Trade Idea 2020: Long EUR/JPY – Chart Suggests a Bullish Set-up in the Making
2019-12-31 18:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Short EUR/GBP – Sterling to Rise as Brexit Uncertainty Fades After UK Election
Top Trade Idea 2020: Short EUR/GBP – Sterling to Rise as Brexit Uncertainty Fades After UK Election
2019-12-31 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/CAD
AUD/CAD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.