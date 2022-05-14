News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EURUSD Continues its Decline Ahead of EU CPI Next Week
2022-05-13 11:15:00
Dollar Posts Opposing Breaks with EURUSD and USDJPY, S&P 500 Tip Toes Among Bears
2022-05-13 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Update: Uncertainty Around EU Oil Ban While COVID-19 Cases Fall in Shanghai
2022-05-12 08:00:00
Crude Oil Lifted as US CPI Remains Stubbornly High and Risk Aversion Hits Equities
2022-05-12 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
S&P 500 Flirts with Bear Market as Wall Street Generals Get Picked Off One by One
2022-05-12 21:40:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Crumble as US Inflation Comes Hotter Than Expected
2022-05-11 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Price Collapse Testing Critical Support
2022-05-13 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breaks Lower, Will it Hold Before the Weekend Starts?
2022-05-13 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Pound Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Stagflation and Article 16 Risks
2022-05-13 16:00:00
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-05-13 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Rolling Over, Towards Test of Support
2022-05-13 13:15:00
Dollar Posts Opposing Breaks with EURUSD and USDJPY, S&P 500 Tip Toes Among Bears
2022-05-13 02:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Jobs Report in Focus as Bear Market Pressures AUD/USD

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AU Jobs Report, IG Client Sentiment – Weekly Outlook

  • Australian Dollar continued to feel the pressure last week
  • Will a local jobs report revive some spirit for the Aussie?
  • Technical and sentiment analysis seems to not bode well

The Australian Dollar extended losses against the US Dollar this past week. Despite a more-hawkish Reserve Bank of Australia at the beginning of this month, prevailing risk aversion in financial markets is weighing on the sentiment-linked currency. In the week ahead, traders should be mindful of the Australian jobs report.

On Wednesday, the country is expected to add 30k jobs in April as the unemployment rate declines to 3.9% from 4.0%. That would be the first time on record to see the figure below 4%. This could fuel more hawkish RBA policy expectations, potentially boosting the Australian currency. With that in mind, how is the technical landscaping shaping up to be for the Aussie?

AUD/USD – Bearish

Unfortunately, the Australian Dollar’s technical posture has been deteriorating, in line with weakness since April. This past week, AUD/USD confirmed a breakout under the critical 0.6968 – 0.7000 support zone. That has exposed the 0.6777 – 0.6832 range below, which are lows last seen in June 2020. Clearing the latter could pace the way for a trajectory towards the 2020 low.

Still, keep a close eye on RSI. Positive divergence seems to be prevailing, showing that downside momentum is fading. This can at times precede a turn higher. With that in mind, there could be some room for the currency to recover. The real test of a bounce would likely be the falling trendline from March on the chart below.

Getting there does entail pushing back above the 0.6968 – 0.7000 zone, which could establish itself as new resistance. Above that zone, the falling trendline could reinstate the dominant focus to the downside. Extending losses would expose the 100% and 123.6% Fibonacci extension levels at 0.6635 and 0.6486 respectively.

Chart Created in TradingView

Australian Dollar IG Client Sentiment Analysis – Bearish

Taking a peek at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), about 76% of retail traders were net-long AUD/USD towards the end of last week. At times, IGCS can behave as a contrarian indicator. Since the majority of investors are biased to the upside, this could spell trouble for the Aussie. This is as upside exposure increased by 7.34% and 19.98% compared to yesterday and last week respectively. With that in mind, these signals are offering a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias for AUD/USD.

*IGCS data used from May 12th report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

