Australian Dollar Week Ahead: Tough Road Awaits Amid Ukraine, RBA and NFPs

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-02-25 14:05:00
EU Economic Sentiment Edges Higher but Consumer Confidence Dips
2022-02-25 10:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Rising Shipping Costs, Letters of Credit & Sanctions
2022-02-25 10:54:00
Nasdaq 100 Rebound May Inspire APAC Stock, Crude Oil and Gold Retreat
2022-02-25 01:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Ekes Out Small Gain After Unwinding 860-Point Drop - Now What?
2022-02-24 22:00:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Stocks Rocked as Russia Invades
2022-02-24 15:04:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Break Rejected- XAU/USD Bulls on Notice
2022-02-25 20:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Invasions Have Often Been Bullish
2022-02-25 12:40:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Sterling (GBP) Forecast: Reflecting on Volatile End to the Week
2022-02-25 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-02-25 14:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of Monthly Low with US Inflation Report on Tap
2022-02-24 21:00:00
Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Key Levels
2022-02-23 16:31:00
More View more
Breaking news

Russia ready to send delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine

Australian Dollar Week Ahead: Tough Road Awaits Amid Ukraine, RBA and NFPs

Australian Dollar Week Ahead: Tough Road Awaits Amid Ukraine, RBA and NFPs

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist
Please add a description for the image.

Australian Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Bearish

  • Australian Dollar impressively outperforms despite Ukraine tensions
  • The road ahead for Aussie is filled with numerous obstacles to watch
  • I will be covering the RBA rate decision LIVE at 3:15 GMT March 1st

Despite a week filled with market volatility as geopolitical tensions around Ukraine simmered, the sentiment-linked Australian Dollar was one of the best-performing G10 currencies against the US Dollar. On Wall Street, S&P 500 futures managed to pull off a positive week, ending about 0.6% higher after falling as much as 5.4% earlier.

Will the Australian Dollar continue its pursuit higher? The road ahead remains more uncertain, and traders ought to take recent price action with a grain of salt. Sentiment was on the mend into the end of last week in the aftermath of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The West responded with initial sanctions, but more could be on the way. By Friday, Moscow has been spared from being kicked out of SWIFT and energy restrictions.

This is as the Kremlin said it was open to talks with Kyiv, though the latter showed no signs of taking Russia’s demands nor ceasing retaliation. Meanwhile, reports crossed the wires that the United States is going to sanction Vladimir Putin and Sergei Lavrov. European Union leaders were also discussing cutting off Russia from SWIFT as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the world to do so.

Ukraine tensions have been building up very rapidly and that risks continue being the case in the near term. Outside of geopolitical tensions, the Australian Dollar will be closely watching March’s Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision. No hike is expected, but traders have been slowing pricing in a more hawkish RBA. I will be covering the event live starting at 3:15 GMT on March 1st, a link to the stream is at the top.

Ukraine or no Ukraine, the Federal Reserve continues to be a hot topic for traders. US inflation is running at a 40-year high. A likely source of Aussie Dollar strength has been fading Fed rate hike bets as US bond yields fell – see below. Those may come back to haunt traders as the central bank has to deliver. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that ‘direct links of Ukraine-Russia to the US economy is minimal’.

On Friday, the US will release the latest non-farm payrolls report. The world’s largest economy is expected to add 400k jobs in February as unemployment ticks down to 3.9% from 4.0% prior. But, traders may be eyeing average hourly earnings more closely to see how inflation is evolving in the country. All said, the Aussie Dollar has numerous obstacles facing it to extend recent gains.

Australian Dollar Versus S&P 500 Futures and 10-Year Treasury Yield

Australian Dollar Week Ahead: Tough Road Awaits Amid Ukraine, RBA and NFPs

Chart Created Using TradingView

*Majors-based AUD index averages AUD against USD, EUR, GBP and JPY

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Pound Sterling (GBP) Forecast: Reflecting on Volatile End to the Week
Pound Sterling (GBP) Forecast: Reflecting on Volatile End to the Week
2022-02-25 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Euro, Ukraine, Fed, RBNZ
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Euro, Ukraine, Fed, RBNZ
2022-02-21 14:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: From Russia with Love; Rates Turn
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: From Russia with Love; Rates Turn
2022-02-20 18:30:00
Straits Times Index Rallies on Robust Bank Earnings, Recovery Hopes
Straits Times Index Rallies on Robust Bank Earnings, Recovery Hopes
2022-02-20 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
USDOLLAR