News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD June Open Range Vulnerable as ECB Sticks to Higher PEPP
2021-06-11 15:00:00
Inflation (CPI), The Fed & ECB – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-11 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Outlook – Room to Rally 10% or More Before Big Levels Met
2021-06-11 12:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Price Outlook: US Lifts Sanctions on Some Iranians, Inflation Ignored
2021-06-11 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Divergence With Wall Street Risks Continuing
2021-06-12 00:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since May 20, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,102.00.
2021-06-11 09:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakout Holds Through CPI - FOMC on Deck
2021-06-11 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Upside Test as US Rates Drop - Last Chance for Volatility
2021-06-11 09:35:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar and S&P 500 Breaks Must Abide the FOMC Decision This Week
2021-06-12 02:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Last Chance for Currency Volatility on FOMC Meeting
2021-06-11 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-10 19:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: EUR, CAD Look Higher versus USD; Red Flags for Gold Breakout
2021-06-09 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/rHDy0XNZjQ
  • (Weekly Outlook) Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Divergence With Wall Street Risks Continuing #AUD $AUDUSD #Fed #Stocks https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/aud/2021/06/12/Australian-Dollar-Outlook-AUDUSD-Divergence-With-Wall-Street-Risks-Continuing.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/ryxG0fHmzd
  • The US Dollar steadied against most ASEAN currencies this past week. Key support levels remain in play looking at USD/SGD, USD/THB and USD/PHP. USD/IDR may rise with a new trendline. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/bpr5ZlKIcE https://t.co/0pskmzXZHi
  • EUR/USD has been looking toppy since late May as bearish technical signals played out. But, rising Euro short bets from retail traders hint that the currency may hold its footing. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/fAZijmQVqh https://t.co/pXICvFE007
  • The Japanese Yen may rise as retail investors increase their long exposure in pairs like USD/JPY and EUR/JPY. Will these pairs turn lower? What are key levels to watch for? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/PqNahX71oF https://t.co/xZzmwrVQcr
  • Natural gas spot prices have been on the rise, recapturing a key trendline, following the EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook. Where can prices head from here? Find out from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/yK48nZD1ag https://t.co/dI2YHqX6qa
  • Gold prices put in a major breakout last month, and so far buyers have been able to hold the bullish trend. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/NGRTSfceOW https://t.co/4ARqnjTFDf
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.31% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.37% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.44% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.55% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.64% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.92% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/YjLRo3A1oc
  • France and Germany play each other in the first group stage of the Euros? Well, Tuesday at 7 GMT will be even more quiet than is typical of the night before a closely watched FOMC meeting...
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.24% Silver: -0.24% Gold: -1.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/zOkvBpgMKD
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Divergence With Wall Street Risks Continuing

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Divergence With Wall Street Risks Continuing

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Australian Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Neutral

  • Australian Dollar may struggle to capitalize on rosy market mood
  • Falling inflation bets and local bond yields sapping AUD’s appeal
  • Focus on the Fed’s tapering outlook and RBA meeting minutes next

All things considered, it has been pretty quiet for the sentiment-linked Australian Dollar. AUD/USD one-week implied volatility continues to aim lower from late February peaks. The currency continues to trade broadly sideways against its major peers, but with a very slight downside bias since finding a top earlier this year. This is despite market mood remaining fairly stable and upbeat, something that tends to benefit AUD.

So, what gives and will this trend continue? Monetary policy expectations are likely playing a key role here. The decline in longer-term Treasury yields is not just isolated to the United States, but it has been spilling over to Australia. The local 10-year rate aimed for the worst weekly performance in about one year as Australian inflation expectations eased.

This was in the aftermath of this month’s RBA rate decision, where the central bank further cooled hopes of sooner-than-anticipated policy tapering. This is likely weighing against the Australian Dollar, preventing it from capitalizing on the rise in the S&P 500 and progress in Chinese equities. Due to Australia’s key trading relationship with China, market sentiment from the latter can make its way into the latter.

With that in mind, this environment is likely shaping up for another quiet reaction to Australia’s next jobs report on Thursday local time. More focus may be given to the RBA meeting minutes, where the Aussie is likely vulnerable to further dovish commentary. The Aussie will also be tuning in for a speech from the central bank’s governor, Philip Lowe, hours before the jobs report.

Arguably, the most important event risk will likely come from the United States. The Federal Reserve will be hosting its next monetary policy announcement. Markets will be focusing on updated interest rate projections, and Chair Jerome Powell will almost surely be asked about where the Fed stands on tapering policy. Reiterating that inflation is transitory, especially amidst May’s high CPI report, may keep sentiment stable.

Australian Dollar Index Versus Wall Street and AU 10-Year Government Bond Yield

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Divergence With Wall Street Risks Continuing

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Last Chance for Currency Volatility on FOMC Meeting
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Last Chance for Currency Volatility on FOMC Meeting
2021-06-11 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Canadian Dollar, BoC, Euro, ECB, US CPI
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Canadian Dollar, BoC, Euro, ECB, US CPI
2021-06-06 16:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rally Fizzling, Bears Retaking Control
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rally Fizzling, Bears Retaking Control
2021-06-06 14:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Is the Market Prepared for Fed Tapering Stimulus?
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Is the Market Prepared for Fed Tapering Stimulus?
2021-06-06 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish