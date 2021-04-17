News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-16 08:30:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-15 21:30:00
Crude Oil Price Rise May Stall as Supply Swell Swamps Demand
2021-04-16 07:02:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Fresh Highs in Focus Post-Breakout
2021-04-15 22:15:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-16 19:30:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Has the Market Finally Bought What the Fed Was Selling?
2021-04-16 18:00:00
Gold Price Forecast – Outlook Growing Increasingly Bullish, What to Watch
2021-04-16 20:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Has the Market Finally Bought What the Fed Was Selling?
2021-04-16 18:00:00
US Dollar Near-term Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2021-04-16 18:38:00
Weekly Fundamental British Pound Forecast: Sterling Seeking Semblance of Stability
2021-04-16 16:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 02, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 106.76.
2021-04-16 09:23:00
JPY Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-16 00:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD May Rise as Dovish Fed Calms Yields, US Dollar

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD May Rise as Dovish Fed Calms Yields, US Dollar

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Australian Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Bullish

  • Australian Dollar gains as US Dollar and Treasury yields weaken
  • Dovish Fed commentary poured cold water on rate hike expectations
  • Relatively quiet week may keep this momentum going for time being
How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

The sentiment-linked Australian Dollar aimed cautiously higher this past week, but it remains lower than where it was on average against its major counterparts in February – see chart below. On the whole, the Aussie has been in a fairly consolidative state since the end of 2020, materially slowing down its upside progress since last year’s Covid-induced bottom.

Now, fundamental forces could continue to support the Aussie in the near term, but it remains to be seen if it could have a material lasting impact. This past week, the Aussie capitalized on a decline in Treasury yields despite higher-than-estimated US inflation and retail sales data. In fact, headline CPI clocked in at 2.6% y/y in March, the most since August 2018.

But, ongoing dovish commentary from the Fed and insistence on higher inflation being a transitory effect meant that hawkish expectations have been materially cooling. Odds of one hike by the end of next year sit at around a 50-50 split now, down from roughly 90% confidence at the beginning of April. This opened the door for global equities regaining upside momentum as the US Dollar drifted lower.

Hence, the focus for the Aussie likely remains on external event risk. Last week’s Australian jobs report was fairly rosy, aside from a decline in full-time positions. But, much like the Fed, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will likely maintain an accommodative stance. Key local event risk to watch for in the week ahead include RBA minutes and local retail sales figures.

US first-quarter earnings season remains in play. Notable releases ahead include those from Honeywell, Intel and Netflix. On the whole, earnings’ surprises have been fairly rosy so far, opening the door to more beats ahead. US Markit Manufacturing PMI is also on tap. But, a relatively quiet week of economic event risk may open the door for bond yields to keep cooling, leaving a favorable environment for stocks and the Aussie.

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

Australian Dollar Index Versus US Stocks and Treasury Yields – Daily Chart

Chart Created Using TradingView

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Weekly Fundamental British Pound Forecast: Sterling Seeking Semblance of Stability

2021-04-16 16:30:00
Weekly Fundamental British Pound Forecast: Sterling Seeking Semblance of Stability
2021-04-16 16:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

2021-04-13 20:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-04-13 20:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Bonds, Gold, NZD, RBNZ, Bank Earnings

2021-04-12 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Bonds, Gold, NZD, RBNZ, Bank Earnings
2021-04-12 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Bonds, Gold, NZD, RBNZ, Bank Earnings

2021-04-11 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Bonds, Gold, NZD, RBNZ, Bank Earnings
2021-04-11 16:00:00
