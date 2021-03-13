News & Analysis at your fingertips.

FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Retail Sales; Canada Inflation; BOE & Fed Rate Decisions; Australia Jobs
2021-03-12 22:19:00
2021-03-12 22:19:00
EUR/USD Price Breakdown Set to Continue as Germany Warns of Third Pandemic Wave
2021-03-12 12:00:00
2021-03-12 12:00:00
Crude Oil Hampered by OPEC Demand Outlook, Gold Price Eyeing PPI Data
2021-03-12 06:00:00
2021-03-12 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast – Keep an Eye on Channel as Correction Risk Rises
2021-03-11 14:00:00
2021-03-11 14:00:00
EURUSD Rally Beset by Stimulus Competition, Depends on Risk Trends
2021-03-12 04:30:00
2021-03-12 04:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-03-11 19:00:00
2021-03-11 19:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-03-12 20:45:00
2021-03-12 20:45:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook - Looking Over the Edge of a Cliff
2021-03-12 20:00:00
2021-03-12 20:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Retail Sales; Canada Inflation; BOE & Fed Rate Decisions; Australia Jobs
2021-03-12 22:19:00
2021-03-12 22:19:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP Volatility Rising Ahead of FOMC & BoE Decisions
2021-03-12 16:00:00
2021-03-12 16:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Retail Sales; Canada Inflation; BOE & Fed Rate Decisions; Australia Jobs
2021-03-12 22:19:00
2021-03-12 22:19:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-03-11 19:00:00
2021-03-11 19:00:00
Australian Dollar Risks Wilting if Fed Remains Sanguine on Treasury Yields

Australian Dollar Risks Wilting if Fed Remains Sanguine on Treasury Yields

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Australian Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Neutral

  • Australian Dollar aimed higher last week as USD weakened
  • All eyes turn to Fed as markets eye their take on bond market
  • Aussie may focus on Treasury yields, looking past jobs data
How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

The sentiment-linked Australian Dollar spent most of last week aiming higher following a fairly choppy period against the US Dollar. All eyes were and will likely continue being on elevated longer-term Treasury yields, where rates of return on the 10-year appear competitive compared to the dividend yield from the S&P 500. As bonds stabilized following softer core US CPI data, Wall Street regained upside momentum, along with AUD.

With that in mind, the focus turns to the Federal Reserve in the week ahead for its monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. Central banks from developed nations, like the RBA and ECB, have already expressed some caution about rising nominal bond yields, even taking action to cool markets. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, following commentary from the first week of March, appeared to be more sanguine.

Given the upside pressure Treasury yields can experience amid the US$ 1.9 trillion Covid-relief bill, along with a large infrastructure package anticipated thereafter, global stock markets could continue seeing a rotation out of growth and into value equities. This can also pressure assets that are perceived to be relatively stretched, particularly tech ones, as the US could make all adults eligible for a Covid vaccine by early May.

So if the Fed continues to look past fears about rising longer-term rates, which also tends to reflect an improving medium-term economic outlook as inflation bets gain, then the Australian Dollar could weaken ahead. On the other hand, if the Federal Reserve appears to be watching bond markets more closely than currently expected, then the Aussie could accelerate its dominant upward trajectory since March 2020.

It should be noted that the Bank of England and Bank of Japan will also hold their latest interest rate announcements in the week ahead. Traders will likely be eyeing their views on the bond market as well. The importance of returns in fixed-income assets will thus likely overshadow domestic event risk for the Aussie, such as February’s Australian jobs report, due mere hours after the Fed.

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

Check out the DailyFX Economic Calendar for the latest updates on some these events

Australian Dollar Index Versus Treasury Yields, Wall Street and US Dollar Index – Daily Chart

Australian Dollar Risks Wilting if Fed Remains Sanguine on Treasury Yields

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

