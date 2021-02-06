Australian Dollar Forecast: S&P 500 Gains Fail to Inspire, Why the Struggle?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Monthly Jobs Report Due
2021-02-04 23:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Plummets Past 1.20- 2021 Breakdown Intensifies
2021-02-04 19:43:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI US Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Bulls Drive Rally to Fresh Yearly High
2021-02-05 19:00:00
Oil Price Overbought RSI Signal Persists as US Inventories Contract
2021-02-04 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, Central Bankers
2021-02-05 16:00:00
Dow Jones Technical Look – Levels, Lines to Watch in the Short-term
2021-02-05 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Will Bearish Pressures Persist?
2021-02-05 22:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, Central Bankers
2021-02-05 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: EUR/GBP Bearish Breakdown, More GBP Gains Ahead?
2021-02-05 16:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP: British Pound Cheers Distancing from Negative Rates
2021-02-05 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Strength Driving USDJPY to Multi-Week Highs
2021-02-05 12:00:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Monthly Jobs Report Due
2021-02-04 23:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: S&P 500 Gains Fail to Inspire, Why the Struggle?

Australian Dollar Forecast: S&P 500 Gains Fail to Inspire, Why the Struggle?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Australian Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Neutral

  • Australian Dollar losses some ground to strengthening US Dollar
  • Rising longer-dated Treasury yields, rising CPI bets boosting USD
  • This is offsetting some upside Aussie potential from rising equities
AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

The growth-linked Australian Dollar spent most of its time past week trading lower against the anti-risk US Dollar. This is despite a recovery in risk appetite as the S&P 500 pushed higher, though the Aussie regained some strength into the end of the week. There are two fundamental dynamics that may have been contributing to AUD/USD’s performance as of late which will likely remain important to watch going forward.

The first comes from the Reserve Bank of Australia, which unexpectedly extended its government bond purchasing program. This was a relatively dovish shift for the central bank. Such measures tend to depress returns on bond yields on the front-end of the maturity spectrum. Once you start looking at those that are further out, such as Australia’s 10-year or 20-year rate, the opposite has actually been prevailing.

This has also been prevalent at more closely-watched US Treasuries. In fact, the 30-year government bond yield touched its highest since February 21, 2020. Meanwhile, the 10-year breakeven rate touched its highest since May 2018, indicating investors are pricing in increasingly higher inflation down the road. This may be due to local fiscal stimulus expectations, which appear to be benefitting the Greenback.

President Joe Biden has been pushing ahead with trying to pass through a US$1.9 trillion Covid-relief package without Republican support through budget reconciliation. Last week’s relatively disappointing local non-farm payrolls report undermined the case for more support. It is thus unsurprising to have seen the US Dollar give up some of its gains on the data, offering the Aussie a chance to recover some of its lost ground.

The week ahead is relatively quieter, with the most prevalent data from Australian business and consumer confidence. In the United States, the next inflation report and University of Michigan sentiment will cross the wires. This is as vaccination rates have been on the rise as daily Covid infections come in at slowing rates. On Wednesday, all eyes are on Fed Chair Jerome Powell where he hosts a webinar.

Check out the DailyFX Economic Calendar for the latest updates on some these events

With that in mind, rising yields from the world’s largest economy may continue to offer some upside pressure for the Greenback as markets continue betting on a recovery. Thus, it could offset some upside potential from the Australian Dollar in the event equities continue rising.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

Australian Dollar Index Versus S&P 500 and US Dollar Index – Daily Chart

AUD Index vs. USD Index vs. S&P 500

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

