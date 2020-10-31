AUD/USD Breaks September Low Ahead of RBA, Fed Rate Decisions

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, Gold – Charts for Next Week
2020-10-30 12:00:00
EUR/USD Latest: Euro Area Growth Exceeds Forecast, Euro Looks Past Data
2020-10-30 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Sinks to Fresh Four-Month-Lows
2020-10-29 18:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices May Fall Further if US GDP Data Disappoints
2020-10-29 06:06:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-30 05:00:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-29 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Forecast: Election Raises Volatility Risk, But Support Holds
2020-10-30 20:00:00
Gold Price Reverses Ahead of September Low with US Election on Tap
2020-10-30 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: US Election the Main Risk, BoE to Boost QE
2020-10-30 16:00:00
Brexit Talks Continue, FTSE Makes a Fresh 6-Month Low, GBP/USD Stable
2020-10-30 08:17:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Pressing Down on Support as US Election, Covid Lockdowns Fuel Risk Aversion
2020-10-29 09:35:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Dives into Key Technical Support Pivot
2020-10-28 17:04:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The British Pound, Australian Dollar and US Dollar may all experienced heightened periods of volatility as geopolitical risks in North America, Asia and Europe rattle global financial markets. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/0EFToM5Y8I https://t.co/5gsZQfX6aG
  • The New Zealand Dollar may continue to outperform the haven-associated US Dollar as price breaks above key long-term resistance. Get your $NZDUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/D1DxtDkJXd https://t.co/DwkK9F9FCJ
  • #Gold prices declined following bearish technical cues, but a key zone of support was reinforced over the past 48 hours. #XAUUSD volatility risk is elevated ahead of the #USElection - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2020/10/30/Gold-Technical-Forecast-Election-Raises-Volatility-Risk-But-Support-Holds.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/5hgGEojvIE
  • What is the US Dollar outlook based on retail positioning ahead of the November 3rd presidential election? EUR/USD may fall as AUD/USD rises. Which way could USD/CAD capitulate? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/BVoIcR9anM https://t.co/Frmn9y6yKJ
  • US #COVID19 cases hit a record for a second consecutive day -BBG
  • The Indian Rupee may weaken following a breakout higher in USD/INR. Despite rising global stock market volatility, the Nifty 50 has been holding its ground. Could it capitulate lower? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/BNJ5uTKz1A https://t.co/VkvmiwWAtz
  • The US Dollar gained, pushing USD/SGD to break higher. However, USD/IDR may be looking at losses ahead. USD/MYR struggled to breach the March trendline. USD/PHP could rise.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/6W76mWMRrJ https://t.co/ukJG4eqDK0
  • The #DowJones and #SP500 have as of today averaged: -2.16% & 1.43% 3-months and 1-year before #Election2020 respectively What could this mean for the incumbent president/Trump next week? 👇 https://t.co/e4EyLTzRXl
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.14% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.04% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.18% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.22% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/XuMcr136y1
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.86% Gold: 0.58% Oil - US Crude: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/hojorwKSRk
AUD/USD Breaks September Low Ahead of RBA, Fed Rate Decisions

AUD/USD Breaks September Low Ahead of RBA, Fed Rate Decisions

2020-10-31 00:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD takes out the September low (0.7006) ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision on November 3, but the future implications of the US Presidential Election may influence the exchange rate following the interest rate decision as Congress struggles to pass another round of fiscal stimulus.

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by David Song
Download the DailyFXQuarterly Forecast for AUD
Get My Guide

Fundamental Forecast for Australian Dollar: Neutral

AUD/USD slipped to a fresh monthly low (0.7002) as the US Dollar advanced on the back waning investor confidence, and the RBA meeting may produce headwinds for the Australian Dollar as the central bank is expected to implement lower interest rates.

ASX RBA Cash Rate

Source: ASX

The ASX 30 Day Interbank Cash Rate Futures reflect a greater than 80% probability for a rate cut even though Governor Philip Lowe insists that “the recent Budget provided welcome further support to the economy, and the central bank may continue to utilize its non-standard tools as “members discussed the options of reducing the targets for the cash rate and the 3-year yield towards zero, without going negative, and buying government bonds further along the yield curve.

It remains to be seen if the RBA will deploy more non-standard measures ahead of 2021 after tweaking the Term Funding Facility (TFF) in September,but more of the same from the RBA may generate a limited reaction as officials “consider how additional monetary easing could support jobs as the economy opens up further.”

At the same time, the Federal Reserve may follow a similar approach at its interest rate decision on November 5 as the central bank vows to “increase our holdings of Treasury securities and agency mortgage-backed securities at least at the current pace, and the outcome of the US Presidential Election may largely influence the near-term outlook for AUD/USD as the Greenback continues to exhibit an inverse relationship with investor confidence.

As a result, current market trends may remain in place as the lack of urgency to pass another round of fiscal stimulus puts pressure on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to provide additional assistance, and the threat of a protracted recovery may push Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. to further stretch the limits of monetary policy as the Fed’s balance sheet climbs to a fresh record high in October.

With that said, the outcome of the US Presidential Election may influence investor confidence amid the future implications for monetary policy, and swings in risk appetite may continue to sway AUD/USD as Vice Chair Richard Claridawarns that “additional support from monetary—and likely fiscal—policy will be needed.”

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by David Song
Download the DailyFX Forecast for AUD
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: US Election the Main Risk, BoE to Boost QE
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: US Election the Main Risk, BoE to Boost QE
2020-10-30 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Stimulus, GBP, Brexit, EUR, ECB, JPY, BoJ
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Stimulus, GBP, Brexit, EUR, ECB, JPY, BoJ
2020-10-26 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Stimulus, GBP, Brexit, EUR, ECB, JPY, BoJ
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Stimulus, GBP, Brexit, EUR, ECB, JPY, BoJ
2020-10-25 16:00:00
US Dollar Torn Between Q3 Corporate Earnings, US GDP Data, Virus Spike
US Dollar Torn Between Q3 Corporate Earnings, US GDP Data, Virus Spike
2020-10-25 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed