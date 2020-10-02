AUD/USD Outlook Hinges on RBA Meeting, Australia Budget Update

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Fall as Major Top Forms
2020-10-03 01:00:00
EUR/USD Price Remains Under Pressure After Lowly Inflation Data; US NFP Next Important Release
2020-10-02 09:31:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Futures Erase Gains, DAX 30 Tests Support, Oil Falls
2020-10-02 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Boosted by Weaker USD, Falling Stockpiles
2020-10-01 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Outlook: Stocks Flop, VIX Pops on Failed Stimulus Talks
2020-10-01 22:20:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-10-01 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook Looks Near-term Bearish
2020-10-02 19:00:00
US Presidential Election Timeline and Implications for Gold Prices
2020-10-02 15:10:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Sterling Traders Should Prepare For a Volatile Week Ahead
2020-10-02 16:00:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - Boris Johnson & Von Der Leyen to Meet, Make or Break for Brexit?
2020-10-02 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Turning the Corner in EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, & USD/JPY Rates?
2020-10-01 19:00:00
US Dollar Rally Being Put to the Test: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-10-01 12:29:00
More View more
Breaking news

US President Donald Trump Has Been Taken to Walter Reed After Covid Diagnosis

Real Time News
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/3Wked6YcFX https://t.co/0etQM9ab0Q
  • #FTSE: Buying interest towards bottom of channel is waning. Channel break seen as likely to lead to retest of March low. Get your FTSE technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/RFh8u8aA3M https://t.co/zVIEL4iUpR
  • If we could have a couple days without any crazy headlines, it would be appreciated
  • A turn down and decline below 1848 will have the important area surrounding 1800 in focus. It’s a level that gold hesitated at in July before exploding to new record heights. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/P5INlwPds7 https://t.co/gTh0Mx4RDp
  • Bitcoin - acting as a more risk-oriented assets and the only major benchmark actively trading weekend hours - is slowly rising
  • RT @realDonaldTrump: https://t.co/B4H105KVSs
  • #FTSE: Buying interest towards bottom of channel is waning. Channel break seen as likely to lead to retest of March low. Get your FTSE technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/RFh8u8aA3M https://t.co/LqHoDsyXyt
  • President Trump being taken to Walter Reed according to White House $SPX $DXY
  • The #SP500 has ended its consecutive 4-week long losing streak, gaining the most since late August This is despite the #Fed balance sheet shrinking 0.52% this week Focus was arguably on fiscal stimulus bets though, opening the door to disappointment next week if no progress https://t.co/eMMSUtj8ZX
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.35% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.17% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.16% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.21% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.26% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/AIibCs32rF
AUD/USD Outlook Hinges on RBA Meeting, Australia Budget Update

AUD/USD Outlook Hinges on RBA Meeting, Australia Budget Update

2020-10-02 22:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD extends the rebound from the September low (0.7006) ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting on October 6, and key developments coming out of Australia may influence the exchange rate as Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is scheduled to deliver the federal budget update after the interest rate decision.

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by David Song
Download the DailyFXQuarterly Forecast for AUD
Get My Guide

Fundamental Forecast for Australian Dollar: Neutral

AUD/USD retraces the decline from the 2020 high (0.7414) despite speculation for a RBA rate cut, and it remains to be seen if the central bank will take additional steps to support the economy as Deputy Governor Guy Debellewarns that “under the central scenario, it would be more than three years before sufficient progress was being made towards full employment to be confident that inflation will be sustainably within the target band.”

RBA Board meeting schedule

Source: ASX

In turn, the ASX 30 Day Interbank Cash Rate Futuresreflect a greater than 60% probability for a rate cut as Governor Philip Lowe and Co. “consider how further monetary measures could support the recovery,” and the Australian Dollar may face headwinds if the RBA reduces the official cash rate (OCR) to a fresh record low.

However, the RBA may stick to the sidelines after tweaking the Term Funding Facility (TFF) in Septemberas “fiscal policy was well placed to continue to support the recovery, and Governor Lowe and Co. may rely on Australian lawmakers to further insulate the economy as the central bank rules out a negative interest rate policy (NIRP).

As a result, the pullback from the yearly high (0.7414) could end up being an exhaustion in the bullish trend rather than a change in AUD/USD behavior if the RBA retains the current path for monetary policy, and the recent shift in retail positioning may also have been a temporary event like the weakness in the exchange rate as traders turn net-short in October.

AUDUSD Sentiment

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 43.21% of traders are currently net-long AUD/USD, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 1.25 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 9.09% lower than yesterday and 17.38% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.25% higher than yesterday and 28.40% higher from last week.

The decline in net-long position could be a function of profit-taking behavior as AUD/USD extends the rebound from the September low (0.7006), but the jump in net-short interest suggests the tilt in retail sentiment will resurface to mimic the crowding behavior from earlier this year.

With that said, key developments coming out of Australia may drag on AUD/USD if the RBA deploys more unconventional tools to foster a stronger recovery, but more of the same from Governor Lowe & Co. may keep the exchange rate afloat as key market trends look poised to persist in October.

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by David Song
Download the DailyFX Forecast for AUD
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Sterling Traders Should Prepare For a Volatile Week Ahead
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Sterling Traders Should Prepare For a Volatile Week Ahead
2020-10-02 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Dow Jones, Sterling, US Stimulus, NFPs
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Dow Jones, Sterling, US Stimulus, NFPs
2020-09-28 12:45:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Dow Jones, Sterling, US Stimulus, NFPs
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Dow Jones, Sterling, US Stimulus, NFPs
2020-09-27 16:00:00
S&P 500 Price Forecast: US Presidential Election May Spook Volatility
S&P 500 Price Forecast: US Presidential Election May Spook Volatility
2020-09-27 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish