Australian Dollar Fundamental Forecast for Q3 2020

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Negative Longer Term
2020-07-04 20:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Coiling Up for a Breakout?
2020-07-03 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Forecast 3Q-2020: Range Potential in Focus
2020-07-05 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Shrug Off US Jobs Data as Topping Signs Remain
2020-07-03 06:33:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones: A True Cross Section of American Industry?
2020-07-05 12:00:00
Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan
2020-07-02 19:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rally Challenging Major Uptrend Resistance into Q3
2020-07-04 12:00:00
Gold Price Retains Bullish Behavior in July to Mark Fresh 2020 High
2020-07-03 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Remains On Edge as EU/UK Trade Talks Continue
2020-07-05 04:00:00
GBP/USD Confirms Q1 Bottom, However, Upside Challenges Remain
2020-07-03 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Q3 Fundamental Outlook, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Eyed
2020-07-04 09:00:00
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-07-01 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Spinning Top candlestick pattern forms part of the vast Japanese candlestick repertoire with its own distinct features. Gain a better understanding of the spinning top candlestick here: https://t.co/yXomAftdv8 https://t.co/GH1ueEEKhK
  • Japanese candlesticks are a popular charting technique used by many traders, and the shooting star candle is no exception. Learn about the shooting star candlestick and how to trade it here: https://t.co/OjTZOQEytM https://t.co/XE4WK63DEU
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/1oygcFMFNs https://t.co/CS4TCNYsQA
  • The anti-risk Japanese Yen will likely remain glued to market mood during the third quarter, what are some fundamental sources of volatility? Download our JPY trading guide to find out: https://t.co/LhFkbyDCCw https://t.co/dA1gW4cVKt
  • A macro forex trading guide exploring the US-Canada relationship and how to trade the Canadian Dollar through the prism of the Core-Perimeter model. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri and @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/dF51UMcGFC https://t.co/dK1zPozjtT
  • Sterling’s volatility is expected to rise in Q3 as prickly EU/UK trade talks continue against a bleak looking economic backdrop. See our Q3 GDP guide: https://t.co/QzLErDHVhc https://t.co/nxBke8euTF
  • The Core-Perimeter trading model helps traders understand interactions between global economies, helping to trade the assets embedded in these relationships. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/dKRAo00lfA https://t.co/5JzIjUDDx6
  • #CrudeOil price action could consolidate into a broad trading range following a historic Q2 as barriers of technical confluence stand to contain the commodity’s direction. Download our oil #trading guide for the full report: https://t.co/DcjPcVpX5x https://t.co/EJlDquZ9WR
  • It’s unlikely that the #ECB on its own will continue to be able to prevent the Euro from weakening if EU governments continue to argue about policy. Download our #EUR trading guide to find out more: https://t.co/Kjp34DoEzE https://t.co/gtKQa9zXX5
  • The #USD spent the bulk of Q2 in a range after a climactic Q1; and with a series of risk themes continuing to push, combined with an election in November, the door appears open for more vol in USD. Download our USD trading guide here: https://t.co/2Wo7EcwAht https://t.co/BA5dWk4wTt
Australian Dollar Fundamental Forecast for Q3 2020

Australian Dollar Fundamental Forecast for Q3 2020

2020-07-05 14:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Talking Points

  • Australian Dollar Outlook Hinges on Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Forward Guidance
  • Credit Rating Outlook Downgrade Limits Scope to Extend Fiscal Stimulus
JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by David Song
Download the new 3Q Dollar forecast!
Get My Guide

Fundamental Forecast for Australian Dollar

The Australian Dollar trades to fresh 2020 highs in June as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) keeps the official cash rate (OCR) at the record low of 0.25%, and the central bank may continue to tame speculation for additional monetary support as “members agreed that the Bank's policy package was working broadly as expected.”

In turn, the RBA may adjust the forward guidance over the coming months as “it was possible that the downturn would be shallower than earlier expected,” and a material shift in the monetary policy outlook should heighten the appeal of the Australian Dollar if the central bank prepares to remove the yield target later this year.

However, it remains to be seen if the unprecedented measures taken by monetary as well as fiscal authorities will jumpstart the economy amid the gradual approach in rolling back the social distancing orders, and the threat of a protracted recovery may force the RBA to act as Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings cut Australia’s credit rating outlook to ‘negative’ from ‘stable.’

With that said, the RBA may come under pressure to further support the economy as fiscal authorities show little intentions of extending stimulus programs like the Jobkeeper Payment, which is set to expire on September 27, and the Australian Dollar is likely to face headwinds if Governor Lowe and Co. revert back to a dovish forward guidance.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sterling (GBP) Remains On Edge as EU/UK Trade Talks Continue
Sterling (GBP) Remains On Edge as EU/UK Trade Talks Continue
2020-07-05 04:00:00
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Negative Longer Term
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Negative Longer Term
2020-07-04 20:00:00
Japanese Yen Q3 Fundamental Outlook, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Eyed
Japanese Yen Q3 Fundamental Outlook, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Eyed
2020-07-04 09:00:00
Stock Market Third Quarter Forecast: Covid Concerns & Fed Policy to Clash
Stock Market Third Quarter Forecast: Covid Concerns & Fed Policy to Clash
2020-07-04 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.