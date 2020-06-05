AUD/USD Rallies to Yearly Open Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Faces a Key Resistance Level- EUR vs USD Outlook
2020-06-05 09:34:00
EURUSD Price Rally Shifts from ECB to NFPs, Nasdaq Teeters at Record
2020-06-05 00:01:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Rally Hindered by Gap Resistance, OPEC+ Meeting in Limbo
2020-06-04 09:30:00
Gold Prices Sink, Crude Oil Risks Falling with OPEC+ Meeting in Doubt
2020-06-04 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Surges as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Implodes Post-Jobs Report
2020-06-05 17:30:00
Gold Sinks, USD/JPY Surges as NFP Report Smashes Expectations
2020-06-05 12:40:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Forecast: 2012 High Still on Radar as Price Holds May Range
2020-06-05 16:00:00
Gold Sinks, USD/JPY Surges as NFP Report Smashes Expectations
2020-06-05 12:40:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Multi-Week High; EU/UK Trade Update and US NFPs Ahead
2020-06-05 09:30:00
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-06-04 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Sinks, USD/JPY Surges as NFP Report Smashes Expectations
2020-06-05 12:40:00
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-06-04 21:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The price of #gold has traded to fresh yearly highs during every single month so far in 2020, and the precious metal may continue to exhibit a bullish behavior in June. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/OeaYtCpcIo https://t.co/wFVEtNsKiN
  • Are recent gains in the Indian Rupee and Nifty 50 warranted? Risks are brewing in the background, leaving USD/INR in a consolidative setting as the Nifty pressures resistance. Get your $USDINR market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/svDaSdprvN https://t.co/jtl19JX4Bd
  • With the risk appetite charge this week and the particular performance from US indices, I wanted to overlay US GDP (annualized) over the Log scale of the Wilshire 5000 (Fed doesn't have Dow/SPX back far enough) to show fundamentals are not steering this boat https://t.co/bXtc7nSCQq
  • 🇺🇸 Consumer Credit Change Actual: $-68.78B Expected: $-20B Previous: $-12.1B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-05
  • Nasdaq 100 Sets Fresh All-Time-Highs, US Stocks Jump on Jobs Report https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/06/05/Nasdaq-100-Sets-Fresh-All-Time-JS-High-US-Stocks-Jump-on-Strong-Jobs-Report.html https://t.co/SKiFAIEgMa
  • #Nasdaq: The market rising vertically into the top-side line and it also roughly matching the psychological 10k threshold (10100/200), we have the perfect recipe for a significant inflection point. Get your Nasdaq market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/e248c13kKI https://t.co/g0nllIycxl
  • So long as the market's keep going up, there is less reason for the administration not to take more drastic action to pursue options to leverage near-term growth through policies like protectionism https://t.co/HPUmh5v83V
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Consumer Credit Change due at 19:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $-20B Previous: $-12.1B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-05
  • President Trump says the EU charges US seafood tariffs it doesn't charge Canada, threatens EU auto tariff if the EU does not lower lobster levy Just when things were settling down somewhat, it seems we now have the possibility of a US-EU trade war $DAX $SPY
  • Trump threatens auto tariffs on the EU in response to the levy on lobsters - BBG
AUD/USD Rallies to Yearly Open Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision

AUD/USD Rallies to Yearly Open Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision

2020-06-05 19:00:00
Daniel Moss,
Share:

Australian dollar Fundamental Forecast: neutral

  • AUD climbed as much as 5% against USD despite contraction in 1Q GDP possibly ending a historic period of economic expansion
  • The Federal Reserve rate decision and press conference on the 11th of June headlines the economic docket

It’s safe to say the Australian Dollar had a breakout week, exploding through the February highs and pushing back above the psychologically imposing 0.70-handle for the first time since the 1st of January. Benefiting from the weakness seen in the US Dollar over the past week of trade, the AUD soared as much as 5% from the monthly open (0.6656).

Although the “Australian economy is experiencing the biggest economic contraction since the 1930s,” Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe believes it’s “possible that the depth of the downturn will be less than earlier expected”. However, with GDP contracting 0.3% in the first half of 2020, Australia looks to be heading for its first recession since 1991.

As household consumption falls to the lowest reading since the fourth quarter of 2008 (-1.1%) it is evident that without the fiscal support provided from the Australian government, through the JobKeeper and JobSeeker initiatives, GDP would have registered a contraction of 0.7%. With these initiatives set to expire in September, and households contributing over 50% to GDP, the return of consumer spending and confidence will be pivotal to an economic recovery.

GDP growth

Trade may become a contentious issue in the coming week as the Morrison government continues to aggravate Beijing through the implementation of new foreign investment laws. With Australia one of the more China-dependent economies in the world, a breakdown in this pivotal relationship could be disastrous. Retaliation from Beijing could threaten the recent surge in AUD with the implementation of further tariffs on Australian agricultural and mining products, possibly reversing the ground gained by the risk-sensitive asset.

Looking forward, the absence of meaningful local data brings attention to the Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement and press conference on the 11th of June. With expectations that Chairman Jerome Powell and his committee will keep the cash rate steady at 0.25% investor focus will turn to the forward guidance delivered by the US central bank.

Eco Calendar

USD Weighted Average vs AUDUSD (Daily Price Chart)

USD Weighted average vs AUDUSD

Source – Trading View

The US Dollar’s decline to three-month lows has seen the Relative Strength Index (RSI) slide into oversold territory for the first time this year. Collapsing through the 200-day moving average earlier in the month invigorated sellers as they forced price back to a supportive zone extending from the 2014 low.

Price reaction at trend support suggests that the Greenback may be attempting to carve out the monthly low, as it remains contained within a bullish Falling Wedge chart pattern. RSI could provide an early indication of intent, with a push back above 30 possibly leading to USD clawing back lost ground against its Australian counterpart.

--- Written by Daniel Moss

Follow me on Twitter at @DanielGMoss

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets Week Ahead: AUD, CAD, GBP, Brexit Talks, Dow Jones, USD, NFPs
Markets Week Ahead: AUD, CAD, GBP, Brexit Talks, Dow Jones, USD, NFPs
2020-06-01 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: AUD, CAD, GBP, Brexit Talks, Dow Jones, USD, NFPs
Markets Week Ahead: AUD, CAD, GBP, Brexit Talks, Dow Jones, USD, NFPs
2020-05-31 16:00:00
S&P 500, DAX 30 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
S&P 500, DAX 30 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-05-31 12:00:00
USD/MXN Outlook: Mexican President Sees Opportunity in Worsening US-China Relationship
USD/MXN Outlook: Mexican President Sees Opportunity in Worsening US-China Relationship
2020-05-31 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.