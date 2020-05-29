Upbeat RBA Could Fuel Australian Dollar Strength

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breakout or Fake-Out? EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Surge to Fresh Highs
2020-05-29 18:30:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since May 21 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
2020-05-29 17:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on US-China Tension, Trump Speech Eyed
2020-05-29 03:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle Despite Market Cheer, Gold Aims Lower
2020-05-27 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Price Outlook: VIX Index Sends Bad Omen for Stocks
2020-05-29 18:05:00
Dow Rallies as Nasdaq 100 Drops - Swapping Trends or Topping Out?
2020-05-27 18:42:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Price Outlook: VIX Index Sends Bad Omen for Stocks
2020-05-29 18:05:00
EUR/USD, DXY & Gold Price – Charts for Next Week
2020-05-29 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Next Week's EU/UK Trade Talks
2020-05-29 09:30:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
EU to Unveil Covid-19 Recovery Fund Plan, Swiss Franc Sinking
2020-05-27 06:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

President Trump formally announces beginning of process to terminate Hong Kong's special treatment status. Announces US will terminate relationship with the World Health Organization.

Real Time News
  • Even the Hong Kong Dollar is up after that press conference...
  • Eminis treating that press conference like 'that was it?' Market seemed to have fully accounted for the HK special status situation
  • Trump: - Hong Kong is no longer sufficiently autonomous - Beginning the process to eliminate special treatments given to Hong Kong $SPX
  • Trump: - Taking action to protect the U.S. financial system and directing working group to study the differing practices of Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges $DXY $NDX
  • President Trump is listing out his accusations for China. Normally, would consider this lead up to sanctions, but he doesn't always follow that playbook
  • President Trump says investment firms should not be subjecting their clients to investing in Chinese companies that do not play by the same rules $FXI
  • Quite the strong language here, #SP500, #DowJones turning lower as #USD rises after brief 'risk-on' spike on reports Trump is not planning to quit the phase-one deal with China. Trump also said the US is 'terminating relationship' with the #WHO https://t.co/nc9wFepYyZ
  • Trump: - We will be terminating our relationship with the WHO and diverting those funds to other health needs around the world $SPX
  • President Trump says the United States is terminating its relationship with the WHO
  • Trump: - The Chinese government has continually violated its promises to the U.S. $SPX
Upbeat RBA Could Fuel Australian Dollar Strength

Upbeat RBA Could Fuel Australian Dollar Strength

2020-05-29 19:00:00
Daniel Moss,
Share:

Australian Dollar, Reserve Bank of Australia, Interest Rate - Talking Points

  • The Australian dollar has pushed back to pre-crisis levels as the RBA maintains the effective lower bound for interest rates at 0.25%
  • Forward guidance at the June meeting will be intently scrutinized to determine if the Australian central bank maintains an optimistic outlook of the local economic recovery

Fundamental Forecast for AUDUSD: Bullish

RBA Governor Philip Lowe’stestimony to the Senate Select Committee on COVID-19 praised the performance of the central bank’s mid-March emergency package and its assistance in ‘building the necessary bridge to the recovery’.

The success of ‘flattening-the-curve’ of COVID-19 infections in Australia has led to ‘national health outcomes better than earlier feared’ and may result in an ‘economic downturn not as severe as earlier thought’. Outlining that the path for recovery will be dependent on ‘how quickly confidence can be restored’ the Governor may be pleased by the record rebound of the Westpac Consumer Sentiment Index in May (88.1), after falling to the lowest levels recorded on the 47-year old gauge in April (75.6).

Fiscal support through the JobKeeper & JobSeeker initiatives has helped cushion the blow on the labor force resulting in the unemployment rate for April beating market expectations (8.3%), despite rising to the highest level since late-2015 (6.2%). With the participation rate falling to a 15-year low in April, the smooth re-opening of the economy will be pivotal in defining the next steps for the RBA as the central bank ‘maintains its expansionary settings until progress is being made towards full employment’.

The upbeat tone in the RBA meeting minutes for May pushed the AUD/USD back to pre-crisis levels and this push could continue if local economic data supports the ‘upside scenario’ in which ‘employment growth and spending recover more rapidly’ than established in the RBA’s ‘baseline scenario’.

ECo calendar

Headlining the economic docket for next week will be the June 2nd interest rate decision from the RBA, with the expectation that the official cash rate (OCR) will remain at the record low of 0.25%. The forward guidance provided by Governor Lowe will be intently scrutinized and could continue to spur the recent strength seen in the Australian dollar.

The 3rd of June will provide an insight into the effect of economic hibernation on GDP and could confirm recession fears should expectations of a -1.2% Growth Rate eventuate; resulting in Australia’s first quarterly contraction since 1992 (‘The recession we had to have’).

AUD/USD Price Daily Chart

AUDUSD

Source: Trading View

The Australian dollar has grinded higher, after collapsing to 18-year lows in March (0.5506), with the exchange rate now pushing back above the 200-day moving average (0.6625) to pre-COVID19 levels and the March-high (0.6685).

Although prices have moved higher the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hasn’t followed suit, with the oscillator failing to push into overbought territory and possibly signaling a lack of steam in the recent rally.

The reaction of momentum to trend support provides a bullish tilt, and both oscillators (RSI & Momentum) could provide an early indication of future price action should they break out of their respective patterns.

A daily close above the March-high may carve out a path to test the February-high (0.6775), with the next key region of interest falling at the convergence of 2018 downtrend-resistance and the 50% Fibonacci retracement (0.6820) extending from the January 2018 high (0.8136).

--- Written by Daniel Moss

Follow me on Twitter at @DanielGMoss

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets Weekly Outlook: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil
Markets Weekly Outlook: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil
2020-05-25 13:00:00
Markets Weekly Outlook: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil
Markets Weekly Outlook: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil
2020-05-24 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecast for the Week Ahead
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-05-24 12:00:00
USD/MXN Outlook: Downside Pressure Continues as Investors Cheer Drug Hopes
USD/MXN Outlook: Downside Pressure Continues as Investors Cheer Drug Hopes
2020-05-24 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.