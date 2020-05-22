We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
USDMXN and USDZAR Extend Breaks While EURUSD, AUDUSD and SPX Tip Range
2020-05-22 03:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rally Hits a Wall at Range Top
2020-05-22 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip With Stocks. China Plans Tighter Grip on Hong Kong
2020-05-22 05:13:00
Gold Prices Return Some Gains Despite Broadly Supportive Backdrop
2020-05-21 06:24:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-05-22 20:00:00
Dow Jones Rises to Resistance, US Dollar Dropping to Key Support
2020-05-21 11:55:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Stalls - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-05-22 20:45:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-05-22 20:00:00
FTSE 100 Drops on China Tensions, GBP/USD Breakdown - US Market Open
2020-05-22 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Risks Remain to the Downside on Latest BoE Talk, UK Sales Data
2020-05-22 08:27:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-21 13:30:00
US Dollar, Yen May Rebound as Powell and Mnuchin Testify
2020-05-19 07:00:00
Australian Dollar Faces Data Drought, RBA Silent so Covid Will Drive

2020-05-22 20:00:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Fundamental Australian Dollar Forecast: Neutral

  • There’s no first-tier Australian economic data this week, and nothing scheduled from the central bank
  • The Australian Dollar looks likely to be stuck with global cues
  • These have seen its rise slow in the last two weeks and this process may continue

The Australian Dollar must contend with a notable lack of domestic economic events in the coming week, which is likely to leave it in thrall to global risk appetite and so, inevitably, to coronavirus headlines.

With nothing major due from Australia’s official statisticians or its central bank, the Aussie’s fortunes will be tied to the fate of other growth correlated assets, such as major stock markets and other commodity currencies.

To be sure all such markets have risen considerably from their contagion-inspired March lows. The forthright remedial action taken against an immediate ‘credit event’ by the world’s monetary authorities was behind much of this rise, with trillions of dollars of stimulus pledged to ward off the sort of implosion which took global markets down in 2008.

However, the certainty of world recession thanks to coronavirus lockdowns, and an ongoing procession of woeful employment data, has slowed this rise, with AUD/USD apparently stalled below key psychological resistance at A$0.66.

AUDUSD chart

The next monetary policy decision from the RBA is not due until June 2. Current market pricing as to what might happen then is on a knife edge, with an historic, quarter-percentage-point reduction in the Official Cash Rate to zero favored, but only just.

However, such narrow pricing has been seen at the same distance from RBA meetings in the last couple of months, without a cut being delivered.

Still, the currency can hope for very little in the way of monetary support, but it’s hardly alone there. It’s more likely this week to be caught instead between the now familiar opposing forces of guarded optimism at economic emergency from lockdown and worries that the process will be far from swift. With this in mind, along with the sheer unpredictability of Covid news flow, it’s got to be a neutral fundamental call this week.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Cottle
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Australian Dollar Resources for Traders

Whether you are new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There is our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There is also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’ are all completely free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Markets Weekly Outlook: Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, Fed, Earnings
Markets Weekly Outlook: Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, Fed, Earnings
S&P 500, DAX 30 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
USD/MXN Outlook: Another Rate Cut Sees Mexican Peso Resilience
