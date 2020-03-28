Australian Dollar Boosted By Stimulus Hope, Coronavirus Stays in Charge

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, VIX, Dollar and Gold: Levels and Volatility to Gauge the Markets
2020-03-28 01:30:00
US Dollar Eyes Sentiment, Spending Data as Fiscal Package Heads to Trump
2020-03-27 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Drives Lower with S&P 500, VIX Snaps Back
2020-03-27 15:20:00
Gold Prices Steady Despite Increased Coronavirus Stimulus Hopes
2020-03-27 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, VIX, Dollar and Gold: Levels and Volatility to Gauge the Markets
2020-03-28 01:30:00
Trumpets of a Dow Bull Market Don't Register with Wary Traders
2020-03-27 03:09:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on 2013 High After Best Week Since 2008
2020-03-27 22:00:00
Gold Prices Steady Despite Increased Coronavirus Stimulus Hopes
2020-03-27 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Trimming Wild Gains
2020-03-27 09:33:00
British Pound, GBP/USD Climb Through Resistance. Yen at Risk Next
2020-03-27 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Pressured by Record-Smashing Spike in Jobless Claims
2020-03-26 15:33:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Apr 12 when USD/JPY traded near 111.99.
2020-03-26 09:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $USD soared against the Indonesian Rupiah, with USD/IDR eyeing its best month since the 1997-98 Asia financial crisis amid the #coronavirus outbreak. Can this trend continue? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/M3sDZOftrE https://t.co/sbIbp68UOh
  • The $USD may be at risk as technical signals show USD/SGD, USD/MYR and USD/IDR may turn lower. Ahead, the markets will likely weigh US fiscal stimulus bets against dismal data risk. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/iGqBrY6qyO https://t.co/kJ89YgK3Mm
  • The $USD may rise versus the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah and Malaysian Ringgit if capital flows out of #ASEAN countries as key U.S. data risks a selloff in equities. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/JWIRn6MLrK https://t.co/TEIklRSPA6
  • (Weekly Outlook) #Gold prices surged in the best week since 2008, but it has yet to surpass peaks from 2013. If $XAUUSD can clear resistance next week, the yellow metal could set course for 2012 highs #technicalanalysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2020/03/27/Gold-Price-Outlook-Hinges-on-2013-High-After-Best-Week-Since-2008.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/B7zkAjuVno
  • The $USD is on the defensive after the Fed activated open-ended QE to becalm panicky financial markets, but scope for renewed stress means losses may be limited. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/dX4Y2akuLc https://t.co/yHc47A9RyM
  • Credit Rating agency Moody's has cut South Africa's sovereign rating to 'junk' status and lowered is outlook to 'negative'
  • The $USD price reversal is attempting to pullback below uptrend resistance and while the broader focus remains higher. Get your US Dollar technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/f9wWvTBZng https://t.co/ca1zPtOdiN
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 2.04% 🇦🇺AUD: 1.65% 🇯🇵JPY: 1.48% 🇨🇭CHF: 1.16% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.96% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Jz2pLDqKTO
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.38% Silver: 0.19% Gold: -0.64% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/e3O75WiieZ
  • Trump signs virus stimulus package into law $SPX
Australian Dollar Boosted By Stimulus Hope, Coronavirus Stays in Charge

Australian Dollar Boosted By Stimulus Hope, Coronavirus Stays in Charge

2020-03-28 02:00:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:
AUDUSD 2-hour chart

Fundamental Australian Dollar Forecast: Bearish

  • The Australian Dollar has managed to gain despite awful, virus-linked economic news
  • All such risk assets have been supported by hopes for monetary and fiscal rescue packages
  • This support may endure, but it can’t be counted on

The Australian Dollar market faces a new trading week very short of domestic cues although, even were there a full slate, the spread of coronavirus would still doubtless remain in charge.

Recent sessions have seen the Australian Dollar revive somewhat, along with other growth correlated assets such as stocks and energy. This surprising comparative vigor came even as more economies placed heavy restrictions on economic activity in the hope that taking that hit now would pay of later in containing and reducing infection levels. The real support for risk assets has come in the various massive stimulus and rescue programs now being implemented or discussed across the globe. Trillions of dollars of liquidity have been pledged, if needed, along with more targeted help for hard hit economic sectors.

For Now State Aid Hopes Outweigh Gloomy Data

This monetary and fiscal largesse has even managed to offset some truly horrific economic data, which will now trickle out more and more regularly as the release cycle catches up with the impact of the virus. Worst so far was the release of truly shocking weekly jobless benefit claimant figures out of the US. A rise of over 3 million initial claims in just one week is unprecedented for this series which goes back to the 1960s.

Still, even this huge blowout was hardly unexpected and markets managed to retain at least the appearance of composure. Investors are at least confident that global economic authorities are putting major remedial action in place, and it’s possible that uber-liquid markets could bounce back quite sharply should infection rates start to slow.

Whether there’ll be any sign of that in the coming week is unknowable. The Australian Dollar market is likely to face more bad news in the shape of Purchasing Managers Index releases out of China, Australia’s major export partner, and official retail sales data out of Australia itself. These are almost sure to be extremely week, but the market can by now hardly expect anything else.

We’ve seen in the past week’s trade that the Australian Dollar can rise despite the gloomy headlines as long as investors retain confidence in the authorities. However, the most recent rush of terrible economic news is likely to be only the start, and it’s very hard to see a durable risk asset recovery while that’s the case.

On the basis of what we can know, it’s a bearish call this week.

AUD/USD Daily Price Chart

AUD/USD Daily Price Chart
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Cottle
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Australian Dollar Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
2020-03-23 13:30:00
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
2020-03-22 16:00:00
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
2020-03-22 16:00:00
S&P 500, DAX 30, ASX 200 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
S&P 500, DAX 30, ASX 200 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-03-22 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.