Australian Dollar Faces Global Risks: US-China Trade, UK Vote, Fed

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: Fed Meeting in Focus as Tariff Deadline Looms
2019-12-06 20:36:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-06 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: Fed Meeting in Focus as Tariff Deadline Looms
2019-12-06 20:36:00
US Dollar After NFP: GBP/USD, USD/CAD Testing Key Chart Levels
2019-12-06 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-06 15:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on Jobs Data Despite Trade War Risks
2019-12-06 08:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Recovery Fails on Strong NFP- GLD Levels
2019-12-06 22:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Downtrend Continues after US Jobs Report - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-12-06 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prces Slip as Markets Look To OPEC+, US Payrolls Data
2019-12-06 07:04:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Rips into Resistance – WTI Trade Levels
2019-12-05 18:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-04 05:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $USD appears to be stalling against the Singapore Dollar, Malaysian Ringgit, Indonesian Rupiah and Philippine Peso, but technical analysis may still favor USD strength. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/AZp98MoXKo https://t.co/jgZMUFVGJB
  • The Indian Rupee soared after the Reserve Bank of India surprised with a rate hold. $USDINR may climb as support reinstates the uptrend ahead of Indian CPI and global trade tensions. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/QEOabsDfMn https://t.co/rqn8Zjrvkv
  • #Gold closed lower after paring early-week gains post-NFP on Friday. But will price finally break support? These are levels that matter on the $XAUUSD weekly chart. Get your $gld technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/RILBGhLAQZ https://t.co/q5znMUlEQA
  • German Bund Yields Update: 2-Year: -0.639% 3-Year: -0.651% 5-Year: -0.548% 7-Year: -0.480% 10-Year: -0.290% 30-Year: 0.228%
  • The $AUD erased half of November’s down move in a mere two days but the dominant trend bias continues to favor weakness ahead. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/ShYksfNXyS https://t.co/OVhyNgLRn5
  • We were almost there, but the $SPX fell short of a >1.0% daily change. That raises the tally to 39 consecutive trading days without a climb or fall of even a moderate measure https://t.co/ibt82dBGmh
  • En español: El oro tropieza y se precipita en caída libre. ¿Qué explica las pérdidas del metal dorado y la alta volatilidad en los mercados financieros? #XAUUSD #trading $gold https://t.co/Hdsd0z1qih https://t.co/WKnGaABVS8
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.35% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.17% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.14% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.30% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.38% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.59% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/lrSRyCHLjw
  • Martin Guzman named as Argentina's new Minister of Economy $USDARS
  • YouGov poll finds 52% for Johnson winning debate vs 48% for Corbyn $GBPUSD
Australian Dollar Faces Global Risks: US-China Trade, UK Vote, Fed

Australian Dollar Faces Global Risks: US-China Trade, UK Vote, Fed

2019-12-07 02:00:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:
AUDUSD 2-Hour Chart

Fundamental Australian Dollar Forecast: Neutral

  • The Australian Dollar has made notable gains after local interest rate decisions and growth data
  • Investors remain convinced that more stimulus will be needed, however
  • This prognosis will weigh on the currency, but market minds may be elsewhere this week

Find out what retail foreign exchange traders make of the Australian Dollar’s prospects right now, in real time, at the DailyFX Sentiment Page

The Australian Dollar lacks the sort of major domestic economic talking points which characterized the past busy week, which will probably leave global risk appetite with a bigger say over where it goes.

The Aussie jumped notably on December 2 when the Reserve Bank of Australia left the key Official Cash Rate on hold at its 0.75% record low. In some ways this was an odd reaction to a result well priced-in to markets before the fact. Still, judging by its commentary the RBA appears content for now to gauge the effects of past rate cuts and, perhaps, hope that holiday-period spending provides some stimulus of its own.

AUD/USD’s gains snapped the downtrend which had previously been in place since early November.

Daily AUD/USD Price Chart

Daily AUDUSD Price Chart

The currency was taken still higher when official third-quarter Gross Domestic Product data came in more or less as expected, a relief in the end as investors had been a little nervous. Still, while growth may be holding up, just, the markets aren’t entirely convinced that this happy state of affairs will endure.

Australian ten-year bond yields saw some big falls in the aftermath of the GDP data, suggesting that market, at least, thinks more monetary loosening will be needed. Indeed, a small but growing list of major banks is prepared to forecast that this will need to go beyond lower interest rates and into the outer reaches of Quantitative Easing (QE), perhaps by late next year.

In his latest speech on the subject RBA Governor Philip Lowe for his part doubted that either QE or negative interest rates seen elsewhere would be needed, although of course he reserves all right of action in pursuit of his mandate. Markets will therefore look eagerly to his next, due in Sydney on Tuesday, for further clues.

Also coming up are snapshots of business and consumer confidence, along with Chinese trade and inflation data, both of which can move the Aussie.

However, in the absence of first-tier domestic data drivers the currency is all too likely to be buffeted by international risk events. The twists of the US-China trade story will probably be chief among these, as will the Federal Reserve’s last policy decision of the year. That’s coming up on Thursday. The Fed is expected to leave rates alone and maintain its data-watching brief. The United Kingdom’s general election will also loom large at week’s end.

The Australian Dollar has been quite sensitive to Brexit news and, with this election effectively yet another public vote on how to move that story on, the currency probably stands to gain if the incumbent Conservative government is returned with a majority.

However, given the Aussie’s lack of monetary policy support, and the unpredictability of trade-deal headlines, it’s still a neutral call this week.

Australian Dollar resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Plummets as Dow, Gold and USD Cling to Familiar Levels
Crude Oil Plummets as Dow, Gold and USD Cling to Familiar Levels
2019-12-02 13:30:00
Crude Oil Plummets as Dow, Gold and USD Cling to Familiar Levels
Crude Oil Plummets as Dow, Gold and USD Cling to Familiar Levels
2019-12-01 17:00:00
Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead
2019-12-01 14:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Outlook Dependent on UK Election Opinion Polls
Sterling (GBP) Price Outlook Dependent on UK Election Opinion Polls
2019-12-01 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.