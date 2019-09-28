Australian Dollar Market Might Just Be More Dovish than the RBA

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-27 12:34:00
EURUSD, Gold, Nasdaq 100, Charts for Next Week
2019-09-27 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Recovery Imperiled as Latest Brexit News Disappoints
2019-09-27 18:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-27 12:34:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rally Pushes Towards Fresh 2019 Highs - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-09-26 19:52:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Risk of Lower Levels
2019-09-26 08:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Form Reversal Pattern to Threaten Year-Long Bull Trend
2019-09-27 22:00:00
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Rally Rejected at Resistance- GLD Outlook
2019-09-27 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Weighed Down Despite Crude Oil Prices Returning to Symmetrical Triangle
2019-09-27 16:00:00
Strait of Hormuz: The World's Most Important Oil Chokepoint
2019-09-27 14:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: BTC/USD May Correct Higher After Testing Multi-Month Low
2019-09-27 14:31:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The #Euro may rise versus Sterling in the week ahead as the pair appears to be cautiously starting to attempt a recovery and head for key resistance. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/nbscg0vYnr https://t.co/6dZq538rkm
  • The #SPX500 Leads in the Risk Slump and Impeachment Headlines Compete with Recession Fears. Get your update from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/E2yCc1xd1o
  • What are the common trading myths which can create #FOMOintrading? Find out: https://t.co/EDvQdHfIPm https://t.co/E1YPmAHgnM
  • The #Nikkei 225 has had a good run since its August lows and, while momentum seems to be fading, it has yet to break the uptrend established back then. Serious reversal looks unlikely. Get your market update here: https://t.co/BWiJUhWaAZ https://t.co/x9x8BSqaAJ
  • The #Dow Jones quickly erased all previously established gains on Friday after a surprise new front in the US-China trade war was opened. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/TMuEHBmgxE https://t.co/1BZrMfeuc6
  • President Trump signs stopgap funding bill ensuring no government shutdown through November 21st $DXY
  • $EURCHF Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.0792 S2: 1.0824 S1: 1.0836 R1: 1.0868 R2: 1.0888 R3: 1.092 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • RT @BobOnMarkets: How do banks really feel about the economy? This graphic says it all. Their holdings of super safe Treasuries and agencie…
  • $GBPUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.2189 S2: 1.2263 S1: 1.2295 R1: 1.2368 R2: 1.2409 R3: 1.2482 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.27% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.23% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/hsrtiYpdRm
Australian Dollar Market Might Just Be More Dovish than the RBA

Australian Dollar Market Might Just Be More Dovish than the RBA

2019-09-28 01:00:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

AUDUSD 2-Hour Price Chart

Fundamental Australian Dollar Forecast: Neutral

  • The market thinks a rate cut is coming this week
  • And it very probably is
  • However, it’s also betting on another and that may be less certain

Find out what retail foreign exchange traders make of the Australian Dollar’s prospects right now, in real time, at the DailyFX Sentiment Page

The Australian Dollar market will look to October’s monetary policy decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia this week, with the chances of an interest rate cut on Tuesday judged to have risen considerably in the past few days.

According to index provider ASX, the probability of a quarter-percentage-point cut to the record low, 1% Official Cash Rate in place since July is now nearly 80%, having risen from 25% back on September 16.

Furthermore, the key 30-day interbank implied cash futures yield curve (an interest-rate predictor) has returned to unambiguously pricing in two cuts, in total, by June 2020. The first is indeed priced in by November. However, a second cut had been in some doubt over the past two weeks by to this measure. Now it seems to be firmly back on the table.

Why So Very Dovish?

It’s difficult to tell precisely what has engendered this new burst of dovishness among Aussie watchers. For sure it seems to go further than RBA Governor Lowe’s assessment that the economy may be at a ‘gentle turning point’ and suggest that something more worrying could be afoot.

The central bank did keep the prospect of lower rates very much alive in its last set of monetary policy meeting minutes, but probably not to any greater extent than it has for months. The market has also seen the dimming of one formerly unarguable bright spot- the Australian labor market. Full-time job creation unexpectedly sank in August, but the data overall were by no means awful and it is far from certain that the formidable Australian job-creation machine has stalled meaningfully.

AUD/USD heads into this interesting week under unsurprising pressure, closing back in on the eleven-year lows of August. It’s obviously hard to see it rising very far considering the interest rate prognosis but there is an interesting possible wrinkle here. It may just be that the market is a little more sure of itself than the central bank.

We saw this with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand last week. It held its own interest rates, as had been expected, but the New Zealand Dollar made gains. These didn’t come about because the central bank was not dovish. It was. It just wasn’t as dovish as the market had expected.

On the basis that this might just happen in the Aussie’s case, and that a rate cut on Tuesday must by now be pretty well priced in, it’s an admittedly cautious neutral call this week.

AUDUSD Daily Price Char

Australian Dollar Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow, Gold and EURUSD Await Direction from Trade Wars and Recession Fears
Dow, Gold and EURUSD Await Direction from Trade Wars and Recession Fears
2019-09-22 12:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week
2019-09-22 10:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Forecast: Supreme Court Ruling May Stem Latest Rally
Sterling (GBP) Price Forecast: Supreme Court Ruling May Stem Latest Rally
2019-09-22 06:00:00
Euro May Keep Falling on Dovish ECB, Soft Data and Sour Sentiment
Euro May Keep Falling on Dovish ECB, Soft Data and Sour Sentiment
2019-09-22 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.