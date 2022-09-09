 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Boosted as US Dollar Slips Post ECB and Fed Manoeuvring. Will EUR/USD Break Up?
2022-09-09 05:00:00
EUR/USD Rebound Takes Shape amid Failure to Test December 2002 Low
2022-09-08 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-02 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Play Seesaw. Finish Higher
2022-09-08 21:00:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-08 19:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-08 20:30:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-08 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-08 20:30:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Still Searching for Convincing Support
2022-09-08 09:29:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Boosted as US Dollar Slips Post ECB and Fed Manoeuvring. Will EUR/USD Break Up?
2022-09-09 05:00:00
Dollar Strength Adding to Economic Pain, Bolstering Intervention Risk for USDJPY and USDCN
2022-09-09 03:30:00
More View more
Euro Boosted as US Dollar Slips Post ECB and Fed Manoeuvring. Will EUR/USD Break Up?

Euro Boosted as US Dollar Slips Post ECB and Fed Manoeuvring. Will EUR/USD Break Up?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD, US Dollar, USD/JPY, ECB, Fed, BoJ, China, CNY - Talking Points

  • The Euro has posted a decent uptick as the markets digest the ECB news
  • China saw some soft data while Japanese officials started talking tough on Yen
  • With the ECB and the Fed showing their hawkish wares, where to for EUR/USD?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The Euro has gained on the back of the US Dollar slipping through the Asian session as markets take on board an ECB hike and Federal Chair Jerome Powell’s comments overnight.

The 75 basis point (bp) rate rise by the ECB was widely anticipated. In the post meeting press conference, President Christine Lagarde provided language that led markets to believe that the door is open to another jumbo hike of 75 bp.

Speaking at the same time, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell re-affirmed his commitment to fighting inflation. His rhetoric also pointed toward the possibility of another outsized hike by the Fed at their next meeting.

The recent rise in USD/JPY toward 145 has ushered in an era of jawboning from Japanese officials. Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda are leading the charge with comments expressing ‘concern about the rapid and one-sided move’.

USD/JPY has moved back below 143 on a day that the ‘big dollar’ has retreated across the board. The Australian Dollar has seen notable gains despite comments yesterday from the RBA hinting toward a deceleration in rate rises going forward.

Treasury yields have eased a few basis points from 2-years and beyond in Asian trade.

Oil and gold have found firmer footing in this environment. The WTI futures contract is approaching US$ 84 bbl while the Brent contract is nudging toward US$ 90 bbl. Gold is back above US$ 1,720.

Chinese inflation data divulged a decrease in price pressures with August year-on-year CPI at 2.5% instead of 2.8% expected and PPI way below forecasts of 3.2%, coming in at 2.3%. Exasperated by another strong fix of the onshore Yuan by the PBOC, USD/CNY is lower today, back below 6.9400.

APAC equities have followed on from a positive Wall Street lead with all markets in the green. Futures are indicating a positive start the European and North American cash sessions.

After French industrial production figures today, Canada will see jobs data.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD is bumping up against a few possible resistance levels today.

The previous peaks at 1.0479 and 1,0490 may offer resistance. The break point of 1.0497 coincides with the 34-day simple moving average (SMA) and could also offer resistance.

On the downside, support may lie at the prior low of 0.9864 or the 161.8% Fibonacci Extension at 0.9695.

EURUSD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Gets Reprieve on US Dollar Pause Ahead of ECB. Will XAU/USD Turn?
Gold Price Gets Reprieve on US Dollar Pause Ahead of ECB. Will XAU/USD Turn?
2022-09-08 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Crumbles Under the Weight of a Robust US Dollar. New Peaks for USD/JPY?
Japanese Yen Crumbles Under the Weight of a Robust US Dollar. New Peaks for USD/JPY?
2022-09-07 05:00:00
S&P 500 Holds the Bounce as Headwinds Grow Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls Today
S&P 500 Holds the Bounce as Headwinds Grow Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls Today
2022-09-02 05:00:00
Euro Struggles After Another Fed Flex Toward Higher Rates Boosts the US Dollar
Euro Struggles After Another Fed Flex Toward Higher Rates Boosts the US Dollar
2022-09-01 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
USDOLLAR
USD/JPY
Bullish
AUD/USD
Mixed
EUR/JPY
Mixed
USD/CNH