News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Consolidates Post ECB Hike as US Dollar Eyes Fed Move. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-07-25 05:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: July Fed Meeting in Focus
2022-07-24 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Fundamental Forecast: Demand Destruction Outweighs Supply Concerns
2022-07-24 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rebound Stalls to Keep Descending Channel Intact
2022-07-21 00:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-07-23 08:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Extend Recovery as Tesla Soars, Energy Stocks Dive on Oil Slump
2022-07-21 19:49:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Gains as US Dollar and Yields Look to the Fed. Will XAU/USD Recover?
2022-07-25 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, US Dollar, Fed, GDP, EUR, AUD, Inflation Data
2022-07-24 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Consolidates Post ECB Hike as US Dollar Eyes Fed Move. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-07-25 05:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: July Fed Meeting in Focus
2022-07-24 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500’s Recovery Effort and a Dollar Tentative Reversal Look to Fed, Recession Update
2022-07-25 00:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: July Fed Meeting in Focus
2022-07-24 16:00:00
More View more
Euro Consolidates Post ECB Hike as US Dollar Eyes Fed Move. Where to for EUR/USD?

Euro Consolidates Post ECB Hike as US Dollar Eyes Fed Move. Where to for EUR/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD, ECB, US Dollar, Fed, China, GBP, AUD, NZD - Talking Points

  • The Euro continues to trade sideways as ECB and Fed rate moves dominate
  • APAC equities and growth linked currenciesare lower as risk assets slide
  • All eyes on the Fed from Wednesday.Will a breakout unfold for EUR/USD?

The Euro held its ground on Monday in the aftermath of a larger than expected 50-basis points (bps) hike on Friday.

Robert Holzmann, a member of the ECB Governing Council, said late on Sunday night Austrian time, that a moderate recession may have to be tolerated by the ECB.

This is ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday where they are anticipated to add 75 bps to rates. The US Dollar is treading water ahead of the meeting despite Treasury yields moving lower along the curve.

APAC equities are weaker across the board to start the week following on from a soft Wall Street lead, to close last week. Soft US data on Friday followed by growing Covid cases through-out the Asian region and seemingly never-ending Chinese property woes have weighed on risk assets in the Asian session on Monday.

There are reports that Chinese government authorities are planning to put together a rescue fund to support the 12 largest developers there.

The British Pound is steady as the battle to become the next UK Prime Minister heats up between Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

Aussie and Kiwi were hit hard early in the day but have managed to recover some of their losses. The gold price is steady near US$ 1,727 an ounce but copper is lower on the London metals exchange.

Crude oil has continued to move lower with the WTI futures contract trading near US$ 94 bbl and the Brent contract approaching US$ 102 bbl.

After German IFO numbers today, the US will see activity data from the Chicago and Dallas Fed.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD has been caught in a 1.0120 – 1.0270 range since Tuesday last week. These levels may provide support and resistance respectively.

Support might also lie at the low of 0.9952, while could be offered at the break points in the 1.0340 – 1.0360 area.

The bigger picture shows that it remains within a descending trend channel.

EURUSD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY
Australian Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY
2022-07-21 16:49:00
Euro Braces for Impact as the ECB Starts Rate Hike Cycle, Draghi Ponders Fate
Euro Braces for Impact as the ECB Starts Rate Hike Cycle, Draghi Ponders Fate
2022-07-21 06:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-07-20 14:32:00
Gold Price Wallows Despite Soft US Dollar and Buoyant Risk Appetite. Will XAU/USD Rally?
Gold Price Wallows Despite Soft US Dollar and Buoyant Risk Appetite. Will XAU/USD Rally?
2022-07-20 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
USDOLLAR
AUD/USD
Bullish
NZD/USD
Bullish
GBP/USD
Bullish