US Dollar Holds the High Ground as Inflation Shocker Provides Headaches for the Fed

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Positives Few and Far Between – Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-07-13 17:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-13 15:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Latest – Will US CPI Help to Provide Any Demand Clarity?
2022-07-13 09:07:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye EIA Inventory Data as China Fights Covid
2022-07-13 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Sink as CPI Jump Bolsters Fed Hike Bets
2022-07-13 15:19:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-07-13 06:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rebound Following US CPI Raises Potential for RSI Buy Signal
2022-07-14 00:30:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Works on Engulf off 11-month Low
2022-07-13 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-13 15:25:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: UK GDP Paints Supportive Picture, GBP Bid
2022-07-13 07:34:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Holds the High Ground as Inflation Shocker Provides Headaches for the Fed
2022-07-14 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Targets 1998 High
2022-07-14 03:30:00
More View more
US Dollar Holds the High Ground as Inflation Shocker Provides Headaches for the Fed

US Dollar Holds the High Ground as Inflation Shocker Provides Headaches for the Fed

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

US Dollar, USD, DXY Index, BoC, CAD, USD/JPY, AUD - Talking Points

  • The USDollar remains near multi decade high after huge CPI beat
  • APAC equities nudged higher while commodities steadied after recent losses
  • The market is now eyeing the upcoming Fed meeting. Will a big hike boost USD?

The US Dollar has maintained lofty levels after headline CPI registered 9.1% year-on-year to the end of June. The market now has expectations of the Fed raising rates by 100-basis points (bps) at their meeting later this month.

This would match the 100-bps added by the Bank of Canada yesterday that saw the Canadian Dollar find some support.

The Japanese Yen continues to slide with USD/JPY making a 24-year high above 138.00 after poor industrial production and capacity utilisation figures.

The Australian unemployment rate for June came in at 3.5% against 3.8% forecast and 3.9% previously. The overall change in employment for the month was a massive 88.4k instead of 30k anticipated but the Australian Dollar was little changed on the news.

Gold remains steady near US$ 1,730 an ounce and crude oil has held onto recent gains. The WTI futures contract is nearing US$ 97 bbl while the Brent contract is above US$ 100 bbl. Aluminium, copper, iron ore and tin have all held steady today.

APAC equities are all slightly in the green despite a soft lead from Wall Street. US equity futures are currently pointing to a soft open for their cash session.

Looking ahead, the US will get PPI data as well as initial jobless claims.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

US Dollar (DXY) Index Technical Analysis

The US Dollar (DXY) index continues to press higher as it approaches the October 2002 peak 108.74 that has so far provided some resistance and might continue to do so.

Bullish momentum appears to be intact when looking at all short, medium and long-term Simple Moving Average (SMA). They all have positive gradients and lie below the price in sequential order according to their tenor.

Nearby support could be at the 10-day SMA, which is currently at 107.05 or at the breakpoint of 105.79.

USD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-13 15:25:00
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF
2022-07-12 14:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Down to Key Support - CPI on Deck
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Down to Key Support - CPI on Deck
2022-07-11 14:00:00
Euro Slides and US Dollar Soars as China Face Further Restrictions. New lows for EUR/USD?
Euro Slides and US Dollar Soars as China Face Further Restrictions. New lows for EUR/USD?
2022-07-11 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/CAD
Bearish
USD/JPY
Bullish
AUD/USD
Bullish