EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental Euro Forecast: June ECB Meeting in Focus
2022-06-05 15:55:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-05 10:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rally Plays Out as China Eases Covid Controls. Will WTI Make a New High?
2022-06-06 05:00:00
Weekly Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ Supply, U.S. Dollar and Economic Data in Focus
2022-06-04 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, USD/CAD, Euro, ECB, Inflation, Canadian Jobs Report
2022-06-05 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-06-04 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Fall as Markets Pivot Back to Inflation Woes
2022-06-05 00:00:00
Gold Prices Fall as Yields Rise, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Pull Back After NFP
2022-06-03 14:21:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-05 10:00:00
Pound Fundamental Forecast: UK Gov Support Provides Room for BoE Hikes
2022-06-03 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rally Plays Out as China Eases Covid Controls. Will WTI Make a New High?
2022-06-06 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Bumps Top End of Range as Momentum Builds. Will the USD/JPY Trend Resume?
2022-06-06 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rally Plays Out as China Eases Covid Controls. Will WTI Make a New High?

Crude Oil Price Rally Plays Out as China Eases Covid Controls. Will WTI Make a New High?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Crude Oil, US Dollar, China, WTI, RBA, ECB - Talking Points

  • Crude oil prices lifted withquota’s unlikely to be met and inventories down
  • APAC equities move higher, joined by commodities across the board
  • RBA and ECB rates decisions ahead. Will higher oil feed inflationary woes?

Crude oil made a 2-month high today with the WTI futures contract trading as high as 120.99 US$ bbl and the Brent contract reaching US$ 121.95 bbl early in the Asian session. Both have since eased off more than a dollar.

Last week, OPEC+ members agreed to lift daily production quotas, but it seems apparent that the cartel will be unable to hit their targets. The fall in US inventories revealed by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday has also underpinned crude.

Today, Saudi Aramco raised the price for their Asian customers while they kept the price steady for their US clientele. The lift of US$ 2.10 bbl was more than anticipated.

Gold is up a touch, trading around US$ 1856 an ounce with the US Dollar easing.

APAC equities mostly shrugged off Friday’s negative returns on Wall Street and started the week with a boost from the easing of Covid-19 related restrictions in China. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the mainland’s CSI 300 indices saw the bulk of the gains in the region.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was also in the green, but Australia’s ASX 200 was slightly softer ahead of tomorrow’s RBA rate decision.

The market is divided between a 25 or 40 basis-point (bp) hike. The RBA have historically moved in blocks of 25 bps but meeting minutes revealed that they considered a 40 bp move in May.

The Australian Dollar is a little lower to start the week and the Japanese Yen is a bit firmer. Currencies have had a quiet Monday despite a generally positive attitude to risk in other markets.

It’s shaping up as quiet start to the week data wise. After the RBA tomorrow, the ECB will be making their own rates decision on Thursday.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

WTI Crude Oil Technical Analysis

WTI cleared resistance levels to make a 2-month high today. It is nudging the upper band of the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) basedBollinger Band but is yet to pierce above it.

This could suggest that the market is accepting of the higher level for now. The price remains above all period SMAs which may see further bullish momentum evolve.

Resistance might be at the early March highs is 129.44 and 130.50. On the downside, support could be at the prior lows of 111.20 and 103.24.

CRUDE OIL CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

