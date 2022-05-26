News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2022-05-26 06:30:00
US Dollar Finds Firmer Footing After FOMC Minutes Boost Market Mood. Where to for DXY?
2022-05-26 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Finds Firmer Footing After FOMC Minutes Boost Market Mood. Where to for DXY?
2022-05-26 05:00:00
Crude Oil Perseveres
2022-05-25 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2022-05-25 14:00:00
S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq 100 Rebound, but Outlook Remains Precarious, US PMIs Eyed
2022-05-23 20:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Sell
2022-05-25 00:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Real Yields, Weaker USD and Safe Haven Appeal Drive XAU/USD Higher
2022-05-24 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Shocking UK PMI Sends the Pound Spiraling: EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY and GBP/USD
2022-05-24 09:42:00
Strategy Webinar: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold Technicals
2022-05-23 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Breakout Contained Against US Dollar, EUR/JPY May See Volatility
2022-05-26 02:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY at Risk of Pullback on Mounting US Recession Fears
2022-05-25 14:30:00
More View more
US Dollar Finds Firmer Footing After FOMC Minutes Boost Market Mood. Where to for DXY?

US Dollar Finds Firmer Footing After FOMC Minutes Boost Market Mood. Where to for DXY?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

US Dollar, USD, DXY, FOMC, Crude Oil - Talking Points

  • The US Dollar found some support in the aftermath of the FOMC minutes
  • APAC equities mostly yawned despite an upbeat lead from Wall Street
  • US GDP and core PCE inflation gauges lie ahead. Will they also lift USD?

The market appears to have over extrapolated the FOMC minutes overnight to mean that pauses in the Fed rate hike cycle are happening further down the track.

The next two meeting have lifts of 50 basis-points baked in as confirmed by Fed Chair Powell last week. The minutes showed that a pause was possible later in the year due to the ‘expedited’ hikes. The benefits of front loading rate rises has been well discussed for some time now.

None the less, markets got excited and Treasury yields softened while the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 0.60%, 0.95% and 1.51% respectively. Futures are currently pointing to a slightly sluggish start to their day session.

APAC equities had a relatively quiet day with most indices pretty flat. The exception was China’s CSI 300 index, adding 1% despite Chinese Premier Li Keqiang saying that economic growth was faring worse than in 2020 due to Coivd-19 restrictions.

The comments seem to undermine the growth linked currencies of AUD, CAD and NZD, while the US Dollar and Euro saw small gains.

Gold is slightly softer today near US$1,846 an ounce. Crude oil is a bit higher with the WTI futures contract approaching US$ 111.00 bbl and the Brent contract around US$ 114.00 bbl.

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said in a Bloomberg interview that the oil market is balanced but that spare capacity is less than 2%. He said OPEC+ adding 400k a month that will eventually lead to further reductions in spare capacity.

Looking ahead, the focus will be on the second reading of first quarter US GDP and the core PCE number.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

USD (DXY) Index Technical Analysis

The USD (DXY) index bumped against resistance at 102.35 yesterday and it may continue to offer resistance.

Further up, the 10-day simple moving average (SMA) and the recent 20-year peak of 105.00 could also offer resistance.

On the downside, the 55-day SMA and an ascending trendine may provide support ahead of the prior lows of 99.82 and 99.57.

USD INDEX

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Beefed Up After ECB and Fed Commentary Pivot to New Paths. Will EUR/USD Rally?
Euro Beefed Up After ECB and Fed Commentary Pivot to New Paths. Will EUR/USD Rally?
2022-05-25 05:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Capitulates as Risk-off Mood Weighs Markets and ECB Signals Hikes
Nasdaq 100 Capitulates as Risk-off Mood Weighs Markets and ECB Signals Hikes
2022-05-24 05:00:00
Crude Oil Bumps Up as US Dollar Sinks on Yield Slip Ahead of Quad Meetings in Tokyo
Crude Oil Bumps Up as US Dollar Sinks on Yield Slip Ahead of Quad Meetings in Tokyo
2022-05-23 05:00:00
Crude Oil Bumps Up as US Dollar Sinks on Yield Slip Ahead of Quad Meetings in Tokyo
Crude Oil Bumps Up as US Dollar Sinks on Yield Slip Ahead of Quad Meetings in Tokyo
2022-05-23 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude