News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Stays Strong on Higher Volatility as Risk Aversion Eases. New Highs Next?
2022-05-11 05:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Volatility Overrides Uneasy Gain, Dollar Ready for CPI-Forced Break
2022-05-11 04:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-05-10 10:04:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Further After Saudi Price Cut
2022-05-10 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Stock Market Volatility Ahead as Retail Traders Buy?
2022-05-11 00:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts: Mercy Bounce from Big Support
2022-05-10 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU at Major Support Level as US CPI Nears
2022-05-11 03:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-10 18:55:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-10 18:55:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP – Sterling Under Pressure
2022-05-10 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Stays Strong on Higher Volatility as Risk Aversion Eases. New Highs Next?
2022-05-11 05:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-10 18:55:00
More View more
US Dollar Stays Strong on Higher Volatility as Risk Aversion Eases. New Highs Next?

US Dollar Stays Strong on Higher Volatility as Risk Aversion Eases. New Highs Next?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

US Dollar, DXY Index, USD, China, VIX, MOVE, G-10 FX, US CPI - Talking Points

  • The US Dollar paused in its march north today, but risks remain
  • APAC equities, commodities and currency markets also took a breather
  • If US CPI data surprises, will the USD get another kick along?

The US Dollar continues to hold the high ground after a number of Federal Reserve speakers spoke overnight.

It was Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester that seemed to grab the most attention. She favours 50 basis-point (bp) hikes for now but didn’t rule out a 75 bp lift if inflation remains persistent in the second half of this year.

This seemed to lift the 1 and 2-year Treasury yields a couple of bp, but 5-years and beyond saw their yields slip around 3-5 bp.

In a fairly quiet Asian session for currencies, the Aussie and Kiwi saw small gains.

Australia’s ASX 200 equity index was down slightly but the rest of the main APAC equity indices were in the green. Most notably, China’s CSI 300 index was up over 2% after inflation data there surprised to the upside.

Chinese CPI came in at 2.1% year-over-year to the end of April against 1.8% forecast and March’s print of 1.5%. PPI came in at 8.0%, instead of 7.8% expected and 8.3% previously. USD/CNY has eased back from 18-month highs to be trading near 6.7200.

Crude oil saw modest gains today with the WTI futures contract near US$ 101.50 bbl and the Brent contract slightly above US$ 104 bbl. Gold is steady around US$ 1,840 an ounce.

Although markets over the last few sessions appear to have calmed to a degree, measures of volatility across US treasuries (MOVE index) and G-10 currencies (JPMG10FX index) are at their highest since the pandemic began.

The volatility on the S&P 500 (VIX index) is elevated but below the peaks seen over the last few years.

Ahead, the highlight of central bank speakers will be ECB President Christine Lagarde. Later on, the market will be paying attention to Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, known for his hawkish views. Then, after German inflation data, the market focus will be on the US CPI number.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

DXY INDEX (USD) Technical Analysis

The US Dollar index (DXY) is stalling after making a 20-year high at the start of this week,

A bullish triple moving average (TMA) formation requires the price to be above the short term simple moving averages (SMA), the latter to be above the medium term SMA and the medium term SMA to be above the long term SMA. All SMAs also need to have a positive gradient.

Looking at the 10-, 55- and 100-day SMAs, the criteria TMA have been met and further bullish momentum may evolve.

Resistance could be at the recent high of 104.19 while nearby support could be at the prior low of 102.35.

USD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: US Inflation Data to Make or Break the Market’s Spirit
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: US Inflation Data to Make or Break the Market’s Spirit
2022-05-10 21:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts: Mercy Bounce from Big Support
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts: Mercy Bounce from Big Support
2022-05-10 14:00:00
Euro Swerves Volatility as Risk Aversion Permeates Markets to Boost Japanese Yen
Euro Swerves Volatility as Risk Aversion Permeates Markets to Boost Japanese Yen
2022-05-10 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Threatens Larger Break, 1854 Support in Sight
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Threatens Larger Break, 1854 Support in Sight
2022-05-09 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/JPY
Mixed
EUR/USD
Mixed