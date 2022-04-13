News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Slides on Ukraine War Negotiations Hurdles Ahead of ECB Meeting. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-04-13 05:00:00
EURUSD Outlook Puts Critical Pressure on Long-Term Support, The Hawks Fly
2022-04-13 02:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Watching Price Action Around March Low
2022-04-12 13:00:00
DXY Index (USD) Holds Ground as Fed Hawks Eye off US CPI. New Highs Ahead?
2022-04-12 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Wall Street at Risk as Retail Traders Boost Long Exposure
2022-04-13 03:30:00
Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Fall as Treasury Yields Rally, Hang Seng Index May Be Vulnerable
2022-04-11 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Surges as Bulls Go for Break
2022-04-12 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: US Rate Divergence is a Risk for Gold, US Inflation Ahead
2022-04-12 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-12 14:30:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast, More Gains Ahead? EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2022-04-12 00:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Slides on Ukraine War Negotiations Hurdles Ahead of ECB Meeting. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-04-13 05:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-12 14:30:00
More View more
Euro Slides on Ukraine War Negotiations Hurdles Ahead of ECB Meeting. Where to for EUR/USD?

Euro Slides on Ukraine War Negotiations Hurdles Ahead of ECB Meeting. Where to for EUR/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD, ECB, US CPI, RBNZ, NZD/USD, BOC - Talking Points

  • The Euro is approaching recent lows as the Ukraine war outlook dims
  • APAC equities were quiet, except for Japan due to Yen weakening
  • Central banks hold the limelight, BoC today and ECB tomorrow.

The Euro continues to languish as the Ukraine war appears unlikely to find a resolution anytime soon. Russian President Vladimir Putin remarked that talks are “at a dead end.”

The ECB will be meeting on Thursday and while the market does not expect a move in rates, a more hawkish tone might be offered.

US CPI fallout continues with Treasury yields inching up slightly in Asia today, after sliding notably lower in the US session.

APAC equities were mostly quiet today following on from small losses on Wall Street. The exception was Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, posting solid gains of over 1.75% at one stage, due largely to the weakening Yen.

Other currencies were most subdued in Asia, aside from the New Zealand Dollar. The RBNZ lifted the official cash rate 0.50% vs 0.25% expected, to 1.50%.

The initial reaction by the market was to buy the Kiwi over 69 cents. The ensuing statement painted a picture of a central bank looking to get in front of the curve to avoid hiking aggressively later on. Kiwi bonds rallied as yields ran lower across the curve. This undermined the currency.

The other commodity-based currencies of AUD, CAD and NOK held their overnight gains, as did the underlying commodities themselves. It is the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) turn to raise rates today. The market is anticipating a 50 basis-point hike.

Crude oil, gold and silver are all near their North American closes. Although wheat was also higher overnight and is now 9% higher so far in April.

Looking ahead, after the UK inflation gauges, the US will see PPI and the aforementioned BoC meeting will be the focus for markets. Energy traders will be poring over the EIA crude oil inventory report.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD is approaching the lower bound of the 1.0806 – 1.1185 range it has been caught in since the end of February. The lower bound of the range is the lowest since May 2020.

A bearish triple moving average (TMA) formation requires the price to be below the short term simple moving average (SMA), the latter to be below the medium term SMA and the medium term SMA to be below the long term SMA. All SMAs also need to have a negative gradient.

When looking at the 10-, 21-, 34-, 55-, 100- and 200-day SMAs, the criteria for a TMA have been met using any combination of these SMAs.

Support could be at the prior low of 1.0806 while resistance might be offered at the previous highs and pivot points of 1.0945, 1.1138, 1,1185.

EUR/USD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Action Setups Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-12 14:30:00
DXY Index (USD) Holds Ground as Fed Hawks Eye off US CPI. New Highs Ahead?
DXY Index (USD) Holds Ground as Fed Hawks Eye off US CPI. New Highs Ahead?
2022-04-12 05:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/CHF Vulnerable if Momentum Re-Asserts
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/CHF Vulnerable if Momentum Re-Asserts
2022-04-12 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Snaps Back After Breakout Falls Flat
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Snaps Back After Breakout Falls Flat
2022-04-11 14:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
NZD/USD
Bearish
USD/JPY
Bullish
EUR/JPY
Bearish
USDOLLAR