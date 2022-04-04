News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Lifts Within the Range as Fed Hikes Eyed on Solid NFP. Can DXY resume the uptrend?
2022-04-04 05:30:00
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Euro Rally Hits Some Hurdles
2022-04-04 02:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cross Asset Forecasts for Q2 2022
2022-04-03 19:30:00
Oil Price Q2 Technical Forecast: WTI to Retest $130
2022-04-03 16:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01 11:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Turn & Burn Range- Breakout Levels
2022-03-31 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast Q2 2022: Outlook Proves Mixed
2022-04-02 19:30:00
Gold Price Q2 Technical Forecast: Bulls Rebuffed
2022-04-01 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Lifts Within the Range as Fed Hikes Eyed on Solid NFP. Can DXY resume the uptrend?
2022-04-04 05:30:00
GBP Forecast Q2 2022: The Bank of England's Inflation and Growth Puzzle
2022-04-03 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Lifts Within the Range as Fed Hikes Eyed on Solid NFP. Can DXY resume the uptrend?
2022-04-04 05:30:00
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Euro Rally Hits Some Hurdles
2022-04-04 02:30:00
More View more
US Dollar Lifts Within the Range as Fed Hikes Eyed on Solid NFP. Can DXY resume the uptrend?

US Dollar Lifts Within the Range as Fed Hikes Eyed on Solid NFP. Can DXY resume the uptrend?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

US Dollar, USD, DXY, Fed, Treasuries, RBA, AUD, Bank of England - Talking Points

  • The US Dollar is being underpinned by higher rates across the curve
  • APAC equities move higher, joined by the Australian Dollar ahead of the RBA
  • Speculation of more rate rises from the Fed is in view.Will USD get a boost?

The US Dollar held gains from Friday in the Asian session to start the week. A robust jobs report to end last week lifted the greenback and the odds of more than one 50 basis-point (bp) hike from the Fed is creeping into trader’s minds.

Treasuries have continued their slide on Monday with all notes from 5-years out now yielding around 3 bp more than the close on Friday. This has seen the 2-10’s curve inch up to positive 6bp.

APAC equities are all in the green with the Hong Kong and mainland Chinese indices enjoying a lift of over 1%.

Crude oil is pretty much flat going into the European session, while gold has softened a touch to be near US$ 1917 an ounce.

Currency markets have had a quiet day, although the Australian Dollar was slightly firmer ahead of the RBA monthly monetary policy meeting tomorrow.

The market expects them to leave rates unchanged at 0.10%. They have previously said that they will wait for first quarter CPI data before adjusting rates. CPI is due out April 27th.

Any commentary on their plans for the assets they purchased during the pandemic will be closely watched. The consensus view of the market is that are likely to let them roll off, rather than dump them.

We are due to hear from Bank of England’s Governor Andrew Bailey and Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe today. After that, the US will see factory orders and durable goods orders numbers, while Canada will get building approvals data.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Technical Analysis

The US Dollar index (DXY) been in a tight range for a month as it consolidates above an ascending trend line.

In that period, it bounced off the low at 97.71 four times and that level might continue to provide support.

Below there, the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) could provide support, currently at 96.61. Just below that SMA is an ascending trend line, which may provide support, presently dissecting at 96.50.

The recent highs provide a potential resistance zone at 99.32 to 99.42. A break above there may see a test of the April and May 2020 peaks of 100.556 and 100.931 respectively.

USD INDEX

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Under the Pump Again as PMI Friday Gets Underway. Where to for USD/JPY?
Japanese Yen Under the Pump Again as PMI Friday Gets Underway. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-04-01 06:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2022-03-31 14:15:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2022-03-30 14:00:00
Euro Ukraine Cease Fire Rally Overtaken by Yen Intervention. Where to for EUR/JPY?
Euro Ukraine Cease Fire Rally Overtaken by Yen Intervention. Where to for EUR/JPY?
2022-03-30 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Bullish
GBP/USD
Mixed
AUD/USD
Mixed