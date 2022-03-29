News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Vulnerable to Rising US Inflation and Employment
2022-03-28 20:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Fading Euro Looks Ahead to Key Economic Data
2022-03-28 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Holds Ground After BoE Recalibrates Amid War Uncertainties. Will GBP/USD Go Lower?
2022-03-29 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Bounce Back After Initial China Lockdown Shock
2022-03-29 03:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Euro, NFPs, China PMI
2022-03-28 12:40:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: 2-Week Win Streak at Risk as PCE, NFPs Near
2022-03-27 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Demand Zone Holds Bears at Bay For Now
2022-03-28 14:00:00
Gold Price Eyes Yearly High with US PCE Price Index on Tap
2022-03-26 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Holds Ground After BoE Recalibrates Amid War Uncertainties. Will GBP/USD Go Lower?
2022-03-29 05:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast: S&P 500 Not Out of the Woods, Dovish Bailey Downs GBP
2022-03-28 12:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Holds Ground After BoE Recalibrates Amid War Uncertainties. Will GBP/USD Go Lower?
2022-03-29 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Melts as the BoJ’s Yield Curve Control Program is Under Threat. Can USD/JPY Momentum Last?
2022-03-29 02:00:00
More View more
British Pound Holds Ground After BoE Recalibrates Amid War Uncertainties. Will GBP/USD Go Lower?

British Pound Holds Ground After BoE Recalibrates Amid War Uncertainties. Will GBP/USD Go Lower?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

British Pound, GBP/USD, BoE, BoJ, Yen, JPY, Crude Oil, AUD - Talking Points

  • The British Pound is little changed today after Bailey comments undermined it
  • The Bank of Japan has been active in the face of an ever-weakening Yen
  • Ukraine war uncertainty has central bankers re-thinking. Where to for GBP/USD?

The British Pound has steadied today after a sell-off on Monday in the wake of comments by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey that indicated rate hikes may not be as aggressive as previously anticipated.

Currencies were quiet through the Asian session, with the Yen reclaiming some of the lost ground from Monday, but still near 6-year lows against the US Dollar.

The Bank of Japan were active in the debt market again today, implementing yield curve control, with the 10-year Japanese government bond remaining below 0.25%.

Global government bonds elsewhere have maintained their elevated yields with the benchmark 10-year Treasury note returning just under 2.50%.

APAC equities followed on from Wall Street’s lead with modest gains in most markets. China mainland was the exception with the Shanghai shutdown undermining stocks there.

Crude oil was also impacted by the shutdown with both of the WTI and Brent futures contracts down roughly 1.5%. Gold is steady near US$ 1,922 bbl.

Ahead of the Australian Federal budget to be released later today, local retail sales printed way above expectations for February, coming in at 1.8% instead of 0.8% anticipated. The relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions appears to have been the main contributor factor.

The Australian budget is unlikely to be a market mover with leaks revealing money for roads, dams and airports. Some sweeteners for consumers include a reduction in the fuel excise, a cut in some alcohol taxes and first home buyer incentives. The Australian Dollar has eased below 75 US cents.

Looking ahead, the US will see consumer confidence figures and a couple of Fed speakers will be crossing the wires.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD has several descending trend lines still in play. A recent rally above the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) was unable to be maintained and it could continue to offer resistance, currently at 1.31656.

Resistance may also be at the pivot points and recent highs of 1.32727, 1.32983, 1.34388 and 1.34862.

On the downside, support could be at the recent lows of 1.30656 and 1.29999.

GBPUSD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Demand Zone Holds Bears at Bay For Now
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Demand Zone Holds Bears at Bay For Now
2022-03-28 14:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Massive Breaks in USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Massive Breaks in USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2022-03-24 15:45:00
Euro Holds Ground for Now but Risks Swirl on Biden NATO Visit. Will EUR/USD Resume Lower?
Euro Holds Ground for Now but Risks Swirl on Biden NATO Visit. Will EUR/USD Resume Lower?
2022-03-24 06:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Forecasts: Rate Hike Rally Begins Pullback
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Forecasts: Rate Hike Rally Begins Pullback
2022-03-23 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
GBP/USD
Mixed
AUD/USD
Bullish
USDOLLAR
Oil - Brent Crude