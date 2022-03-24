News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Holds Ground for Now but Risks Swirl on Biden NATO Visit. Will EUR/USD Resume Lower?
2022-03-24 06:00:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Risks Mount to the Downside
2022-03-23 11:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Holds Ground for Now but Risks Swirl on Biden NATO Visit. Will EUR/USD Resume Lower?
2022-03-24 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC Meeting
2022-03-24 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Bulls Jump Ship and Threaten the Nascent Rebound
2022-03-23 21:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Forecasts: Rate Hike Rally Begins Pullback
2022-03-23 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Reveres Ahead of 50-Day SMA as Post-Fed Rebound Persists
2022-03-23 20:00:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Pressing Down on Support, US Bond Yields Tick Higher
2022-03-23 09:07:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Maintains Losses After Budget Statement
2022-03-23 13:30:00
British Pound Down Even as Hot CPI Data Beckons BOE Rate Hikes
2022-03-23 07:13:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY and CADJPY Push Reversal Risk as S&P 500 Mocks Technical Levels
2022-03-24 03:30:00
US Dollar Struggles Despite Fed Hawks Screeching for Hikes. Where to for the USD Index (DXY)?
2022-03-23 06:00:00
More View more
Euro Holds Ground for Now but Risks Swirl on Biden NATO Visit. Will EUR/USD Resume Lower?

Euro Holds Ground for Now but Risks Swirl on Biden NATO Visit. Will EUR/USD Resume Lower?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Russia, Putin, Biden - Talking Points

  • Euro threatened by energy supply risks heightened ahead of a series of summits
  • APAC equities, commodities and related currencies soften slightly in a quiet day
  • All eyes on commentary around the Ukraine war.Will EUR/USD breakdown?

The Euro has continued to consolidate ahead of a series of meetings in the next 2 days.

US President Joe Biden has a busy day ahead with meetings at the NATO summit, EU Leaders summit and the G-7. Tomorrow he is expected to meet with the Polish President Andrzej Duda.

There could be significant “announcement risk” for markets in the coming sessions.

Currencies had a fairly quiet day in the Asian session with the US Dollar and the Japanese Yen the largest gainers. The commodity currencies of AUD, CAD and NZD gave up some ground.

Markets continue to re-align in the aftermath of a more hawkish Fed this week. The US session saw bond markets recover somewhat with yields going lower, while equities took a hit. In Asia today, bonds eased off and futures are pointing to a small uptick to start Wall Street

APAC equities were slightly down to varying degrees across the region, with the exception of Australia’s ASX 200. Commodity markets continue to underpin that index.

Japanese PMI came out stronger than expected. The manufacturing index printed at 53.2, rather 52.7 anticipated.

Crude oil softened slightly today, after an overnight surge higher on news of more potential sanctions on Russia. It’s being reported that a port in the Black Sea that processes 1 million barrels per day has been forced to close.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that natural gas exports to Europe must now be paid in Rubles. It remains to be seen if countries will comply with the demand

The Brent crude oil futures contract is trading near US$ 121 bbl and the WTI contract is close to US$ 114 bbl. Gold is steady near US$ 1,939

After a series of European numbers, the US will see jobless claims and durable goods orders data.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD has dipped below the 10-day simple moving average (SMA) as it remains in a short-term range.

Further losses may signal bearish momentum regaining ascendency, as the price remains below all other period SMAs.

Support could be at the previous lows of 1.08910 and 1.08062. While on the topside, resistance might be offered recent highs of 1.11212 and 1.11375.

EURUSD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Forecasts: Rate Hike Rally Begins Pullback
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Forecasts: Rate Hike Rally Begins Pullback
2022-03-23 14:00:00
US Dollar Struggles Despite Fed Hawks Screeching for Hikes. Where to for the USD Index (DXY)?
US Dollar Struggles Despite Fed Hawks Screeching for Hikes. Where to for the USD Index (DXY)?
2022-03-23 06:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2022-03-22 17:08:00
US Dollar Spurred on by Powell and High Yields That Sunk Japanese Yen. Where to for USD/JPY?
US Dollar Spurred on by Powell and High Yields That Sunk Japanese Yen. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-03-22 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
USDOLLAR
Oil - Brent Crude