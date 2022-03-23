News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Struggles Despite Fed Hawks Screeching for Hikes. Where to for the USD Index (DXY)?
2022-03-23 06:00:00
EUR/USD May Target 2022 Low as US Readies New Round of Russian Sanctions
2022-03-23 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Struggles Despite Fed Hawks Screeching for Hikes. Where to for the USD Index (DXY)?
2022-03-23 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Surprise Inventory Drop, EU Leaders to Meet on New Sanctions
2022-03-23 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Gains as Treasuries Fall, Alibaba Share Buyback Boosts Hang Seng Index
2022-03-23 01:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Outlook
2022-03-22 14:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Vulnerable as Treasury Yields Leap on Powell Push. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-03-23 02:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Waning Momentum amid Rising Rates - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-03-22 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2022-03-22 17:08:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: BoE Rate Path is Far Too Aggressive
2022-03-22 09:10:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Struggles Despite Fed Hawks Screeching for Hikes. Where to for the USD Index (DXY)?
2022-03-23 06:00:00
USD/JPY Eyes 2016 High Amid Speculation for Larger Fed Rate Hike
2022-03-23 00:00:00
More View more
US Dollar Struggles Despite Fed Hawks Screeching for Hikes. Where to for the USD Index (DXY)?

US Dollar Struggles Despite Fed Hawks Screeching for Hikes. Where to for the USD Index (DXY)?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

US Dollar, DXY, USD, Crude Oil, Japanese Yen, Fed, AUD, CAD, NZD - Talking Points

  • The US Dollar has every reason to rally but remains stagnant
  • APAC equities were mostly up, firmer commodities boosted related currencies
  • Fed speak continues to lift Treasury yields.Will USD rise to the occasion?

The US Dollar continued to meander through Asia today even though several Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members are calling for an acceleration in the rate hike timeline.

On Tuesday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, all echoed hawkish remarks made by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Monday.

As a result, the market has lifted expectations for a faster pace of rate rises and the entire US Treasury yield curve has lifted off. At 2.40%, the benchmark 10-year note is now returning 21 basis points more than this time last week

This would normally be seen as constructive for the US Dollar, but it has only strengthened against the yield sensitive Japanese Yen.

The Yen is also susceptible to higher oil prices, which have rallied again today on concerns of further sanctions for Russian energy.

The currency hit another 6-year low and has once again helped to boost the export centric Nikkei 225 index, up over 2.5% today.

Other APAC equities are mostly in the green after a positive lead from Wall Street with the exception of Chinese mainland indices. They are pretty much flat on the day after another lockdown was announced.

Higher commodity prices have boosted their related currencies with AUD, CAD and NZD underpinned for now. The Sterling has also been gaining ahead of today’s UK CPI number.

Gold is relatively steady, near US$ 1,922 an ounce.

After the UK CPI this morning, the US will see data on mortgage applications and new home sales.

US President Joe Biden is heading to Europe for a series of talks and will kick it off with the NATO summit on Thursday.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Technical Analysis

The US Dollar index (DXY) been in a tight range for the last 2-weeks as it pauses in an ascending trend.

The price is just below the short-term 10-day simple moving average (SMA) while remaining above the medium and long-term 55 and 100-day SMAs. This could suggest that short term bullish momentum has stalled but the underlying momentum remains intact for now.

A break on the topside of the range above potential resistance at 99.418 may see bullish momentum resume. Further resistance might be at early 2020 highs of 100.556 and 100.931.

On the downside, support could be at the recent low of 97.712 or pivot points at 97.802 and 97.441.

US DOLLAR CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2022-03-22 17:08:00
US Dollar Spurred on by Powell and High Yields That Sunk Japanese Yen. Where to for USD/JPY?
US Dollar Spurred on by Powell and High Yields That Sunk Japanese Yen. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-03-22 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Weekly Evening Star Casts a Large Shadow
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Weekly Evening Star Casts a Large Shadow
2022-03-21 14:00:00
Euro Finds a Base Before ECB’s Lagarde, Fed’s Powell Speak. Where to for EUR/USD?
Euro Finds a Base Before ECB’s Lagarde, Fed’s Powell Speak. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-03-21 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/JPY
Mixed
EUR/USD
Bullish
Oil - Brent Crude