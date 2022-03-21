News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Finds a Base Before ECB’s Lagarde, Fed’s Powell Speak. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-03-21 06:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY, EUR/USD Chart Setups
2022-03-20 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Finds a Base Before ECB’s Lagarde, Fed’s Powell Speak. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-03-21 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Headlines Hit Prices but Oil is Structurally Underpinned For Now
2022-03-20 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Days Ahead
2022-03-19 10:00:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Support Holds Through Lift-Off
2022-03-18 15:02:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Steady Amid Geopolitical Uncertainties, ETF Inflow Accelerates
2022-03-21 05:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Euro Forecast: Rebound in Yields Insulating the Euro
2022-03-20 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Cable Testing Key Levels Ahead of UK CPI
2022-03-19 22:00:00
British Pound Recalibrates After BoE Decision and Risk Assets Rally. Where to for GBP/USD?
2022-03-18 06:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Finds a Base Before ECB’s Lagarde, Fed’s Powell Speak. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-03-21 06:00:00
S&P Posts One of Its Best Weekly Performances in 40 Years in Defiance of Risks
2022-03-21 00:00:00
More View more
Euro Finds a Base Before ECB’s Lagarde, Fed’s Powell Speak. Where to for EUR/USD?

Euro Finds a Base Before ECB’s Lagarde, Fed’s Powell Speak. Where to for EUR/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD, US Dollar, Crude Oil, JPY, ECB, Lagarde, Fed, Powell - Talking Points

  • The Euro has been climbing off a 2-year low as the ECB scopes inflation
  • APAC equities went south while commodities had a mixed day in Asia
  • All eyes on ECB and Fed leaders today.Can EUR/USD continue higher?

The Euro was steady against the US Dollar in Asia today ahead of comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

It is expected that President Lagarde will follow up on her remarks from last week where she highlighted the flexibility of the central bank to address inflationary pressures as they emerge. Those comments were a reference to the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Fed Chair Powell will be presenting at the NABE economic policy conference, and he will be speaking after Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic.

The Japanese Yen made another 6-year low against the US Dollar on Friday and has remained near that level today.

A positive finish to the week on Wall Street failed to give broader APAC equities a boost on Monday.

Australia’s ASX 200 was flat, while Chinese and Hong Kong bourses were lower on the day. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Futures are pointing a soft start to the US session.

Alumina nudged higher after Australia announced that they would ban exports to Russia. Most other commodity markets were fairly quiet, except for the energy sector.

WTI crude is back above US$ 108 bbl after closing at US$ 103.09 bblon Friday. It’s being reported that Houthi rebels had again attacked Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure.

Elsewhere, Beijing says it will do all it can to de-escalate the Ukraine war but did not condemn Russia. The PBOC left their medium-term lending rates unchanged.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD is trying to rally off the 2-year low seen earlier this month and has broken up through the 10-day simple moving average (SMA) but it remains below the 55 and 100-day SMAs.

This may suggest that short-term bullish momentum is running up against medium- and long-term bearishness. The 55 and 100-day SMAs are straddling potential resistance at 1.12743 and 1.12802.

A break above these levels could suggest a unfolding bullish momentum, while an inability to trade above there, may indicate underlying bearishness is continuing to dominate.

Nearby resistance might be at the recent peaks of 1.11212 and 1.11375.

On the downside, support may lie at the recent lows of 1.08910 and 1.08062. An ascending trend line may also provide support, currently intersecting at 1.0980.

EURUSD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Support Holds Through Lift-Off
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Support Holds Through Lift-Off
2022-03-18 15:02:00
British Pound Recalibrates After BoE Decision and Risk Assets Rally. Where to for GBP/USD?
British Pound Recalibrates After BoE Decision and Risk Assets Rally. Where to for GBP/USD?
2022-03-18 06:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-03-17 14:13:00
Euro Leaps Post Fed Hike as Chair Powell Pleases Markets. Has EUR/USD Seen the Low?
Euro Leaps Post Fed Hike as Chair Powell Pleases Markets. Has EUR/USD Seen the Low?
2022-03-17 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
EUR/JPY
Mixed
USD/JPY
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude