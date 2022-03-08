News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Surges as Nickel Leads Commodity Chaos and Stocks Drop. Will DXY Index Dip?
2022-03-08 06:00:00
Euro May Remain at Risk, But What are EUR/USD Levels to Watch for Reversal Hints?
2022-03-08 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Surges as Nickel Leads Commodity Chaos and Stocks Drop. Will DXY Index Dip?
2022-03-08 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Stabilize as Germany Defends Energy Imports from Russia
2022-03-08 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: The Relative Strength Play
2022-03-07 13:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stocks Struggle as War Rages
2022-03-05 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Bursts Higher on Sinking Real Yields and War Woes. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-03-08 02:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Breakout Hits 2K as War Tensions Drive
2022-03-07 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The War Bid: USD Majors, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-07 16:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-03-07 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The War Bid: USD Majors, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-07 16:30:00
Japanese Yen May Rise as Leveraged Loan Market Risks Swell
2022-03-07 04:00:00
More View more
US Dollar Surges as Nickel Leads Commodity Chaos and Stocks Drop. Will DXY Index Dip?

US Dollar Surges as Nickel Leads Commodity Chaos and Stocks Drop. Will DXY Index Dip?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

US Dollar, DXY Index, Crude Oil, AUD/USD, CAD, NZD, Russia, OPEC+ - Talking Points

  • The USDollar marched higher today as uncertainty grips markets.
  • Nickel put on a blistering rally along with the rest of industrial metals
  • Equities are under the pump amongst the bedlam.Will USD see more haven flows?

The US Dollar has continued to gain favour as a haven amid commodity mayhem going into trading on Tuesday. Nickel on the London Metals Exchange (LME) was up over 130% at one stage overnight, before pulling back going into the London close.

Aluminium, copper, iron ore and steel prices all saw dramatic moves higher but have softened slightly in Asia today. Russia is a significant exporter of these industrial metals, as well as gold, which continues to trade near US$ 2,000 an ounce.

Although crude oil has backed away from Monday’s highs, it remains sought after as Russia threatens to cut gas supply to Europe.

OPEC+ Secretary General Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo said that there is no capacity to replace the 7 million barrels a day of Russian supply if the US goes ahead with banning Russian oil.

Stocks tumbled further with growing perceptions that higher input prices are going to be difficult to pass on to consumers.

Equity markets that have held up ok are commodity linked. Canadian, Australian, New Zealand and some Gulf indices are faring much better than places like France and Germany, which are exposed to Russian energy supply.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 finished their cash session lower, down -2.37%, -2.95%, and -3.75% respectively. Futures markets are pricing in a weak start to their day.

All Asian bourses are down on the day but not to the same extent as Wall Street.

Bonds are down as yields tick up, the US 10-year note is up 13 basis points (bp) from Monday’s low, trading near 1.80%. Similarly, the Australian 10-year is yielding 2.22%, up 15 bp.

However, that hasn’t helped the Australian Dollar as it reversed Monday gains, trading under 73 cents after visiting 0.7441 yesterday.

CAD and NZD saw similar pull backs, but the Japanese Yen is the largest underperformer so far today. EUR and SEK saw some gains.

The US Dollar remains sought after in an environment of heightened uncertainty. The DXY Index is at its highest level since May 2020.

The DXY index is a US Dollar index that is weighted against EUR (57.6%), JPY (13.6%), GBP (11.9%), CAD (9.1%), SEK (4.2%) and CHF (3.6%).

After German industrial production and Euro zone GDP data today, the US will see trade and wholesale inventory numbers.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Technical Analysis

After the breaking above the June 2020 peak of 97.802, the US Dollar has seen strong bullish momentum unfold.

97.802 might now provide pivot point support as well as 97.441 and 96.462.

The 10-day simple moving average (SMA) is currently lying between the latter two levels and could signal an end to bullish momentum should it be breached.

On the topside, the May 2020 peak of 100.556 and the April 2020 high of 100.931 may offer resistance.

USD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-03-07 15:00:00
Gold Glistens as Russia Oil Embargo Threat Roils Markets. Where to for XAU/USD?
Gold Glistens as Russia Oil Embargo Threat Roils Markets. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-03-07 06:00:00
Non-farm Payrolls Prints at +678k, USD in Focus After Fresh Yearly Highs
Non-farm Payrolls Prints at +678k, USD in Focus After Fresh Yearly Highs
2022-03-04 14:06:00
US Dollar, Crude Oil and Gold Charge Up on Ukraine Nuclear Incident. NFPs in Focus Next.
US Dollar, Crude Oil and Gold Charge Up on Ukraine Nuclear Incident. NFPs in Focus Next.
2022-03-04 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
AUD/USD
Bearish
Natural Gas
Copper
Oil - Brent Crude
EUR/USD
Bearish