News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD and DAX Tank on Russian Invasion as US Dollar Surges. Where To for the Euro?
2022-02-28 06:00:00
A Nasdaq 100 Bullish Reversal, Ukraine-Russia War Escalation and March to Rate Hikes
2022-02-28 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Indices Summary: DAX, FTSE & SPX Prove Tricky Markets to Navigate
2022-02-28 09:00:00
S&P 500 Outlook Clouded by Russian SWIFT Ban, APAC Stocks Steady
2022-02-28 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Ukraine, Powell Testifies, NFPs
2022-02-27 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Post-panic Rally in Play
2022-02-26 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Eyeing $1916 as Ukraine War Escalates, ETF Inflow Accelerates
2022-02-28 07:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Ukraine, Powell Testifies, NFPs
2022-02-27 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
2022-02-27 08:00:00
Pound Sterling (GBP) Forecast: Reflecting on Volatile End to the Week
2022-02-25 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Sinks, US Dollar and Yen Surge as S&P Cuts Russia Rating to “Junk”
2022-02-27 23:09:00
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of Monthly Low with US Inflation Report on Tap
2022-02-24 21:00:00
More View more
EUR/USD and DAX Tank on Russian Invasion as US Dollar Surges. Where To for the Euro?

EUR/USD and DAX Tank on Russian Invasion as US Dollar Surges. Where To for the Euro?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD, US Dollar, DAX, Crude Oil, JPY, CHF, NOK, SEK, Russia - Talking Points

  • The Euro slid lower to start the week on a volatility breakout as geopolitical risks rise
  • APAC equities softened while Euro and US stocks are set to sink further
  • Commodity markets have exploded on supply concerns in energy and wheat
  • All eyes on Russia, Ukraine tensions.Will EUR/USD make a new low?

The Euro is under pressure again after a weekend of announcements saw a rush to haven currencies such as the US Dollar, Japanese Yen and the Swiss Franc.

The Norwegian Krone and the Swedish Krona were the notable underperformers to start the week, despite crude oil surging higher.WTI is above US$ 97 bbl while Brent remains above US$ 103 bbl.

The markets perceive that OPEC+ will stick to their production output quotas when they meet on Wednesday.

All energy commodities have been boosted by a lack available supply due to Russian oil and gas now being severely disrupted. Gold remains above US$ 1,900 per ounce.

Soft commodities are mostly higher while wheat has rocketed up with Ukrainian and Russian supplies now offline for the foreseeable future. The two countries supply around 25% of global wheat demand.

Despite higher commodity prices across the board, AUD and NZD are sliding lower as risk-off and growth concerns are the focus for the market. Russia has the 11th largest GDP in the world.

The swathe of sanctions announced over the weekend include a ban on any payments by a Russian bank via SWIFT, seizing the Russian central bank’s assets globally, confiscating Russian oligarchs’ offshore assets and banning Russian exports.

The shutting out of Russia from the SWIFT payment system is being compared by some in the market to a “Lehman moment”. The impact might be long-reaching and has the potential for unintended consequences.

The final outcome in 2008 was not as bad as initially feared, but it took a long time to untangle the plethora of International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) agreements.

Bloomberg is reporting that Chinese banks are not facilitating payments linked to Russian commodity transactions.

In any case, what we are seeing at the moment is the redeployment of capital. US Treasury yields are lower across the curve as investors buy high-quality assets. The benchmark 10-year is trading near 1.89%

Conversely, futures markets are pointing toward a negative start for both the European and North American equity indices. The Euro Stoxx 50 and Germany’s DAX index are looking at losses of more than 3% to start the day.

The DAX is coming under particular scrutiny as Germany relies heavily on Russian energy to feed industrial production.

Asian equities were generally softer, with the exception of Australia’s ASX 200 due to the strong commodity outcome.

A bigger question is lurking around the corner and that is, what does all of this mean for the next FOMC meeting of the Federal Reserve?

A March hike had been baked in, but some questions might now emerge, depending on how this pans out in the coming weeks.

Looking ahead, after Swiss GDP numbers, the US will see inventories and PMI data.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD has seen an explosion in volatility with large daily ranges over the last 3 days. The pierce below the previous low has been initially rejected but it is now vulnerable once again.

These stretched moves lower have seen the price move below the lower band of the 21-day simple moving average (SMA)based Bollinger Band.

A sustained moved outside the band may indicate ongoing volatility and bearish momentum could unfold. Should the 21-day SMA cross below the 55-day SMA, this might confirm bearish momentum.

Support may lie at the previous lows of 1.11215 and 1.11065.

On the topside, nearby resistance could be at the pivot points of 1.12802 and 1.13751 and the prior high of 1.13959.

EUR/USD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-02-25 14:05:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Stocks Rocked as Russia Invades
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Stocks Rocked as Russia Invades
2022-02-24 15:04:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-02-23 15:00:00
Euro at Risk if ECB, Fed Policy Speculation Overshadows Ukraine Crisis
Euro at Risk if ECB, Fed Policy Speculation Overshadows Ukraine Crisis
2022-02-23 07:34:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 40
Bearish
EUR/USD
Bearish
USDOLLAR