News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Tanks as Ukraine Tensions Boosts US Dollar. Will EUR/USD Go Lower?
2022-02-14 06:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Uptrend Intact, but Divergence Among USD-pairs
2022-02-13 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Tanks as Ukraine Tensions Boosts US Dollar. Will EUR/USD Go Lower?
2022-02-14 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Fed
2022-02-13 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Fed
2022-02-13 16:00:00
NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Peloton Forecast: Higher Rates & Geopolitics
2022-02-13 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Tanks as Ukraine Tensions Boosts US Dollar. Will EUR/USD Go Lower?
2022-02-14 06:00:00
Gold Price Explodes Higher on Sinking Yields and Ukraine Woes. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-02-14 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Uptrend Intact, but Divergence Among USD-pairs
2022-02-13 18:00:00
Pound Sterling Forecast: Will Crucial UK Inflation Data Validate Rate Hike Expectations?
2022-02-11 17:17:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Uptrend Intact, but Divergence Among USD-pairs
2022-02-13 18:00:00
US Dollar Steady as Consumer Sentiment Falls to 11-year Lows
2022-02-11 15:15:00
More View more
Euro Tanks as Ukraine Tensions Boosts US Dollar. Will EUR/USD Go Lower?

Euro Tanks as Ukraine Tensions Boosts US Dollar. Will EUR/USD Go Lower?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD, US Dollar, GOLD, CRUDE OIL, UKRAINE - Talking Points

  • The Euro faces geo-political and interest rate headwinds
  • APAC equities go south while gold and energy go north
  • Safe haven status lifts US Dollar, will EUR/USD scope new lows?

Treasuries whipsawed on Friday as impending Fed tightening saw the 10-year note trade at a yield of 2.06% before spiralling below 1.92% on escalating tension in the Ukraine. It has been steady near 1.95% in Asia today, which is where it closed on Wednesday.

In general, risk assets were sold off and safe haven assets were bought on Friday after the White House announced that a Russian invasion of the Ukraine could happen at any time.

APAC equities followed Wall Street’s lead lower today, with the exception of Australia’s ASX 200, that was slightly positive. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was the largest underperformer, down over 2%.

The run to safe havens also saw gold roar higher, making a peak of 1865 on Friday. It has held slightly above 1850 in the Asian session. Silver also benefitted from the run to precious metals. Both have been steady today while industrial metals are noticeably lower.

All energy markets are trading higher and WTI crude oil hit a new peak of US$ 94.94 bbl. The highest since September 2014.

With all the brinkmanship around the Ukraine border, the supply of energy via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline appears to have been pushed further into the future.

Previously there had been a possibility of the pipeline opening in September this year for Russia start to export gas to Europe using the new pipe. Now there is no date being mentioned.

Later today, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will be speaking in front parliament regarding the ECB’s annual report. Then St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will be speaking with CNBC.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD took out stops above a previous high on Thursday before collapsing on Friday.

That new high of 1.14949 may offer resistance as well as the pivot points at 1.13751, 1.13830, 1.13865, 1.14830, 1.1533 and 1.15245.

On the move lower it crashed through several pivot points before pausing just above a cluster of short and medium term simple moving averages (SMA). Those SMAs being the 14, 21 and 55-day.

Further below, there are potential pivot point support levels at 1.12738, 1.12633, 1.12347 and 1.12219. Possible support may also lie at the January low of 1.11215.

EUR/USD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Smashed as US Dollar Gains and Yields Spike Post CPI. Will EUR/USD Fall?
Euro Smashed as US Dollar Gains and Yields Spike Post CPI. Will EUR/USD Fall?
2022-02-11 06:00:00
S&P Pulls Back, USD Resistance Test, 10 Year to 2% on Massive Inflation Print
S&P Pulls Back, USD Resistance Test, 10 Year to 2% on Massive Inflation Print
2022-02-10 15:03:00
DXY Index Poised Ahead of US CPI as Crude Oil Steadies. Where to for US Dollar (DXY)?
DXY Index Poised Ahead of US CPI as Crude Oil Steadies. Where to for US Dollar (DXY)?
2022-02-10 06:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-02-09 15:04:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
USDOLLAR
Gold
Bullish
Oil - Brent Crude