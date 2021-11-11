Japanese Yen Tanks Against a Roaring US Dollar Post CPI. Will Yen Resume Weakening?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Breakout On Biggest Rally in 5 Months and Risk Assets Slide as US Inflation Bites
2021-11-11 04:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Breakout, USD/JPY Reversal in Play
2021-11-10 20:03:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Wobbled With Wall Street on Inflation Story, Will WTI Extend Drop?
2021-11-11 05:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-10 21:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-10 21:30:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-11-10 20:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion May Rise Further on Rising Inflation, Breakeven Rates
2021-11-11 03:00:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: Gold, DXY & USD/CAD Levels
2021-11-10 19:22:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Sliding Towards Support as UK GDP Disappoints
2021-11-11 09:00:00
Dollar Breakout On Biggest Rally in 5 Months and Risk Assets Slide as US Inflation Bites
2021-11-11 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Tanks Against a Roaring US Dollar Post CPI. Will Yen Resume Weakening?
2021-11-11 08:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Breakout, USD/JPY Reversal in Play
2021-11-10 20:03:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Myth or fact? One thing is for sure, there are a lot of misconceptions about trading. Knowing the difference between common trading myths and reality is essential to long-term success. Find out about these 'myths' here: https://t.co/EDvQdHfIPm https://t.co/yD1MltUThF
  • German SPD Scholz says we may need additional Covid measures to get through this winter
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.98%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.36%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3huXAvEAeW
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Economic Bulletin due at 09:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-11
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.10% Gold: 0.49% Oil - US Crude: 0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/jr2u1dG6zd
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.15% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.19% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.27% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.45% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/0801y9RT7I
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/fIun4byaWI
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.20% US 500: 0.16% Wall Street: 0.04% Germany 30: -0.08% France 40: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Yrj1vvTLZ8
  • Looking for a new way to trade reversals? One of the most used reversal candle patterns is known as the Harami. Like most candlestick formation patterns, the Harami tells a story about sentiment in the market. Get better with trading reversals here: https://t.co/rfwUWJfbz9 https://t.co/xgwsiUMoxY
  • 🇬🇧 GDP MoM (SEP) Actual: 0.6% Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-11
Japanese Yen Tanks Against a Roaring US Dollar Post CPI. Will Yen Resume Weakening?

Japanese Yen Tanks Against a Roaring US Dollar Post CPI. Will Yen Resume Weakening?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, US Dollar, US CPI, China, AUD/USD - Talking Points

  • The Japanese Yen came under pressure as US CPI pushed rates and USD up
  • APAC equities were mixed with the ASX an underperformer after data
  • Is US Dollar demand enough to drive USD/JPY to resume its uptrend?

The Japanese Yen weakened significantly overnight as the US Dollar climbed on US inflation fall-out. Interest rate markets now have an implied Fed Funds rate above 0.7% for the end of 2022. This was on the back of US CPI hitting 30-year highs with the annual headline print at 6.2% and core at 4.6%.

US yields across the curve went higher with short end rates holding lofty heights above 0.5% while 10 and 30-years pulled back from their highs. G-10 rates followed the US lead, all up to varying degrees.

Higher global yields potentially lead to Yen weakness as Japanese investors chase better returns abroad.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Governor, Mary Daly, was on the wires after the data and re-iterated the central bank stance that inflationary is transitory. It has been described as such by the Fed since March.

While PPI numbers are above CPI, it might be that more inflation is to come down the pipe. Ms Daly described inflation as ‘eye popping’ but that it is all ‘Covid related.’

Australian jobs data underwhelmed markets, coming in at 5.2% unemployed vs 4.8% expected. Employment fell by 46,300 versus a 50,000 add that was anticipated. The participation rate bumped up to 64.7% from 64.5%.

The Australian Dollar continued south on the news and yields softened after large gains in the US session. 3-year AU bonds moved from 0.90% to as high as 1.075% overnight to settle at 1.025% on the close in Sydney. The ASX 200 was down 1.29% at one stage but recovered to be down 0.57% on the close.

Hong Kong and Korean stocks were down a touch, while mainland China and Japanese equities were up a bit. Evergrande remains in the headlines as they continue to make their debt payments at the 11th hour. Crude oil was lower on stronger USD, WTI trading near US$ 81.50.

Looking ahead, there is third tier US data due and a number of ECB speakers will be hitting the wires.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

USD/JPY has broken up through the short-term 10 and 21-day simple moving averages (SMA) which may suggest that near-term bullish momentum could be evolving.

The previous highs move into view as potential resistance levels at 114.450, 114.701 and the November 2017 peak of 114.735.

On the downside, support might be provided at a previous low of 112.727 or the pivot points at 112.079 and 110.802. The medium and long-term SMAs of 55 and 100-day duration are potential support levels, currently at 111.857 and 111.061 respectively.

USD/JPY CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU Spikes on 6.2% CPI - Gold Four-Month Highs
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Spikes on 6.2% CPI - Gold Four-Month Highs
2021-11-10 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Jump as US Holds Reserves and Ahead of US CPI. Where To from Here?
Crude Oil Prices Jump as US Holds Reserves and Ahead of US CPI. Where To from Here?
2021-11-10 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
US Dollar Hit as Treasury Yields Fall. Fed Warns of Risky Asset Price, Will USD Rally?
US Dollar Hit as Treasury Yields Fall. Fed Warns of Risky Asset Price, Will USD Rally?
2021-11-09 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed