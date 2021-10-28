News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Fails to Break Despite Google, EURUSD Will Struggle for Break Despite Heavy Event Risk
2021-10-28 04:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis - EUR/USD, EUR/CAD. Levels to Watch
2021-10-28 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Poised as Yields Roar and Oil Sinks. Will AUD/USD Get Going?
2021-10-28 06:30:00
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Eases on Iranian Supply Prospects, US Inventory Build
2021-10-28 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-27 19:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Retail Traders Continue Selling, Will Prices Rise?
2021-10-27 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at Risk with US GDP in the Spotlight Before Upcoming FOMC
2021-10-28 06:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-10-28 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils at 52-Week Moving Average
2021-10-27 18:01:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Preview: Outlook Report to Provide Fresh Update
2021-10-28 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Doge not going down without a fight...#doge #SHIB @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/ARo1caPxrq
  • Turkish Central Bank Governor - Reason for rate cut was to create space by getting rid of temporary factors on inflation - Will evaluate how much space the temporary factors allow for rate cuts - there is limited room for further easing by year-end $TRY
  • 🇩🇪 Unemployment Change (OCT) Actual: -39K Expected: -20K Previous: -31K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-28
  • Gold Prices at Risk with US GDP in the Spotlight Before Upcoming FOMC - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/10/28/Gold-Prices-at-Risk-with-US-GDP-in-the-Spotlight-Before-Upcoming-FOMC.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #XAUUSD #gold #GDP #federalreserve https://t.co/HXU72yIJX0
  • 🇮🇹 Business Confidence (OCT) Actual: 114.9 Expected: 112.2 Previous: 113.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-28
  • 🇮🇹 Consumer Confidence (OCT) Actual: 118.4 Expected: 118.5 Previous: 119.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-28
  • An economic calendar is a resource that allows traders to learn about important economic information scheduled to be released. Stay up to date on the most important global economic data here: https://t.co/x8IUl8AE3A https://t.co/TBNoIveMBg
  • 🇩🇪 Unemployment Change (OCT) Actual: -39K Expected: -20K Previous: -30K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-28
  • 🇩🇪 Unemployment Rate (OCT) Actual: 5.4% Expected: 5.4% Previous: 5.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-28
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.90%, while traders in USD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 72.92%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/JxHrOUuJRX
Australian Dollar Poised as Yields Roar and Oil Sinks. Will AUD/USD Get Going?

Australian Dollar Poised as Yields Roar and Oil Sinks. Will AUD/USD Get Going?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, AUD/USD, RBA, BOC, BOJ, ECB - Talking Points

  • The Australian Dollar is caught between higher yields and risk-off sentiment
  • The RBA did not defend a key rate target ahead of their meeting next Tuesday
  • Commodities have been undermined while rates rise. Where to for AUD/USD?

The Australian Dollar was little-changed today despite domestic yields roaring higher. The RBA did not defend their April 2024 government bond rate target of 0.10%, as it sailed past 0.30%. Yesterday’s inflation upside surprise has bond traders anticipating a pivot at the RBA monetary policy meeting next Tuesday.

The 10-year Australian government bond yield moved above 1.9% for the first time since March. The Australia–US 10-year government bond spread widened to more than 30 basis points in favour of Australian bonds (see chart in Technical Analysis section below).

The lack of reaction by the Australian Dollar might be because markets went into risk-off mode today. The Japanese Yen was the best-performing currency due to its defensive characteristics and energy markets going lower.

Crude oil continued lower in the Asian session, leading to the Norwegian Krone being the underperforming currency of the day. With the exception of gold and silver, all energy and metal commodities are weaker today.

Oil had already moved lower in US hours, as inventory numbers from the Energy Information Agency were higher than expected. Russian President Vladimir Putin directed Gazprom to send gas to Europe once domestic demand had been satisfied. Talks between Iran and the EU also showed promising signs, adding to hopes that Iran might be able to export oil again at some stage.

The Bank of Canada came out more hawkish than expected overnight. They will cease their asset purchasers from next month and have paved the way for rate hikes to begin as soon April next year.

Banco Central do Brazil also raised their key Selic rate by 1.5% to 7.75%, as the country is experiencing inflation above 10%. The Bank of Japan left monetary policy unchanged.

All this central bank hawkishness saw a bear flattening on most G-10 yield curves. A bear flattening occurs when front-end yields rise faster than back-end yields. It is seen as a potential sign that the bond market is pricing in a lower economic growth scenario. Hence, a risk-off day today.

APAC equities were all softer, although Korea’s Kospi index tried to get in the green after Samsung reported better than expected earnings. The Evergrande issue was also on investors radar, as another bond payment will need to be paid tomorrow in order to avoid a default.

Ahead, the ECB will be meeting and ECB President, Christine Lagarde, will be holding a press conference afterward.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

AUD/USD has not been able to break above the 260-day simple moving average (SMA) and it might continue to offer resistance. It is currently at 0.75412.

The price has stayed above the 10-day SMA since early October and may provide support. It is currently at 0.7476. A break to either side of the 260-day or 10-day SMA could see a shift in momentum.

The previous recent high of 0.75465 is a potential resistance level. On the downside, the previous low of 0.7449 is a possible support level.

AUD/USD AND AU-US 10 YEAR YIELD SPREAD CHART

AUD/USD AU-US10Y CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Hold Lofty Levels as US Dollar Softens on Rising Inflation and Yields. Where to for WTI?
Crude Oil Prices Hold Lofty Levels as US Dollar Softens on Rising Inflation and Yields. Where to for WTI?
2021-10-27 05:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Ahead of the Fed, the Gold Coil Continues
Gold Price Forecast: Ahead of the Fed, the Gold Coil Continues
2021-10-26 16:34:00
Australian Dollar Skips Up on Soft US Dollar and Positive Risk. Will it Go Higher?
Australian Dollar Skips Up on Soft US Dollar and Positive Risk. Will it Go Higher?
2021-10-26 06:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Tesla & USD Forecasts: A Big Week for Markets
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Tesla & USD Forecasts: A Big Week for Markets
2021-10-25 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude