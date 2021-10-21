News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and EURJPY Weigh Reversals, S&P 500 Flirts with Record High
2021-10-21 04:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-20 17:00:00
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Sets Fresh High as Bulls Eye More Upside
2021-10-21 03:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: Volatility Trends & Options Outlook
2021-10-20 17:30:00
News
Dow Jones Hits Intraday Record as Risk-on Mood Lifts All Boats Including Bitcoin
2021-10-20 20:30:00
Tesla Q3 Earnings Report: Revenue and EPS Beat, Stock Unfazed After Hours
2021-10-20 20:30:00
News
Gold Prices Drives Up the Range as US Dollar Wallows. Can XAU/USD Make a Breakout?
2021-10-21 02:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: Volatility Trends & Options Outlook
2021-10-20 17:30:00
News
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: At Significant Point of Interest on Chart
2021-10-20 14:00:00
British Pound Q4 Forecast: Preparing the Ground for Interest Rate Hikes
2021-10-20 12:30:00
News
Japanese Yen Leaps Higher as Nikkei Falls and China Looks for Energy Answers. Will the Trend Resume?
2021-10-21 07:03:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-20 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Leaps Higher as Nikkei Falls and China Looks for Energy Answers. Will the Trend Resume?

Daniel McCarthy,

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, Crude Oil, OPEC+, US Yields, Bitcoin, China - Talking Points

  • Crude oil prices maintain lofty levels as new supply is unlikely
  • APAC equities were mixed as China tries to isolate Evergrande
  • Nikkei 225 falls as Yen rallies. Where to USD/JPY from here?

Yields continued higher overnight with US Treasury 10-years at 1.67% and APAC bonds followed suit with New Zealand government 10-years at 2.48%, up over 5 basis points today.

In currency land, the Japanese Yen is the strongest across the board, reversing recent trends. Rising yields and a stronger Yen undermined the Nikkei 225.

Asian equities were mixed after a patchy US session. The Evergrande saga continues with Hopson pulling out of buying a controlling interest in the profitable business of property management services.

It appears there is an effort to ringfence Evergrande from other property groups. There have been a number of Chinese officials commenting in the last 24 hours that the risks in the property market are controllable and that funding conditions for the sector are returning to normal.

China have worked on trying to tame runaway energy prices. It may have had some effect as Chinese coal futures were 11% off their highs at one stage today.

A Saudi Arabian government official has said that OPEC+ are powerless to impact energy prices. Both Brent and WTI crude oil are holding near 7-year highs. The Canadian Dollar paused today against the US Dollar after rallying for most of the month.

Bitcoin made a record high, trading above US$ 66,000 for the first time. The ETF launched yesterday grabbed a lot of attention and seems to have created a lot of enthusiasm for the cryptocurrency.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

USD/JPY made a new high for the year in late September and has been in a steep ascending trend channel since. The previous high in 2017 at 114.735 may offer resistance.

The consistent upward trajectory has seen short, medium and long-term simple moving averages (SMA) all develop a positive gradient. All the SMAs are in order according to their tenure with the shorter term SMA above the medium term SMAs and the medium term SMAs above the long term SMAs. The price is above all SMAs.

If this arrangement holds, bullish momentum might continue to evolve A move below these SMAs could signal a pause in bullishness.

Potential support may lie at the previous lows of 113.88 and 113.004. Below that, pivot points at 112.079 and 110.802 are possible support levels.

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

