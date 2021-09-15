News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Solid as Weak Data Weighs on Risk Assets in Asia. Will EUR/USD Move Lower?
2021-09-15 07:07:00
EUR/USD Snaps Monthly Opening Range After Failing to Clear July High
2021-09-14 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-14 17:30:00
Brent Crude Outlook: Higher Oil Prices, Hurricane Nicholas & OPEC Revises Demand Forecast
2021-09-14 11:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Look Increasingly Vulnerable as Long Bets Accumulate
2021-09-15 04:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones: Tighten After CPI, Focus on September FOMC
2021-09-14 16:09:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD Gains May Not Last on Possible CPI Overreaction
2021-09-15 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Teases Breakout Post CPI - GLD Levels
2021-09-14 19:02:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Advancing After UK Inflation Data
2021-09-15 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Benefiting From UK Jobs Data
2021-09-14 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat
2021-09-14 14:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • S&P cuts Evergrande to CC, outlook negative
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/kXd2GMANAN
  • 🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Final (AUG) Actual: 2% Expected: 2.1% Previous: 1.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Final (AUG) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.1% Previous: 1.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • Forex sentiment analysis can be a useful tool to help traders understand and act on price behavior. Learn how to get the most out of understanding trader sentiment here: https://t.co/rJznrXkcYz https://t.co/TUqCr7qQiH
  • 🇫🇷 Inflation Rate YoY Final (AUG) Actual: 1.9% Expected: 1.9% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Inflation Rate YoY Final (AUG) due at 06:45 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.9% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/qQvnUAU7PA
  • 🇬🇧 Core Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) Actual: 3.1% Expected: 2.9% Previous: 1.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • 🇬🇧 Inflation Rate MoM (AUG) Actual: 0.7% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
US Dollar Solid as Weak Data Weighs on Risk Assets in Asia. Will EUR/USD Move Lower?

US Dollar Solid as Weak Data Weighs on Risk Assets in Asia. Will EUR/USD Move Lower?

Daniel McCarthy,

US Dollar, Hang Seng, China Data,EUR/USD, AUD/USD - Talking Points

  • USD bucked off post-soft US CPI sellers to maintain levels seen prior to data
  • APAC equities movedlower after weak Chinese data, further CCP crackdowns
  • Dollar maintained a bid tone in Asia. Will EUR/USD resume the trend lower?

The US Dollar continued to hold its’ ground after US CPI overnight saw a slight undershoot. Although it was a marginal miss, it would seem to alleviate the pressure on the Fed to drastically alter their taper plans at their meeting next week.

Japanese manufacturing orders printed below expectations at 0.9% for the month of July against expectations of 2.5% and previously -1.5%. The Chinese government then announced further restrictions on gaming companies and the risk off tone spread through equity markets.

Later in the session, Chinese retail sales posted 2.5% for the month of August, missing estimates of 7.0% and last month’s 8.5%. At the same time, Chinese industrial production came in at 5.3% for August, below forecasts of 5.8% and a previous result of 6.4%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index went deep in the red as did the Chinese mainland indices.

The Greenback found support against risk currencies but struggled against the Japanese Yen. EUR/USD continued to test the lower end of the day’s range. AUD/USD moved lower after the China data but lacked enthusiasm and traded back in the range.

Energy markets were all moving higher in Asia after the leg up in natural gas prices in the last 24 hours. An emerging theme of such significant rises is that of substitution. As each energy asset breaks to the topside, markets are looking at other energy sources.

Ahead in the US there is industrial production numbers and the EIA/DOE oil inventories report will have more interest than usual given the moves in crude this week. Canadian CPI is also due for release.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Euro is trading in a range within a broader range at the moment. In the shorter term, the range is defined by the most recent high and low at 1.1909 and 1.1664 respectively. These levels may provide some resistance and support on approach.

The broader range is defined by the a high at 1.2350 seen in January and a low at 1.1603 that traded in November last year. We are currently nearer the lower end of that range. There are potential levels of resistance at a breakdown pivot point at 1.2093 and a previous high at 1.2264.

US Dollar Solid as Weak Data Weighs on Risk Assets in Asia. Will EUR/USD Move Lower?

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones: Tighten After CPI, Focus on September FOMC
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones: Tighten After CPI, Focus on September FOMC
2021-09-14 16:09:00
Australian Dollar Sinks on RBA Outlook, Crude Oil Gains on Storm Upgrade. Markets Eye US CPI.
Australian Dollar Sinks on RBA Outlook, Crude Oil Gains on Storm Upgrade. Markets Eye US CPI.
2021-09-14 07:02:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-09-13 16:07:00
British Pound Softens as Firming US Dollar Eyes CPI for Fed Clues
British Pound Softens as Firming US Dollar Eyes CPI for Fed Clues
2021-09-13 06:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish