Australian Dollar Hit as Market Mood Sours, ECB Taper Talk Eyed. Will Risk Appetite Return?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD’s ECB Volatility Risk Charged, Keeping Tabs on VXX and VIX
2021-09-09 04:00:00
EUR/USD Extends Decline to Test 50-Day SMA Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
2021-09-08 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Natural Gas Outlook: Bias Remains Skewed Higher Amid Tightened Supply
2021-09-09 00:00:00
Financials and Energy Stocks May Have Upside Potential, XLF and XLE Look Attractive
2021-09-08 20:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Financials and Energy Stocks May Have Upside Potential, XLF and XLE Look Attractive
2021-09-08 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Week Ahead
2021-09-08 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Erase Two-Week Rise in a Day on Fed Outlook Rethink
2021-09-09 06:02:00
Gold Price and Silver Forecast: Weakness Seen as Continuing
2021-09-08 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Downturn to Persist
2021-09-09 08:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-07 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Trades Back Above 50-Day SMA to Clear Monthly Opening Range
2021-09-08 15:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Coiling Up For a Breakout
2021-09-08 09:35:00
More View more
Australian Dollar Hit as Market Mood Sours, ECB Taper Talk Eyed. Will Risk Appetite Return?

Australian Dollar Hit as Market Mood Sours, ECB Taper Talk Eyed. Will Risk Appetite Return?

Daniel McCarthy,

S&P ASX 200, Hang Seng, China,AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, Iron Ore, ECB - Talking Points

  • Asian equities were lower after the cautious lead from the US overnight
  • Risk-off continued into bonds being bought and commodity currencies lower
  • Ahead, ECB language may have more implications for risk appetite

Asian equities followed on from the US lead and drifted lower today with the S&P ASX 200 and the Hang Seng Index (HSI) hit harder than other indices. The Nikkei 225 also ended an 8-day winning streak. Australian equities were led lower by the miners and banking stocks while the Chinese government’s continued crackdown on gaming tech companies weighed on investor sentiment.

The aftermath of the Fed’s Beige Book economic outlook lead to caution across asset classes in a classic risk-off day, with equities up and bonds down. Australian and New Zealand benchmark 10-year government bonds rose 3.5 basis points and 4 basis points respectively. The AUD, CAD and NZD commodity currencies went lower, particularly against the safe-haven CHF and JPY.

Iron ore marched lower again today with headwinds continuing to batter Australia’s largest export. Further Chinese crackdowns on the property sector, inventory build-up and more blast furnaces closing for maintenance were cited as the catalyst for the move.

Looking ahead there is the ECB rate decision and US jobless claims data. The ECB is expected to leaves rates unchanged but attention will be focused on the highly elevated level of asset purchases and if they are to continue at the same pace or not.

AUD/USD, S&P ASX 200 AND IRON ORE

Australian Dollar Hit as Market Mood Sours, ECB Taper Talk Eyed. Will Risk Appetite Return?

Chart created in TradingView

AUD/JPY Technical Analysis

AUD/JPY moved lower today after failing to hit the upper band of the 21-day simple moving average (SMA), 2 standard deviation Bolling Band this week. A move up last week through the resistance level at 81.58 has since reversed back through this boundary and continued lower to break below the 55-day moving average at 81.23.

The fast-moving rally from the recent low of 77.89 to the high of 82.02 means that in the event of a reversal, there may not be many technical support levels. The next level that may support AUD/JPY is at the 21-day SMA, currently at 80.30.

Australian Dollar Hit as Market Mood Sours, ECB Taper Talk Eyed. Will Risk Appetite Return?

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nikkei 225 Up and Yen Down on Japan PM Hopeful Talks Stimulus, USD/CAD Eyes Bank of Canada
Nikkei 225 Up and Yen Down on Japan PM Hopeful Talks Stimulus, USD/CAD Eyes Bank of Canada
2021-09-08 07:03:00
US Dollar Rebounds, Pushing Crude Oil Lower. More Production To Keep a Lid Prices?
US Dollar Rebounds, Pushing Crude Oil Lower. More Production To Keep a Lid Prices?
2021-09-06 06:31:00
US Dollar Post-NFP, ISM: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Post-NFP, ISM: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-09-03 14:40:00
Nikkei 225 Up as Japan PM Suga Quits, US Jobs Data Due. Where To For USD/JPY?
Nikkei 225 Up as Japan PM Suga Quits, US Jobs Data Due. Where To For USD/JPY?
2021-09-03 07:04:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Bullish
AUD/USD
Mixed