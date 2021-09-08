Nikkei 225 Up and Yen Down on Japan PM Hopeful Talks Stimulus, USD/CAD Eyes Bank of Canada

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook – Steered by the US Dollar as Notable ECB Meeting Nears
2021-09-08 11:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-07 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Copper and Iron Ore: US Dollar Haven Flows Pressure Commodities
2021-09-08 04:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-07 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Week Ahead
2021-09-08 05:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-08 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Price Analysis: Increasing Long Bets Still Offer Bearish Warnings
2021-09-08 01:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-07 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-07 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Suffer From UK Tax Hike Plan
2021-09-07 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Coiling Up For a Breakout
2021-09-08 09:35:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-07 17:00:00
More View more
Nikkei 225 Up and Yen Down on Japan PM Hopeful Talks Stimulus, USD/CAD Eyes Bank of Canada

Nikkei 225 Up and Yen Down on Japan PM Hopeful Talks Stimulus, USD/CAD Eyes Bank of Canada

Daniel McCarthy,

Nikkei 225, Japan GDP, USD/JPY, Kosdaq, Bitcoin, BOC, USD/CAD - Talking Points

  • Japanese equities continue higher on hopes for a new pro-stimulus PM
  • Regulation changes sink Kosdaq, Bitcoin attempts ‘legal tender’ status
  • BOC decisionson rates, asset purchases due. Where to for USD/CAD?

Nikkei 225 made a new high as it marched toward February’s 30-year peak. This came on the back of comments made by the leading candidate for leadership of the ruling LDP party, former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida. He said today that he would introduce a massive amount of stimulus to fight deflation and introduce a new, Japanese style of capitalism. The Yen weakened slightly to test the upper end of the recent USD/JPY range.

Earlier in the day, Japanese GDP came in at 0.5% q/q for the second quarter, a slight beat of the 0.4% expected. The annualised GDP figure had some upward revisions and printed 1.9% against the forecast of 1.6%.

The Kosdaq was lower in Asian trade as the South Korean financial regulator imposed restrictions on the tech sector, with Kakao and Naver down significantly on the day. An increase in the local spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant also hindered market confidence.

Bitcoin had a wild ride over the last 24 hours with El Salvador endorsing the crypto currency as legal tender. Unfortunately, the payment system the local government was using collapsed and bitcoin moved sharply lower. At around the same time, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong was accusing the SEC of intimidation tactics as the company attempts to launch a new product this month.

The Bank of Canada will have a policy meeting later today where the market is expecting them keep the cash rate at 0.25% and asset purchases at C$2 billion per week. Figures released last month showed Canadian annual headline CPI at 3.7% and an uncomfortable unemployment rate of 7.5%. Any surprises from the BOC may see technical levels tested.

USD/CAD Technical Analysis

Up until a fortnight ago, 1.2650 had been a pivot point since April for USD/CAD. A new upward-sloping trend line has emerged after breaking through an alternative, steeper supportive barrier in late August. From here, support might lie at the previous lows of 1.2493 and a.2422. Topside levels to watch that may offer resistance are the previous highs of 1.2708 and 1.2949.

Nikkei 225 Up and Yen Down on Japan PM Hopeful Talks Stimulus, USD/CAD Eyes Bank of Canada

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Rebounds, Pushing Crude Oil Lower. More Production To Keep a Lid Prices?
US Dollar Rebounds, Pushing Crude Oil Lower. More Production To Keep a Lid Prices?
2021-09-06 06:31:00
US Dollar Post-NFP, ISM: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Post-NFP, ISM: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-09-03 14:40:00
Nikkei 225 Up as Japan PM Suga Quits, US Jobs Data Due. Where To For USD/JPY?
Nikkei 225 Up as Japan PM Suga Quits, US Jobs Data Due. Where To For USD/JPY?
2021-09-03 07:04:00
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2021-09-02 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
Japan 225