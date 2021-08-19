US Dollar Higher as FOMC Minutes Put QE Taper into View. Onward and Upward?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Crumbles to a 9-Month Low, Breaks Below 1.1700
2021-08-19 07:53:00
Dow Takes a Nasty Tumble to Stage Thursday Trade, EURUSD Holds 1.1700 Despite FOMC Minutes
2021-08-19 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Slides Towards July Low as US Output Rises for Second Week
2021-08-18 20:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Bulls & Bears Clashing at Key Support
2021-08-17 22:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Takes a Nasty Tumble to Stage Thursday Trade, EURUSD Holds 1.1700 Despite FOMC Minutes
2021-08-19 05:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts: Technical Analysis, Retail Bets Flash Warnings
2021-08-19 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Drop as US Dollar Approaches Fresh 2021 High
2021-08-19 03:00:00
Gold Price Outlook – More of the Same Ahead of FOMC, Jackson Hole
2021-08-18 09:06:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Doji at Triangle Resistance; USD/JPY Struggles Out of Wedge
2021-08-18 21:40:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rally Possible Despite Weak UK Inflation
2021-08-18 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Doji at Triangle Resistance; USD/JPY Struggles Out of Wedge
2021-08-18 21:40:00
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇪🇸 Balance of Trade (JUN) Actual: €-0.98B Previous: €0.14B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-19
  • 🇳🇴 Norges Bank Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0% Expected: 0% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-19
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 83.93%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 71.44%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qo3F3tMqvq
  • Heads Up:🇪🇸 Balance of Trade (JUN) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Previous: €0.14B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-19
  • Heads Up:🇳🇴 Norges Bank Interest Rate Decision due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-19
  • 🇮🇩 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 3.5% Expected: 3.5% Previous: 3.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-19
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.44% Silver: -0.97% Oil - US Crude: -2.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/o3gq7VEElh
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/nhuBqaKGLo
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.00% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.26% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.53% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.58% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.76% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/nQY0DaEJdc
  • Heads Up:🇮🇩 Interest Rate Decision due at 07:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 3.5% Previous: 3.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-19
US Dollar Higher as FOMC Minutes Put QE Taper into View. Onward and Upward?

US Dollar Higher as FOMC Minutes Put QE Taper into View. Onward and Upward?

Daniel McCarthy,

FOMC MINUTES, US DOLLAR (DXY), AUSTRALIA JOBS, AUD/USD – Talking Points

  • The US Dollar eventually found friends after the FOMC minutes
  • Asia Pacific equities followed Wall street lower as risks loom
  • Australian unemployment falls, but how much further will AUD/USD drop?

Minutes from July’s FOMC meeting were interpreted as hawkish, pushing the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones lower on their close. APAC equities followed their lead, with all the top bourses finishing the Asian session lower. The support for the US Dollar was largely seen in the commodity complex in North American time but moved across into other currency pairs in Asia as AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP and JPY all sank against the Greenback. This illustrates the moves in markets were not a risk event as such, but rather a pure USD reaction to the FOMC minutes. The market seemed to take the document at face value, despite the fact that the meeting was several weeks before the Delta variant was as prevalent as it is now.

The Australian Dollar initially tried to run higher after the domestic unemployment rate came in at 4.6% against 4.9% prior and 5% expected. A stellar result, but the market looked through the stale data from July and re-focused on Delta variant cases and the length of lockdowns. Combined with USD strengthening, the AUD/USD made a new low for 2021 that may open up further moves lower.

The upcoming Jackson Hole symposium (26-28 August) will be a focus for markets going forward and we should expect several Fed talkers between now and then to ensure the markets are well prepared. In the near term, we have US jobless claims and an outlier here could provide some volatility.

US Dollar Technical Analysis

The US Dollar Index (DXY) may have found a base and is building for an extended move higher in the weeks and months ahead. Since finding support in late May, it has maintained a strong uptrend and is now testing the high of the year seen in late March.

US DOLLAR INDEX (DXY) – Daily Chart

US Dollar Higher as FOMC Minutes Put QE Taper into View. Onward and Upward?

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Eyes FOMC Minutes for Next Move. Where To for EUR/USD?
US Dollar Eyes FOMC Minutes for Next Move. Where To for EUR/USD?
2021-08-18 07:05:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Threatens Breakout, Inflation on Deck
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Threatens Breakout, Inflation on Deck
2021-08-17 16:10:00
New Zealand Dollar Down on Covid Case as RBNZ Looms, SEC Warns on China
New Zealand Dollar Down on Covid Case as RBNZ Looms, SEC Warns on China
2021-08-17 07:02:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
USDOLLAR