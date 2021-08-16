AUD/JPY Risk Off Woes, China Data Miss, More Data and Central Bank Meetings Ahead

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-08-16 05:00:00
Dollar Outlook Finds Strong EURUSD and GBPUSD Ranges, AUDUSD Breakout Potential
2021-08-15 10:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Extend Lower Amid Weaker US and Chinese Data
2021-08-16 06:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Spill Reverses Off Key Technical Support
2021-08-14 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-08-16 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-08-15 13:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-08-16 05:00:00
Gold Prices Eyeing 1,785 Resistance as Chinese Data Dent Sentiment
2021-08-16 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Outlook Finds Strong EURUSD and GBPUSD Ranges, AUDUSD Breakout Potential
2021-08-15 10:00:00
GBP/USD Outlook Mired by Failure to Push Above 50-Day SMA
2021-08-14 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Eyes Japanese GDP Data to Kick Off APAC Trading
2021-08-15 23:00:00
US Dollar Pullback Accelerates as Consumer Sentiment Plunges
2021-08-13 14:35:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.26% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.14% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.21% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/n4yCYFRq3y
  • It seems the markets are riding high, but risk is always lurking around the corner. Consider your escape plan before you find yourself in collapsing market. What are the top havens for different conditions in 2021? Find out from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/1oeXWEsJkb https://t.co/j9wAUskjU5
  • 🇮🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ 1st Est (Q2) Actual: -1.4% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-16
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.24% Wall Street: -0.25% Germany 30: -0.59% France 40: -0.87% FTSE 100: -1.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/3RCOUvggiR
  • Heads Up:🇮🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ 1st Est (Q2) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-16
  • Japan PM Suga - seeking to expand Japan virus emergency until September 17th
  • AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Aug 05, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 81.28. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/FdBmINvpmQ
  • Russian oil and gas condensate output falls to 10.42mbpd for Aug 1-15 from 10.46mbpd average in July - Two Sources #oott
  • EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Jul 30, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 130.15. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/YHFXKIXzAe
  • Ethereum continues to respect the bullish channel - fresh multi-week highs becoming harder to print though. #eethereum #eth @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/WSVdsDJAK2
AUD/JPY Risk Off Woes, China Data Miss, More Data and Central Bank Meetings Ahead

AUD/JPY Risk Off Woes, China Data Miss, More Data and Central Bank Meetings Ahead

Daniel McCarthy,

Chinese Retail Sales and IP, Equities and Risk Assets Soften, RBA - Talking Points

  • Chinese retail sales and industrial production numbers miss targets
  • Equity markets opened down and struggled further after the data
  • RBA minutes, EU GDP and UK unemployment ahead on Tuesday

Chinese economicdata showed annualized July retail sales at 8.5% against 11.5% expected and annualized July industrial production at 6.4% compared to 7.8% expected. The house price index and fixed asset investment numbers also disappointed to the downside. The Australian Dollar was already in the markets crosshairs before the data and continued lower as risk assets across the board softened to varying degrees. Not surprisingly, AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY saw large moves lower, as did crude oil and Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index.

The soft tone for equities followed on from a disappointing University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment print on Friday and comments from the Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari expressing concerns about the employment recovery. In addition, China announced the closure of another port due to coronavirus to add to concerns around supply chain bottlenecks and the impact this could have on inflation toward the end of the year.

There are significant data releases coming up this week with UK unemployment, European GDP and US retail sales due out Tuesday. Then Canadian CPI, UK CPI, Australian unemployment and Canadian retail sales. In addition, there is plenty of central bank action with RBA meeting minutes tomorrow, then the RBNZ rate decision and statement, as well as FOMC meeting minutes and the PBoC rate decision to take us into the weekend. On top of all this, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a snap election for September 20th, as his Liberal Party will be seeking to form a government in their own right.

AUD/JPY Technical Analysis

Looking at the AUD/JPY chart we can see a clear down trend and after today’s moves, we are approaching the support level from the recent previous low at 79.20.A breach below that level may signal more significant moves lower.

AUD/JPY – Daily Chart

AUD/JPY Risk Off Woes, China Data Miss, More Data and Central Bank Meetings Ahead

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD Undermined, Delta Cases Up, AUD/NZD Downtrend, Iron Ore Weakens
AUD Undermined, Delta Cases Up, AUD/NZD Downtrend, Iron Ore Weakens
2021-08-13 07:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Back, Tests Key Resistance - GLD Levels
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Back, Tests Key Resistance - GLD Levels
2021-08-12 17:20:00
US Dollar a Focal Point with USD/CHF Approaching Resistance Levels
US Dollar a Focal Point with USD/CHF Approaching Resistance Levels
2021-08-12 07:08:00
US Dollar Tests Support After CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Tests Support After CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-08-11 15:38:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Bearish