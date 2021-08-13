AUD Undermined, Delta Cases Up, AUD/NZD Downtrend, Iron Ore Weakens

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Eyes Consumer Sentiment Data Due
2021-08-12 22:00:00
EUR/USD Defends March Low Despite Slew of Hawkish Fed Rhetoric
2021-08-12 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Torn Between Delta Variant Spread, Iran Tension
2021-08-13 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Softer US Dollar Despite EIA Report Disappointment
2021-08-12 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Breakout Stalls on Liftoff, Dollar Focuses More on Taper than UofM Spark
2021-08-13 03:00:00
5 Myths on Women and Money: Wall Street Isn’t Just for Men
2021-08-13 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Rise as Week Wraps Up, Eyes on US Data
2021-08-13 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Back, Tests Key Resistance - GLD Levels
2021-08-12 17:20:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound May Fall vs. US Dollar, Yen After Turn at Key Chart Levels
2021-08-13 06:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD Eyes Consumer Sentiment Data Due
2021-08-12 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Eyes Consumer Sentiment Data Due
2021-08-12 22:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-08-12 20:20:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/IjLJYwQHll
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.85% Gold: 0.40% Oil - US Crude: -0.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/u4xMEjVQzG
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.14% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/jFGzD2jptd
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.50% France 40: 0.33% FTSE 100: 0.32% Wall Street: 0.18% US 500: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/McBguEzV1i
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/UJEOk0VaKl
  • 💶 Balance of Trade (JUN) Actual: €18.1B Previous: €7.5B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-13
  • Heads Up:💶 Balance of Trade (JUN) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Previous: €7.5B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-13
  • 🇭🇰 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final (Q2) Actual: -0.9% Previous: 5.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-13
  • 🇭🇰 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final (Q2) Actual: 7.6% Previous: 8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-13
  • Consolidation or bull flag? A bull flag is a continuation pattern that occurs as a brief pause in the trend following a strong price move higher. Learn how to better spot these formations here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/Ev3jcNGTFP
AUD Undermined, Delta Cases Up, AUD/NZD Downtrend, Iron Ore Weakens

AUD Undermined, Delta Cases Up, AUD/NZD Downtrend, Iron Ore Weakens

Daniel McCarthy,

S&P 500 HIGH, AUD VULNERABLE, DELTA VARIANT IMPACT– TALKING POINTS

After another record high for US equities, Asian markets remained subdued today. In the US session, US jobless claims came in as expected but US PPI printed on the higher side to stoke the reflation debate for central bankers.

AUDNZD DOWNTREND INTACT

Delta variant case numbers are again on the rise in Australia, while in New Zealand they remain at, or near, zero. This provides a backdrop for AUD/NZD to continue it’s trend lower toward the new year low of 1.0420 as seen in the chart below. Next week we have the RBNZ rate decision and with a very strong NZ employment report earlier this month, an already hawkish RBNZ could become even more so.

AUD/NZD CHART WITH DOWNTREND TOWARD PREVIOUS LOW

AUD Undermined, Delta Cases Up, AUD/NZD Downtrend, Iron Ore Weakens

Chart Created in TradingView

The AUD is also being undermined by iron ore prices hitting a 4 month low today. Chinese authorities have recently been cracking down on a wide range of sectors in the economy. Today we saw another report from a Chinese government-run news agency that said the country plans to significantly reduce steel production for the second half of this year.

Oil drifted lower as the market continues to digest US calls for higher output from OPEC+ and silver found some footing to end the Asian session slightly higher.

In Europe today we get inflation numbers from across many individual continental counties that will give us an indication for next week’s Eurozone price growth print. In the US session, the release of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Indicator has the potential the hold the markets’ attention given the spread of the Delta variant in many parts of the US.

Early Monday morning in Asia we have Chinese retail sales and industrial production as well as Japanese GDP before a busy week ahead of potentially market moving data and central bank decisions/commentary.

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Back, Tests Key Resistance - GLD Levels
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Back, Tests Key Resistance - GLD Levels
2021-08-12 17:20:00
US Dollar a Focal Point with USD/CHF Approaching Resistance Levels
US Dollar a Focal Point with USD/CHF Approaching Resistance Levels
2021-08-12 07:08:00
US Dollar Tests Support After CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Tests Support After CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-08-11 15:38:00
US Dollar Rallies to Resistance - Inflation Set to Drive
US Dollar Rallies to Resistance - Inflation Set to Drive
2021-08-09 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/NZD
AUD/USD
Bearish