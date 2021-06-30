News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Yields Going Which Way? Stocks Keep Climbing; Bitcoin Line in the Sand - The Macro Setup
2021-06-29 18:30:00
2021-06-29 14:10:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook Looking Lower
2021-06-29 14:10:00
Crude Oil Prices Climb Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, Viral Concern Eases
2021-06-30 06:00:00
2021-06-30 06:00:00
US Yields Going Which Way? Stocks Keep Climbing; Bitcoin Line in the Sand - The Macro Setup
2021-06-29 18:30:00
2021-06-29 18:30:00
Dow Jones Steady as Tech Stocks Rally, Hang Seng May Rebound
2021-06-30 00:30:00
2021-06-30 00:30:00
S&P 500 Rally to Extend on Red-Hot Consumer Confidence Data
2021-06-29 14:30:00
2021-06-29 14:30:00
Gold Prices Fall as Moderna Vaccine Optimism Strengthens the US Dollar
2021-06-30 04:00:00
2021-06-30 04:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-06-29 22:00:00
2021-06-29 22:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: More Losses Likely for GBP/USD
2021-06-30 08:00:00
2021-06-30 08:00:00
US Yields Going Which Way? Stocks Keep Climbing; Bitcoin Line in the Sand - The Macro Setup
2021-06-29 18:30:00
2021-06-29 18:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Long Bets Offer Contrarian Signal Warning
2021-06-30 05:00:00
2021-06-30 05:00:00
US Yields Going Which Way? Stocks Keep Climbing; Bitcoin Line in the Sand - The Macro Setup
2021-06-29 18:30:00
2021-06-29 18:30:00
US Dollar May Rise if ADP Jobs Data Supports Hawkish Fed Pivot

US Dollar May Rise if ADP Jobs Data Supports Hawkish Fed Pivot

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

US DOLLAR, FED, ADP, JOBS, NZD/USD – TALKING POINTS:

  • Financial markets staid in APAC trade as markets await key data
  • US Dollar may rise if ADP jobs data supports hawkish Fed pivot
  • NZD/USD inching toward key support, may open the way to 0.68

Financial markets were relatively noncommittal in Asia-Pacific trade. Regional bourses traded flat on average and the G10 currencies marked time in familiar ranges. Similarly staid performance was registered in rates and benchmark commodities.

The absence of directional conviction may reflect an unwillingness to commit one way or another as key data driving the outlook for Fed policy – a key catalyst across global financial markets – prepares to cross the wires. Today the spotlight falls on June’s US ADP employment data

This private-sector jobs growth estimate will preview the much-anticipated release of official labor market figures on Friday. It is expected to show that job creation slowed last month, with the economy adding 600k jobs following a 978k rise in May.

The critical consideration at play may be whether any slowdown in hiring is judged as owing to qualified worker shortages – an inflationary influence – or slowing demand. The former scenario may be supportive of the US Dollar against its top counterparts, while the latter may see it backtrack somewhat.

NZD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – KIWI DOLLAR TAKES AIM AT KEY SUPPORT

The New Zealand Dollar has slipped back below the 0.70 figure after recoiling from support-turned-resistance in the 0.7070-97 area. Sellers now aim to target the familiar bottom in the 0.6923-43 zone. A daily close below that may set the stage to challenge the 0.68 handle. Reclaiming a foothold back above 0.70 may put resistance near 0.71 into play once more, with a secondary barrier in the 0.7138-43 band following thereafter.

US Dollar May Rise if ADP Jobs Data Supports Hawkish Fed Pivot

NZD/USD daily chart created withTradingView

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC at DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

