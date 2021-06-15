News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar May Extend Gains vs. Euro, Retail Sales and PPI Data Eyed
2021-06-15 07:00:00
US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes
2021-06-14 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Eyes 2018 High as Air Travel Boosts Bullish Narrative
2021-06-15 02:00:00
US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes
2021-06-14 18:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow and S&P 500 Diverge Ahead of FOMC, Dollar Holds as Gold and Yields Slide
2021-06-15 03:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-15 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Top in Play as 10-Year Treasury Yield Rebounds?
2021-06-15 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Major Breakdown Ahead of Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-14 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist Ahead of UK CPI
2021-06-15 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP Underpinned by Robust Jobs Report
2021-06-15 06:40:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 109.52.
2021-06-15 00:23:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Gold, Bitcoin & Oil
2021-06-14 15:30:00
Real Time News
  • UK confirms that it has agreed a post-Brexit trade deal with Australia $GBP $AUD
  • FX options expiries of note $EURUSD 1.2150-60 (588mln) $EURGBP 0.8600-10 (1.1bln) $USDJPY 110.00 (1.26bln) $AUDUSD 0.7725-30 (1bln)
  • ECB's Rehn says accommodative financing conditions are a key element to supporting the Euro Area economic recovery - Recent faster inflation in the Euro Area is due to one off and temporary factors, adds that there are no signs of a rise in broader price pressures
  • 🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Final (MAY) Actual: 1.3% Expected: 1.3% Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-15
  • Demand for the first bond backing EU recovery fund rises to over EUR 107bln, spread set at 2bps below mid-swap level $EUR
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in EUR/CHF are long at 74.18%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.53%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/TQG0SzZVUh
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Final (MAY) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.3% Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-15
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/QBK90rlQGy
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.45% Gold: 0.09% Silver: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/4OdjSck2KZ
  • BofA June Fund Manager survey - Long commodities overtakes bitcoin as most crowded trade - 63% believe Fed will signal tapering in Aug/Sep - 72% of fund managers say inflation is transitory
US Dollar May Extend Gains vs. Euro, Retail Sales and PPI Data Eyed

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

CHINA STOCKS, PBOC, FED, US DOLLAR, RETAIL SALES, PPI, EUR/USD – TALKING POINTS:

  • Chinese stocks drop amid worries about tightening liquidity conditions
  • US PPI, retail sales data in focus as markets weigh Fed policy outlook
  • EUR/USD may be set for deeper losses after completing topping setup

Financial markets are off to a relatively quiet start as bourses in Australia and China return from Monday’s holiday closures. Mainland and Hong Kong shares declined amid liquidity concerns after the PBOC rolled over CNY200 billion in expiring 1-year loans but stopped short of adding more capital into markets.

The overnight repo rate – a measure of shirt-term borrowing costs – leaped higher while the benchmark CSI 300 stock index dropped. Liquidity concerns have been front-of-mind for Chinese markets recently as measures of local financial conditions signaled tightening through April and May.

That didn’t seem to spill out beyond Chinese markets however. Performance looked staid in the G10 FX space and bellwether S&P 500 index futures are trading higher, pointing to broad (if cautious) risk-on tilt in underlying market sentiment trends. Softs and industrial metals led commodity prices lower.

US PPI, RETAIL SALES DATA IN FOCUS AS MARKETS WEIGH FED OUTLOOK

German CPI and UK labor market data did not appear to stir speculative spirits, putting the spotlight on US retail sales and PPI figures due later in the day. Receipts are seen cooling a bit in May after holding at a record high in the prior month while core wholesale inflation is pegged at a decade high of 4.8 percent on-year.

US economic data outcomes – and price growth measures in particular – have firmed relative to baseline forecasts recently. More of the same this time around may help stoke Fed stimulus withdrawal bets ahead of Wednesday’s much-anticipated FOMC meeting, pushing the US Dollar upward.

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – DOLLAR AIMS TO EXTEND GAINS VS. EURO

EUR/USD turned lower as expected, making good on a Rising Wedge chart formation punctuated by a Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern as well as negative RSI divergence. From here, a daily close under swing low support at 1.2104 may set the stage for a test below the 1.20 figure.

Neutralizing selling pressure seems to demand for the single currency to re-establish a foothold above 1.2266, the May 25 high. Such a move would violate the series of lower highs and lows establishing the near-term downtrend and may set the stage for a further rise to challenge the 2021 peak at 1.2350.

EUR/USD daily chart created withTradingView

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC at DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

