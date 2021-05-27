US Dollar May Rise as Inflation Fears, Fed Outlook Hoard the Spotlight

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Uptrend at Risk? Momentum is Struggling
2021-05-27 05:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for Dollar, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-05-26 18:03:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Drop on APAC Viral Resurgence, Iranian Supply Worries
2021-05-27 06:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Double Top Formation Intact Ahead of OPEC Meeting
2021-05-26 19:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Gains, Russell Outperforms as AMC & GME Go Parabolic
2021-05-26 22:15:00
Wall Street CEOs Testify in Washington on COVID Relief, Diversity Efforts
2021-05-26 19:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Pull Back From $1,900 as Stimulus Tapering Fears Gear Up
2021-05-27 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Bull Flag Breakout Begins to Pull Back
2021-05-26 18:19:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for Dollar, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-05-26 18:03:00
British Pound Forecast: Sterling Crosses Prove Tired - Setups for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2021-05-26 17:10:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise as Inflation Fears, Fed Outlook Hoard the Spotlight
2021-05-27 07:00:00
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-05-27 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.00% FTSE 100: -0.02% Germany 30: -0.22% Wall Street: -0.24% US 500: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/lAAS0mzwX0
  • Crude Oil Prices Drop on APAC Viral Resurgence, Iranian Supply Worries https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/27/Crude-Oil-Prices-Drop-on-APAC-Viral-Resurgence-Iranian-Supply-Worries.html https://t.co/zrQQ34EYfB
  • 🇨🇭 Balance of Trade (APR) Actual: CHF3.3B Previous: CHF3.9B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-27
  • 🇩🇪 GfK Consumer Confidence (JUN) Actual: -7 Expected: -5.2 Previous: -8.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-27
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 Balance of Trade (APR) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Previous: CHF3.9B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-27
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 GfK Consumer Confidence (JUN) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -5.2 Previous: -8.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-27
  • EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Uptrend at Risk? Momentum is Struggling #Euro #EUR $EURUSD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2021/05/27/EURUSD-Technical-Analysis-Euro-Uptrend-at-Risk-Momentum-is-Struggling.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/88PvJPeJNq
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/wVVvQStKfP
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CHF are long at 74.94%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 72.65%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VrrQHPsLRk
  • Japanese candlesticks are a popular charting technique used by many traders, and the shooting star candle is no exception. Learn about the shooting star candlestick and how to trade it here: https://t.co/mfwJ0sZLTs https://t.co/73l5TRSM37
US Dollar May Rise as Inflation Fears, Fed Outlook Hoard the Spotlight

US Dollar May Rise as Inflation Fears, Fed Outlook Hoard the Spotlight

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

US-CHINA TRADE TALKS, VICTORIA LOCKDOWN, PCE, INFLATION, USD/JPY – TALKING POINTS:

  • Markets muted despite US-China trade talks, new lockdown in Victoria
  • Inflation pickup and its impact on Fed policy in focus as PCE data nears
  • USD/JPY resistance break puts one-month range top in the crosshairs

Financial markets put in an uninspiring performance in Asia-Pacific trade. The G10 FX currencies idled, as did gold and crude oil prices. Regional stock exchanges edged slightly lower on average, shifting down alongside bellwether S&P 500 futures.

The soggy backdrop is curious considering an assortment of noteworthy headlines that might have been expected to inspire volatility. Australia’s state of Victoria reintroduced Covid lockdown measures after an outbreak in Melbourne while the US and China held the first Biden-era round of trade talks.

Shares in China rose, seemingly after Beijing said that a chat between US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He “conducted candid, pragmatic and constructive exchanges [based on] mutual respect. The CSI 300 stock index popped quickly higher but swiftly retraced most of the move.

MARKETS SHRUG OFF US-CHINA TRADE TALKS, VICTORIA LOCKDOWN

The cautious mood probably reflects a sense of anxiety ahead of Friday’s release of April’s US PCE data, the Fed’s favored inflation gauge. It is expected to show that the core growth rate jumped to 2.9 percent on-year, the highest in nearly three decades.

US price growth readings have increasingly outperformed relative to baseline forecasts in recent months, suggesting that analysts are underestimating the degree of reflation underway. If PCE readings overshoot accordingly, speculation about a sooner-than-expected tapering of Fed stimulus may heat up anew.

US inflation data increasingly surprises higher as price growth expectations build

In this scenario, the US Dollar is likely to march broadly higher alongside Treasury bond yields. Meanwhile, a round of selling is likely to across sentiment-sensitive assets including stocks, growth-geared commodities like crude oil, and cyclical currencies like the Australian Dollar. Anti-fiat gold looks vulnerable too.

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – DOLLAR LOOKS POISED FOR ANOTHER UPSWING

Near-term positioning shows USD/JPY has broken above trend line resistance guiding the downswing over the past two weeks. The breach seemingly opens the door for a move higher to test range resistance in the 109.62-79 zone once again. Clearing that may open the way above the 110.00 figure.

Immediate support continues to sit in the 108.30-55 region, an inflection zone that has acted as both relevant support and resistance since early March. A move back below the outer layer of this threshold may set the stage for another challenge of the swing bottom at 107.45.

USD/JPY price chart - 8 hour

Chart created withTradingView

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC at DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU Bull Flag Breakout Begins to Pull Back
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Bull Flag Breakout Begins to Pull Back
2021-05-26 18:19:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-25 19:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Probes for Low, Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Probes for Low, Loonie Levels
2021-05-24 17:30:00
Will the US Dollar, Top Markets Reveal Trend Tilt Amid News Lull?
Will the US Dollar, Top Markets Reveal Trend Tilt Amid News Lull?
2021-05-24 07:06:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
USDOLLAR