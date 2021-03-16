News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Resilient Despite Vaccine Setback, Dovish ECB
2021-03-16 07:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bears Stall at Support- FOMC to Drive
2021-03-15 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hold Up, Crude Oil Higher as Yellen Defies Inflation Fears
2021-03-15 05:00:00
Weekly Technical Crude Oil Price Forecast: Ignore Short-term Noise - A Multi-Decade Downtrend is Broken
2021-03-13 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-03-16 06:00:00
Dow Jones Extends Higher as Volatility Falls. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 May Rise
2021-03-16 01:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-03-15 21:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test March High
2021-03-15 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower Ahead of BoE
2021-03-16 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD Levels to Watch
2021-03-16 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Threatens Key Multi-Month High, BOJ's Kuroda Speech Eyed
2021-03-15 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
2021-03-15 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 ZEW Current Conditions (MAR) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -62 Previous: -67.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-16
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (MAR) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 74 Previous: 71.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-16
  • Heads Up:💶 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (MAR) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 69.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-16
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/YFH4jKYDcH
  • Investor view on US Equity Bubble - 15% think equities are in a bubble - 25% say early-stage bull market - 55% say late stage
  • BofA March Fund Manager Survey - Long tech still most crowded trade, followed by Bitcoin and ESG - Inflation and taper tantrums now top risks - 43% of investors think 2% US 10yr yield could cause a correction in stocks
  • $GBP underperformance this morning with $GBPUSD edging towards the 50DMA (1.3795), which has not been closed below since Nov $EURGBP breaking above the 20DMA (0.8620), resistance ahead at 0.8650-70.
  • 🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Final (FEB) Actual: 0.6% Expected: 0.6% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-16
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Final (FEB) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.6% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-16
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/MHNhCBqDBB
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Resilient Despite Vaccine Setback, Dovish ECB

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Resilient Despite Vaccine Setback, Dovish ECB

Daniel Moss, Analyst

Euro, EUR/USD, European Central Bank, AstraZeneca Vaccine, Vaccination Rates – Talking Point:

  • Equity markets gained during APAC trade, following Wall Street’s lead overnight.
  • The Euro has remained resilient in the face of a cumbersome vaccine rollout and dovish ECB.
  • EUR/USD rates may extend rebound as price remains perched above the 200-MA.
Advertisement

Asia-Pacific Recap

Equity markets broadly gained during the Asia-Pacific trading session, following Wall Street’s lead overnight as attention remains fixated on the upcoming FOMC monetary policy meeting. Australia’s ASX 200 climbed 0.8% on the back of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s March meeting minutes, with the central bank reiterating its accommodative stance. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.52%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.25% and China’s CSI 300 nudged 0.47% higher.

In FX markets, NZD, CHF and EUR largely outperformed, while the British Pound was the biggest underperformed in the G10 space. Gold and silver prices nudged marginally higher as yields on US 10-year Treasuries slipped back below 1.6%. Looking ahead, the Euro-area ZEW economic sentiment index release headlines the economic docket alongside US retail sales for February.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Resilient Despite Vaccine Setback, Dovish ECB

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Renewed Vaccine Lockdowns, Dovish ECB Hampering Euro

The Euro has remained resiliently positioned against its US Dollar counterpart in recent days, despite the European Central Bank’s pledge to up its purchases of bonds to counter rising yields, and the suspended use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine in several European nations.

At its meeting last week, the ECB signalled that purchases under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) over the next quarter would be “conducted at a significantly higher pace than during the first months of this year”, in order to prevent an unwanted tightening of financing conditions.

However, recent weekly purchasing data has failed to reflect the Governing Council’s concerns around rising rates of return, with figures highlighting that the central bank only purchased 12 billion euros of bonds in each of the last two weeks. This is significantly under the average rate of 18 billion per week, seen since the start of the pandemic.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Resilient Despite Vaccine Setback, Dovish ECB

President Christine Lagarde blamed this anomaly on an elevated level of redemptions and that the true level of buying will only be reflected in the week starting March 22. This delay could be behind the Euro’s recent buoyancy, as market participants attempt to assess whether the ECB will follow through on its recent pledge.

Even more surprising has been the currency’s hardiness in the face of tightening coronavirus restrictions and a cumbersome vaccine rollout. Case numbers have begun to climb across the EU, and could continue to trend higher, given only 7.8% of the population have received at least on dose of a Coid-19 vaccine.

Moreover, government’s across the region have suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine in response to a cluster of adverse reactions involving serious cases of blood clotting. An extended delay would probably prolong the rollout of inoculations, and suggests that the Euro-zone’s recovery could lag even further behind its major counterparts.

Nevertheless, the Euro’s relative strength in the face of such headwinds suggests that the currency may have to see a more severe fallout before eventually turning lower.

EUR/USD Daily Chart – Perched Above Long-Term Trend Resistance-Turned-Support

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Resilient Despite Vaccine Setback, Dovish ECB

EUR/USD daily chart created using Tradingview

From a technical perspective, the outlook for EUR/USD rates continues to display a bullish tilt, as price tracks firmly above the sentiment-defining 200-day moving average (1.1834) and former trend resistance-turned-support extending from the 2008 highs.

The RSI failing to slide into oversold territory also hints at the possibility of further gains, given the four previous times that it fell below 40 since March, have coincided with swift rebounds higher.

Ultimately, a daily close above the 8-EMA is needed to validate bullish potential and open the door for price to challenge psychological resistance at 1.2000. Clearing that would probably carve a path for buyers to drive the exchange rate to challenge the February high (1.2243).

Alternatively, slicing back below 1.1900 could bring about a retest of confluent support at the monthly low (1.1835) and 200-MA.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Resilient Despite Vaccine Setback, Dovish ECB

The IG Client Sentiment Report shows 44.77% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.23 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 8.58% higher than yesterday and 10.06% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.72% higher than yesterday and 23.15% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD
2021-03-15 18:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: BoC Tapering Bets to Buoy CAD Against JPY, USD, EUR
Canadian Dollar Forecast: BoC Tapering Bets to Buoy CAD Against JPY, USD, EUR
2021-03-15 07:30:00
Euro, DAX 30 Forecast: ECB Rate Decision to Dictate Near-Term Trajectory
Euro, DAX 30 Forecast: ECB Rate Decision to Dictate Near-Term Trajectory
2021-03-11 07:30:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Recovery Hinges on Upcoming Inflation Print
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Recovery Hinges on Upcoming Inflation Print
2021-03-10 07:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish