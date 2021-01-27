US Dollar Outlook: DXY Forms Head and Shoulders Pattern Ahead of FOMC

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-26 19:10:00
Euro Forecast: Trading Through Political Headwinds - Setups in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
2021-01-26 16:18:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Will FOMC Meeting Catalyze Price Volatility?
2021-01-27 06:00:00
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Forecast: Will USD/CAD, WTI Fall as Long Bets Rise?
2021-01-27 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Dollar Steel for FOMC, Top Earnings and Growth Fight Against Speculative Control
2021-01-27 06:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Will the Rally Carry on?
2021-01-26 01:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Will FOMC Meeting Catalyze Price Volatility?
2021-01-27 06:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-26 22:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-26 19:10:00
NZD Outperforms, EUR/GBP Back to Key Support, AUD Awaits CPI - US Market Open
2021-01-26 14:35:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, January 2021 - Slowing Growth Evident as Calendar Turns
2021-01-26 19:10:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Stable After BoJ Invites More ETF Flexibility
2021-01-26 11:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in GBP/USD are at opposite extremes with 67.78%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/zSDjdVqgAi
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 Unemployment Rate (DEC) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 6.2% Previous: 6.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-27
  • Brush up your knowledge on #tradewars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/VuYD5xJYSW
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.85% Gold: -0.18% Silver: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/HKjkeFftS2
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.12% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/9wrGQtkgdE
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.04% France 40: -0.05% Wall Street: -0.19% Germany 30: -0.28% FTSE 100: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Y22Crt6eX1
  • 🇫🇷 Consumer Confidence (JAN) Actual: 92 Expected: 94 Previous: 95 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-27
  • US Dollar Outlook: DXY Forms Head and Shoulders Pattern Ahead of FOMC - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2021/01/27/US-Dollar-Outlook-DXY-Forms-Head-and-Shoulders-Pattern-Ahead-of-FOMC.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $USD $DXY #USDollar #FOMC https://t.co/rt603Ix66D
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Consumer Confidence (JAN) due at 07:45 GMT (15min) Expected: 94 Previous: 95 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-27
  • Euro’s forecast this quarter? Get your free forecast here: https://t.co/kpBYVz31Bd #DailyFXGuides https://t.co/NWs5Lyiyyt
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Forms Head and Shoulders Pattern Ahead of FOMC

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Forms Head and Shoulders Pattern Ahead of FOMC

Daniel Moss, Analyst

US Dollar Index, DXY, Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision, FOMC, Coronavirus – Talking Points:

  • Equity markets crept cautiously higher during APAC trade.
  • USD could come under further pressure as the FOMC rate decision shifts into focus.
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) at risk of extended declines as price carves out a bearish Head and Shoulders pattern.
Advertisement

Asia-Pacific Recap

Equity markets crept cautiously higher during Asia-Pacific trade as investors shifted their focus towards the Federal Reserve’s upcoming monetary policy meeting. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.3%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.17%, and China’s CSI 300 nudged 0.18% higher.

Australia’s ASX 200 index slipped 0.65% as a larger-than-expected rise in the nation’s annual inflation rate suggests that the Reserve Bank of Australia may have to adjust it monetary policy settings ahead of schedule. In FX markets, the cyclically-sensitive AUD, NZD and CAD all slid lower against their major counterparts, while the haven-associated USD and CHF gained ground.

Gold and silver prices drifted lower as yields on US 10-year Treasuries held firm at 1.04%. Looking ahead, the FOMC’s monetary policy meeting headlines the economic docket alongside US durable goods orders for the month of December.

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Forms Head and Shoulders Pattern Ahead of FOMC

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Dovish FOMC to Keep USD on the Backfoot

The US Dollar could come under further pressure against its major counterparts in the near term, as attention shifts towards the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) upcoming monetary policy meeting. The central bank is expected to keep its monetary policy settings steady while reiterating that accommodative monetary policy conditions are set to endure for the foreseeable future.

At its previous meeting the Federal Reserve stated that it will continue to purchase at least $80 billion of Treasury securities and $40 billion of agency mortgage-backed securities per month “until substantial further progress has been made towards the Committee’s maximum employment and price stability goals”.

However, with coronavirus infections notably declining in recent days, and the vaccination rate picking up significantly, there is a realistic possibility of the nation beginning to return to some form of normality in the second quarter. This could encourage certain members of the Fed to push for the central bank to begin tapering its purchases later this year.

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Forms Head and Shoulders Pattern Ahead of FOMC

Source – Worldometer

That being said, with continuing weekly jobless claims hovering above 5 million, and the annual inflation rate still significantly lower than the Fed’s average inflation target of 2%, it appears relatively unlikely that the central bank will hint at tapering its asset purchases at the upcoming meeting.

Indeed, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren stated that he “expects it to be a little while before we’re even talking about tapering our purchases of government and mortgage-backed securities”. This statement reinforces the comments from Vice Chair Richard Clarida that his “economic outlook is consistent with us keeping the current pace of purchases through the remainder of the year [and] it could be quite some time before we would think about tapering the pace of our purchases”.

Therefore, the reassurance of loose monetary policy conditions, in tandem with the intensifying push for additional deficit spending, may continue to undermine the Greenback against its major counterparts and ultimately drive the US Dollar Index (DXY) lower in the coming months.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart – 50-MA Capping Upside Potential

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Forms Head and Shoulders Pattern Ahead of FOMC

DXY daily chart created using Tradingview

From a technical perspective, the US Dollar Index (DXY) looks set to continue pushing lower as price fails to break above the trend-defining 50-day moving average (90.64) and remains within the confines of a Descending Channel.

With the RSI dipping below 50, and the MACD gearing up to cross back below its ‘slower’ signal line counterpart, the path of least resistance seems to favour the downside.

A daily close below psychological support at 90.00 would probably intensify selling pressure and open the door for the index to retest range support at 89.20 – 89.40.

Clearing that likely signals the resumption of the primary downtrend and brings the 2018 low (88.25) into the crosshairs.

Alternatively, clambering back above the 21-EMA (90.30) could carve a path for buyers to challenge Descending Channel resistance and the psychologically imposing 91.00 mark.

US Dollar Index (DXY) 4-Hour Chart – Head and Shoulders Pattern Hints at Further Losses

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Forms Head and Shoulders Pattern Ahead of FOMC

DXY 4-hour chart created using Tradingview

Zooming into the four-hour chart bolsters the bearish outlook depicted on the daily timeframe, as prices carve out a Head and Shoulders reversal pattern above range support at 89.95 – 90.05.

A convincing break below 89.90 is required to validate the bearish reversal pattern and propel the index back towards the yearly low (89.21), with the implied measured move suggesting price could fall 1.4% from current levels to test the March 2018 low (88.94).

On the other hand, remaining constructively perched above 90.00 could allow buyers to drive the index back towards the January 26 high (90.61).

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Resistance Bound Ahead of the Fed
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Resistance Bound Ahead of the Fed
2021-01-26 17:00:00
Yen, Dollar May Extend Rise as Stocks Fall After China Drains Liquidity
Yen, Dollar May Extend Rise as Stocks Fall After China Drains Liquidity
2021-01-26 07:30:00
Mexican Peso Price Forecast: USD/MXN Above 20.00 as Bulls Break Out
Mexican Peso Price Forecast: USD/MXN Above 20.00 as Bulls Break Out
2021-01-25 17:00:00
DAX 30 Outlook: Eyeing Yearly High with Business Climate Data in Focus
DAX 30 Outlook: Eyeing Yearly High with Business Climate Data in Focus
2021-01-25 07:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR