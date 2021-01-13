US Dollar May Resume Slide as Yields Turn Lower on Strong Treasury Demand

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Stalls after Falling to Critical Support
2021-01-12 18:48:00
EUR/USD Susceptible to Larger Pullback Ahead of Account of ECB Meeting
2021-01-12 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hit 11-Month High on Reflation Hopes, Falling Stockpiles
2021-01-13 06:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-12 22:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Betting on Reversals?
2021-01-13 04:30:00
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Pressure from Rising Yields, Stronger USD
2021-01-12 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-12 22:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: All That Glitters is Not Gold - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-01-12 19:50:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Outlook Remains Constructive
2021-01-12 14:55:00
GBP/USD Boosted as BoE's Bailey Downplays Negative Rates - US Market Open
2021-01-12 14:35:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Rising Treasury Yields Moderates Yens Recent Gains
2021-01-12 12:50:00
USDJPY Break a Better Cue for Dollar and Risk Break than EURUSD, Tesla?
2021-01-12 06:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production MoM (NOV) Actual: -1.4 Expected: -0.4% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-13
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production YoY (NOV) Actual: -4.2 Previous: -2.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-13
  • ECB's Villeroy says we are closely following the negative effect of the Euro exchange rate $EUR
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.67%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 73.47%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7R98PZJPdl
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Industrial Production MoM (NOV) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.4% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-13
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Industrial Production YoY (NOV) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -2.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-13
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB President Lagarde Speech due at 09:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-13
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.57% Gold: 0.11% Silver: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/zKr2DCv4Cq
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.12% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/dit6aRSke1
  • US Dollar pops to session high, gold pulls back as bond yields drop across Europe, boosting the Greenback's relative yield advantage. #Dollar #yield https://t.co/aSHmMouiXb
US Dollar May Resume Slide as Yields Turn Lower on Strong Treasury Demand

US Dollar May Resume Slide as Yields Turn Lower on Strong Treasury Demand

2021-01-13 07:30:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst

US Dollar Index, DXY, Federal Reserve, US 10-Year Treasury Note, Quantitative Easing – Talking Points:

  • Equity markets broadly gained during APAC trade as investors continued to cheer the prospect of additional fiscal support out of the US.
  • Strong demand for 10-year notes at the Treasury’s monthly auction may cap the US Dollar’s upside.
  • US Dollar Index (DXY) may slide lower as price continues to track within the confines of a Descending Channel.
Advertisement

Asia-Pacific Recap

Equity markets broadly gained during Asia-Pacific trade as investors cheered the prospect of expediated vaccine distribution and a more extensive fiscal stimulus package under a Joe Biden administration.

Australia’s ASX 200 index nudged 0.11% higher on the back of upbeat local employment figures, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 1.04%. In FX markets, the haven-associated US Dollar lost ground against its major counterparts, while the cyclically-sensitive Norwegian Krone largely outperformed.

Gold prices crept 0.24% higher as yields on US 10-year Treasuries dipped back towards 1.10%. Looking ahead, US inflation figures for the month of December headline the economic docket alongside the Euro-area’s industrial production release for November.

US Dollar May Resume Slide as Yields Turn Lower on Strong Treasury Demand

Click here for full economic calendar

Strong Treasury Demand May Cap USD Upside

Robust demand for US 10-year notes at the Treasury’s monthly auction seems to have capped the significant move higher in yields seen in recent days, and may in turn halt the Greenback’s recent recovery against its major counterparts.

Bond prices have sold off substantially to kick-off 2021, as investors begin to price in a more extensive fiscal support package under a Joe Biden administration and react to comments from several members of the Federal Reserve that suggest the central bank is contemplating tapering its QE program.

However, it seems relatively unlikely that the Fed will reduce its bond purchasing program anytime soon, as the minutes from the FOMC’s December meeting stated that the central bank will continue to purchase at least $80 billion of Treasury securities and $40 billion of agency mortgage-backed securities per month “until substantial further progress has been made towards the Committee’s maximum employment and price stability goals”.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Indeed, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren commented that he “expects it to be a little while before we’re even talking about tapering our purchases of government and mortgage-backed securities”. This statement reinforced the comments from Vice Chair Richard Clarida that his “economic outlook is consistent with us keeping the current pace of purchases throughout the remainder of the year [and] it could be quite some time before we would think about tapering the pace of our purchases”.

Therefore, with direct bidder participation in the Treasury’s recent $38 billion 10-year note auction rising to its highest levels since December 2019, and the Fed unlikely to adjust the rate of its bond purchases in the near term, a more extended push higher in yields seems relatively unlikely.

The absence of a more meaningful decline in bond prices may ultimately trigger the resumption of the US Dollar’s downtrend extending from the March 2020 highs.

US 10-Year Treasury Yields Daily Chart – Channel Resistance Capping Upside

US Dollar May Resume Slide as Yields Turn Lower on Strong Treasury Demand

US 10-year Treasury yields daily chart created using Tradingview

From a technical perspective, US 10-year Treasury yields seem set to reverse lower in the coming days as a Shooting Star reversal candle forms at Ascending Channel resistance and the psychologically imposing 1.15 mark.

The development of the RSI hints that a downside push could be in the offing, as the oscillator eyes a move back below 70 and into normal territory.

A daily close back below 1.10 would probably trigger a pullback towards former resistance-turned-support at the November 11 high (0.98) and would likely coincide with further losses for the Greenback in the near term.

Alternatively, a convincing break above the January 12 high (1.18) could propel yields back towards the March 2020 high (1.28) and in turn lead to a more extended US Dollar recovery.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart – 34-EMA Stifling Buying Pressure

US Dollar May Resume Slide as Yields Turn Lower on Strong Treasury Demand

DXY daily chart created using Tradingview

The US Dollar Index (DXY) seems poised to continue sliding lower in the near term, as price fails to hurdle the 34-day exponential moving average (90.55) and continues to track within the confines of a Descending Channel.

With the RSI and MACD indicator both tracking below their respective neutral midpoints, the path of least resistance seems skewed to the downside.

A daily close back below the 38.2% Fibonacci (89.92) could open the door for sellers to drive the index back towards the January low (89.21). A convincing break below that probably signalling the resumption of the primary uptrend and bringing the 2018 low (88.25) into play.

Alternatively, clambering back above the 21-EMA (90.20) could neutralize near-term selling pressure and propel the DXY back towards the monthly high (90.73).

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Forecast: Can USD Bulls Really Take Control?
US Dollar Price Forecast: Can USD Bulls Really Take Control?
2021-01-12 17:00:00
S&P 500 May Slide Lower on Fed Taper Talk Ahead of Inflation Release
S&P 500 May Slide Lower on Fed Taper Talk Ahead of Inflation Release
2021-01-12 07:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Grasps for Support After Bearish Engulf
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Grasps for Support After Bearish Engulf
2021-01-11 17:00:00
British Pound at Risk as Downing Street Weighs Tighter Restrictions
British Pound at Risk as Downing Street Weighs Tighter Restrictions
2021-01-11 07:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR