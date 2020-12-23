News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Rebound Attempt in Focus
2020-12-22 23:00:00
Euro Forecast: Breakouts Constrained, Further Gains May Have to Wait for EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
2020-12-22 20:20:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Crude Oil Rally May Lose Steam on Virus Threat, Softer Physical Demand
2020-12-22 07:00:00
Wall Street
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: The Trend Remains Your Friend
2020-12-22 13:30:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2020-12-22 04:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Prices Edge Higher After Trump Rejects the US Stimulus Package
2020-12-23 07:00:00
Bitcoin, S&P 500, Gold Outlook: How Can Short Bets Drive Prices into 2021?
2020-12-23 03:00:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Update Gives Boost to Sterling
2020-12-23 09:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Rebound Attempt in Focus
2020-12-22 23:00:00
USD/JPY
News
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
2020-12-22 17:05:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY Price Action Set-Up
2020-12-22 12:00:00
Dollar Down as Upbeat Markets Dismiss Trump Stimulus Opposition

2020-12-23 08:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
US DOLLAR, COVID, FISCAL STIMULUS, STOCKS, YEN – TALKING POINTS:

  • US Dollar, Yen fall as market sentiment brightens in Asia-Pacific trade
  • Markets seem unphased after Trump refuses to sign Covid stimulus bill
  • S&P 500 futures hinting that the risk-on tilt may carry forward ahead
The US Dollar pulled back in otherwise quiet Asia-Pacific trade. The anti-risk currency enjoyed the largest one-day rise in two months against an average of its top counterparts yesterday in a move that was seemingly animated by safety-seeking capital flows against the backdrop of deteriorating market confidence.

Markets were in a friendlier mood in APAC hours. Regional stock markets added close to 0.6 percent on average. The sentiment-geared Australian and New Zealand Dollars followed suit, as did cyclically-minded commodities like copper and crude oil. The Yen fell alongside the Greenback.

US Dollar, Yen down as risk appetite firms. S&P 500, crude oil and copper up in tandem

Chart created with TradingView

The upbeat backdrop stood in stark contrast to news that US President Donald Trump pushed back on signing the hard-fought Covid relief package amounting to US$900 billion in support. Mr Trump’s opposition spooked markets initially but the rout quickly fizzled.

This may reflect the measure’s overwhelming bipartisan support. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, signaled that his chamber would reconvene next week with the intent of overriding a presidential veto – whether it be an implicit or explicit one – if Mr Trump refuses to oblige.

With that in mind, investors’ rosy disposition may amount to little more than a correction after three days of selling. The proximity of Christmas holiday closures in most of the world’s largest markets may have simply inspired a tactical rebalancing of near-term exposure to a more neutral setting.

Bellwether S&P 500 futures are pointing higher in late APAC trade, signaling that the risk-on tilt across the asset spectrum has scope for a degree of follow-through. The economic calendar is relatively light, with US PCE inflation data and a revised consumer confidence survey from the University of Michigan on tap.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
