Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Eyeing Inflation Data

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Best Chance to Clear Critical Resistance in Fed Decision and PMIs
2020-12-16 03:00:00
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-15 20:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices at 9-Month High as Traders Eye Stimulus, Vaccine Rollout
2020-12-15 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Gains as Investors Eye OPEC JMMC Meeting
2020-12-13 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-12-16 06:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Turn Lower Ahead as Momentum Fades?
2020-12-16 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Bid Ahead of FOMC- XAU/USD Levels
2020-12-15 18:00:00
Gold Price Outlook - Stuck in a Rut Ahead of FOMC Decision
2020-12-15 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Extending Gains, UK Inflation Falls Sharply
2020-12-16 08:45:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Braces for Fed Decision, PMI Data
2020-12-15 22:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-15 20:55:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-14 19:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.00%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.01%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/K1z385ZJL5
  • Heads Up:💶 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (DEC) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 53 Previous: 53.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-16
  • Heads Up:💶 Markit Composite PMI Flash (DEC) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 45.8 Previous: 45.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-16
  • A few early movers today... GBPUSD +0.48% @ 1.3513 on positive Brexit comments EURSUD +0.38% @1.2201 on strong French/German PMIs USDJPY -0.27% @103.37 as US dollar falls further. #gbp #usd #jpy
  • Brush up your knowledge on #tradewars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/BOS9giEg83
  • 🇩🇪 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (DEC) Actual: 58.6 Expected: 56.4 Previous: 57.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-16
  • 🇩🇪 Markit Services PMI Flash (DEC) Actual: 47.7 Expected: 44 Previous: 46 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-16
  • 🇩🇪 Markit Composite PMI Flash (DEC) Actual: 52.5 Expected: 50.4 Previous: 51.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-16
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.35% Oil - US Crude: 0.22% Gold: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/tmGdmJ1gYy
  • Strong French Services PMI... https://t.co/uhlN1NQhV4
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Eyeing Inflation Data

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Eyeing Inflation Data

2020-12-16 08:00:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, Bank of Canada, Inflation – Talking Points:

  • Equity markets gained ground during APAC trade as investors cheered progress in US fiscal aid talks.
  • Upcoming inflation data may fuel further gains for the Canadian Dollar.
  • USD/CAD rates eyeing a push to fresh yearly lows after slicing through key support.
  • CAD/JPY probing Ascending Triangle resistance. Is a topside break on the cards?
Advertisement

Asia-Pacific Recap

Equity markets gained ground during Asia-Pacific trade as investors mulled progress in US fiscal stimulus negotiations ahead of tonight’s Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.

Australia’s ASX 200 index rose 0.72% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 index nudged 0.26% higher, as Japanese manufacturing PMI climbed to its highest level since May 2019.

In FX markets, the Euro, Japanese Yen and New Zealand Dollar largely outperformed, while the haven-associated US Dollar continued to lose ground against its major counterparts.

Gold and silver added to yesterday’s gains as yields on US 10-year Treasuries slipped lower, as market participants bank on the Federal Reserve updating guidance on its bond purchasing program at its upcoming meeting.

Looking ahead, the aforementioned FOMC monetary policy meeting will be keenly eyed alongside US retail sales data for the month of November.

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Eyeing Inflation Data

Market reaction chart created using Tradingview

Upcoming Inflation Data May Buoy CAD

As mentioned in previous reports, the Canadian Dollar may continue to push higher against its haven-associated counterparts, on the back of positive coronavirus vaccine developments and the Bank of Canada’s wait-and-see approach to monetary policy.

The BoC kept its monetary policy levers steady at its December meeting, after recalibrating its Quantitative Easing (QE) program to “shift purchases toward longer-term bonds” at its meeting in October. The central bank also opted to continuing purchasing “at least $4 billion a week” of Canadian government bonds.

Although Covid-19 cases have surged locally, forcing several Canadian provinces to tighten restrictions, robust fiscal support may continue to keep the BoC on the sidelines for the time being.

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Eyeing Inflation Data

Source – Worldometer

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled over C$51.7 billion of additional fiscal aid at the end of November, with the measures including an enhanced wage subsidy program – expected to cover up to 75% of payroll costs – and the extension of commercial rent and lockdown support.

Moreover, with local health authorities announcing their approval of Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine last week, the potential for a more accelerated economic recovery is becoming increasingly likely.

However, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem’s suggestion that the Canadian Dollar’s recent gains are “hurting the competitiveness of Canadian exporters in our largest market” could limit the Loonie’s upside in the near term.

Nevertheless, better-than-expected inflation data for November could see investors dismiss Macklem’s concerns and continue to put a premium on the local currency.

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Eyeing Inflation Data

DailyFX Economic Calendar

USD/CAD Daily Chart – Descending Channel Guiding Price Lower

From a technical perspective, the longer-term outlook for USD/CAD rates remains skewed to the downside, as price crashes through key psychological support at 1.2800. However, bullish RSI divergence suggests that the recent downside push may be running out of steam.

A short-term recovery back towards the October 2018 low (1.2783) could be in the offing if support at 1.2700 successfully suppresses selling pressure. Clearing that could open the door for prices to probe confluent resistance at the 21-day moving average and 61.8% Fibonacci (1.2880).

That being said, an extended topside push looks relatively unlikely given prices continue to track within the confines of a Descending Channel and firmly below all four moving averages.

Therefore, failure to gain a firm foothold above 1.2750 would probably allow sellers to regain control of the exchange rate and drive price back towards the monthly low (1.2688). A daily close below likely signalling the resumption of the primary downtrend and bringing support at the 78.6% Fibonacci (1.2653) into focus.

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Eyeing Inflation Data

USD/CAD daily chart created using Tradingview

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment Report

The IG Client Sentiment Report shows 73.30% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.74 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 4.88% higher than yesterday and 0.11% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.65% lower than yesterday and 6.53% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Eyeing Inflation Data

CAD/JPY Daily Chart – Ascending Triangle in Play

CAD/JPY rates may also be at risk of a short-term pullback as price fails to hold above Ascending Triangle resistance and the August high (81.58).

With the RSI dipping back below 60 and the MACD indicator gearing up for a bearish crossover, the path of least resistance seems skewed to the downside.

However, with the moving averages positioned in a bullish sequence – the faster MA’s positioned above their slower counterparts – any potential downside correction may prove short lived.

Nevertheless, prices could begin to probe the support range at 81.00 – 81.10 in the near term if sellers hurdle the December 14 low (81.30), with a break below carving a path for price to test the July high (80.14).

Alternatively, a daily close back above the August high could propel CAD/JPY to test the monthly high (82.12), with a break above probably validating the Ascending Triangle pattern and opening the door for price to test the 61.8% Fibonacci (82.61).

The pattern’s implied measured move suggesting CAD/JPY could climb a further 10% from current levels and exceed the yearly high (84.75) set in February.

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Eyeing Inflation Data

CAD/JPY daily chart created using Tradingview

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/nzd-usd/2020/12/16/New-Zealand-Dollar-Technical-Analysis-NZDUSD-NZDJPY-GBPNZD-.html?ref-author=Moss

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Aiming Higher Despite Tightening Covid Restrictions
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Aiming Higher Despite Tightening Covid Restrictions
2020-12-15 08:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Ready to Run - but Which Way?
Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Ready to Run - but Which Way?
2020-12-14 16:30:00
GBP/USD Rates Buoyed by Extended Brexit Talks But Will Rally Last?
GBP/USD Rates Buoyed by Extended Brexit Talks But Will Rally Last?
2020-12-14 08:00:00
DAX 30 May Slip Lower as Restrictions Fail to Suppress Covid-19 Cases
DAX 30 May Slip Lower as Restrictions Fail to Suppress Covid-19 Cases
2020-12-11 07:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

CAD/JPY
USD/CAD
Bullish