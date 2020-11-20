US Dollar and Japanese Yen May Rise on Fed, Treasury Sniping

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and S&P 500 Make Range Moves as Coronavirus Fears Hit Growth Views
2020-11-20 04:30:00
US Dollar Technical Price Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD & USD/MXN
2020-11-19 17:49:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-19 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise If EU Summit Stokes Brexit Deal Hopes
2020-11-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-20 03:00:00
Hang Seng, ASX 200 May Rebound with Dow Jones as Housing Data Beats
2020-11-20 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Eye Treasury-Fed Clash, Crude Oil at Risk on Covid Lockdowns
2020-11-20 06:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-20 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Easing Ahead of EU Leaders' Summit
2020-11-19 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher May Persist After UK Inflation Data
2020-11-18 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar and Japanese Yen May Rise on Fed, Treasury Sniping
2020-11-20 07:46:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY May Fall to Support as Covid Boosts Haven Bets
2020-11-20 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • A forex trader is strategic, disciplined and always switched on to the markets. Learn how to build an FX mindset here: https://t.co/ujEpfmO6C4 https://t.co/jq4HS2qrNY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.25%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 76.80%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RPJaA7cGJq
  • US Dollar and Japanese Yen May Rise on Fed, Treasury Sniping - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/11/20/US-Dollar-and-Japanese-Yen-May-Rise-on-Fed-Treasury-Sniping.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #FederalReserve #Treasury #Dollar #yen
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/d4EjbYoLiY
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.69% Gold: 0.08% Oil - US Crude: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/7P2K45fMEH
  • Cryptocurrencies making an early push higher, Ethereum (ETH) eyes $500 #eth #bitcoin #btc @DailyFXTeam Prices via @IGcom https://t.co/lpyCPmbQy8
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.08% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.07% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/G9vBoJfcZY
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.08% France 40: -0.11% Germany 30: -0.16% US 500: -0.45% Wall Street: -0.58% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/1rtiHKT3j3
  • EU envoys briefed all three main Brexit deal hurdles remain unresolved, adds that the UK hasn't moved on the issues $GBP
  • 🇬🇧 Public Sector Net Borrowing (OCT) Actual: £-22.3B Expected: £-35.2B Previous: £-28.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-20
US Dollar and Japanese Yen May Rise on Fed, Treasury Sniping

US Dollar and Japanese Yen May Rise on Fed, Treasury Sniping

2020-11-20 07:46:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

US DOLLAR, JAPANESE YEN, FED, TREASURY, COVID – TALKING POINTS:

  • Cautious risk-on tilt in APAC trade offers slight lift to Aussie, NZ Dollars
  • US Treasury Dept, Federal Reserve bicker over unspent stimulus funding
  • Japanese Yen, US Dollar likely to rise if risk appetite begins to sour anew
Advertisement

A cautious risk-on tone prevailed in quiet Asia-Pacific trading hours. Regional shares added about 0.4 percent, pulling the sentiment-sensitive Australian and New Zealand Dollars modestly higher. At the other end of the G10 FX spectrum, the anti-risk US Dollar and Japanese Yen edged downward.

On the economic data front, November’s Japanese PMI surveys showed the manufacturing- and service-sector economic activity shrank for a tenth consecutive month. The pace of contraction accelerated from the prior month, marking the first deterioration in relative conditions since April.

US Dollar, Yen down in APAC trade as AUD, NZD amid risk-on backdrop

Chart created with TradingView

Looking ahead, a bare-bones offering on the data docket seems likely to keep sentiment trends at the forefront. A defensive mood may prevail in the final hours of the trading week as markets weigh an emerging spat between the US Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve.

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin drew the central bank’s ire with a move to reclaim unspent funds from the Fed’s emergency lending program established in the early stages of the Covid-19 outbreak. He would like to spend the money on fiscal stimulus while Congressional negotiations on more aid are deadlocked.

For its part, the central bank resisted. In a statement released after Mr Mnuchin made his overture for the funds’ return, it said that it “would prefer that the full suite of emergency facilities…continue to serve their important role as a backstop for our still-trained and vulnerable economy.”

Markets may shudder at such sniping at a time when an upswell in coronavirus cases has triggered another wave of lockdown measures of varying severity across much of the US. The appearance of discord in policymakers’ response may spook investors and inspire liquidation, lifting USD and JPY.

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC at DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 at Risk as Tightening Restrictions Douse Vaccine Optimism
S&P 500 at Risk as Tightening Restrictions Douse Vaccine Optimism
2020-11-19 07:30:00
USD/CAD Rates May Resume Downtrend on Positive Inflation Data
USD/CAD Rates May Resume Downtrend on Positive Inflation Data
2020-11-18 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-11-17 19:30:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY May Slide Lower Ahead of Euro-Area Inflation Data
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY May Slide Lower Ahead of Euro-Area Inflation Data
2020-11-17 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
USDOLLAR