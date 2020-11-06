News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Outlook – Rally to 1.25 May Be in the Cards
2020-11-05 13:30:00
EUR/USD Rates to Rise as Biden Closes in On Presidency Ahead of FOMC
2020-11-05 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Sink, Gold Soars on US Vote Count as Jobs Report Nears
2020-11-06 06:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on Close US Election Race, Fed
2020-11-05 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-06 04:30:00
Dow Jones Eyes Higher Highs on Tight Election Race, ASX 200 May Rise
2020-11-06 01:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Bullion Aiming Higher on Dovish FOMC, Biden Lead
2020-11-06 07:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink, Gold Soars on US Vote Count as Jobs Report Nears
2020-11-06 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England Ramps Up QE Program, Rates Left Unchanged, Sterling Pushes Higher
2020-11-05 07:25:00
Nasdaq 100 Tops Election Focus, GBPUSD Focuses on Central Banks, USDCNH Trade Wars
2020-11-05 05:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Approaches Multi-Year Significant Level
2020-11-05 10:30:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook – Inching Closer to Wedge Break on Election Volatility
2020-11-04 13:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Biden takes the lead in Georgia $USD
  • 🇮🇹 Retail Sales MoM (SEP) Actual: -0.8% Previous: 8.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-06
  • What are some monetary policies that could affect Gold this quarter? Get your Gold free forecast here: https://t.co/b9XwwYS9uJ https://t.co/I8AreEYt5O
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.89%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 73.84%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/eufJ9J0FO7
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Retail Sales MoM (SEP) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 8.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-06
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.26% Gold: -0.12% Oil - US Crude: -0.99% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ct02WVMZbc
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.31% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.12% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3oSJiNl31K
  • Technical indicators are chart analysis tools that can help traders better understand and act on price movement. Learn more about the importance of technical analysis here: https://t.co/NpC1D8y4Aa https://t.co/CsYp40SH5X
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.08% Wall Street: -0.12% Germany 30: -0.30% US 500: -0.33% France 40: -0.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/6dgkh0x09B
  • Gold Price Outlook: Bullion Aiming Higher on Dovish FOMC, Biden Lead - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/11/06/Gold-Price-Outlook-Bullion-Aiming-Higher-on-Dovish-FOMC-Biden-Lead-.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr #Gold #USElection2020 #USPresidentialElections2020 $GLD https://t.co/060GwI5Q2X
Gold Price Outlook: Bullion Aiming Higher on Dovish FOMC, Biden Lead

Gold Price Outlook: Bullion Aiming Higher on Dovish FOMC, Biden Lead

2020-11-06 07:30:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

Gold Prices, US Presidential Election, FOMC, Non-Farm Payrolls, US Senate Race – Talking Points:

  • The increasing likelihood of a Biden presidency appear to be underpinning gold prices.
  • Although unlikely, the potential of a ‘Blue Wave’ may put a premium on precious metals.
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hint at adjustment to asset purchases could buoy bullion.
Advertisement

Asia-Pacific Recap

The haven-associated US Dollar and Japanese Yen moved higher during Asia-Pacific trade, as US presidential election votes continue to be tallied.

Australia’s ASX 200 index crept higher alongside Japan’s Nikkei 225, while S&P 500 futures nudged marginally lower.

Gold and silver slipped despite yields on US 10-year Treasuries holding relatively steady.

Looking ahead, the US non-farm payrolls report for the month of October headlines the economic docket.

Gold Price Outlook: Bullion Aiming Higher on Dovish FOMC, Biden Lead

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Likely Biden Win to Fuel Gold Prices

The increasing likelihood of a Joe Biden presidency could continue to buoy the price of liquidity-driven precious metal prices, despite the fight for control of the US Senate expected to prolong until January 5.

At the time of writing, Mr Biden has 4 paths to win just 6 more Electoral College (EC) votes while incumbent President Donald Trump has one route to achieve the 56 EC votes needed to retain the White House.

Although Trump has attempted to undermine the validity of the mail-in/absentee ballot process by stating that “if you count the legal votes, I easily win”, suggesting there is wide-spread voter fraud without a sliver of evidence and filing a series of legal challenges in crucial swing states, Biden’s recent performance has tempered concerns of a contested election.

Gold Price Outlook: Bullion Aiming Higher on Dovish FOMC, Biden Lead

Source – Bloomberg

The former Vice President is currently leading in Arizona and Nevada, while staging a substantial comeback in Pennsylvania and Georgia. Indeed, with the outstanding ballots expected to favour the Democratic nominee, wins in three of the four aforementioned states seems relatively likely.

Of course, with vote counting ongoing this is hardly a certainty. Nevertheless, a continuation of the current trends could see Mr Biden beat the incumbent President in multiple battleground states, reducing the overall effectiveness of legal challenges from the Trump team and capping the upside for the haven-associated USD.

Please add a description for the image.

Gold vs USD comparison chart created using TradingView

Blue Wave Unlikely, Not Impossible

An outside chance of a ‘Blue Wave’ scenario – where Democrats control the White House, Senate and the House - may also put a premium on gold prices, as two of the Senate races in Georgia are pushed to January 5 runoffs.

With both seats held by Republican incumbents, an upheaval could swing the balance of power in the Senate to the left, given the GOP currently holds control of 48 seats and are leading in North Carolina and Alaska.

Therefore, if Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock succeed the balance of power in the Senate would be split evenly at 50-50, with a Joe Biden win resulting in Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris casting the tiebreaking vote.

To that end, the medium-term outlook for gold may be dictated by the outcome of the Senate race, with a ‘Blue Wave’ expected to bring a substantially larger fiscal aid package and in turn underpinning liquidity-sensitive Bullion prices.

Gold Price Outlook: Bullion Aiming Higher on Dovish FOMC, Biden Lead

Source – Bloomberg

Dovish FOMC to Underpin Bullion

Finally, dovish commentary from Jerome Powell could stoke easing bets, as the Chairman of the Federal Reserve hinted at a shift in the central bank’s bond purchasing program in the coming months, stating that “at this meeting my colleagues and I discussed our asset purchases [and] the ways in which we can adjust the parameters of it to deliver more accommodation if it turns out to be appropriate”.

Given daily coronavirus cases continue to surge nationally and the central bank’s belief that “the ongoing public health crisis will continue to weigh on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term”, additional monetary support looks more than likely. The US became the first country to record over 100,000 new covid-19 infections in 24 hours on Thursday.

Moreover, with the provision of a much-needed fiscal aid package this side of Christmas unlikely and recent employment data showing an unexpected rise in jobless claims, the Federal Reserve may be forced to pick up the slack in the interim.

With that in mind, a disappointing non-farm payrolls report for October may justify the need for the Fed to deliver further accommodation and in turn nurture gold’s push to test the yearly high set in August.

Gold Price Outlook: Bullion Aiming Higher on Dovish FOMC, Biden Lead

Source – Federal Reserve

Gold Daily Chart – Break of Descending Triangle Hints at Further Upside

From a technical perspective, gold prices look poised to continue pushing higher after breaking above Descending Triangle resistance and clearing the psychologically imposing 1930 mark.

With the MACD indicator bursting back above its neutral midpoint and the RSI climbing above 60 and into bullish territory, the path of least resistance looks to be higher.

Therefore, a daily close above the November 5 high (1952.77) would probably ignite a push to test the 127.2% Fibonacci (2070.14), if buyers can hurdle resistance at the August 27 high (1976.65).

Conversely, a breach of support at the October high (1933.28) could generate a pullback towards the trend-defining 50-day moving average (1905.74) and 1900 level.

Gold Price Outlook: Bullion Aiming Higher on Dovish FOMC, Biden Lead

Gold prices daily chart created using TradingView

Gold 4-Hour Chart – Bull Flag in Play

Zooming into a four-hour chart reinforces the bullish outlook seen on the daily timeframe, as gold prices carve out a Bull Flag continuation pattern above key support at the 100% Fibonacci (1938.11).

The development of the RSI and MACD indicator hint at swelling bullish momentum, as both oscillators push to their most extreme intraday levels since early September.

A break above the 127.2% Fibonacci extension (1953.74) would probably ignite a push towards the 161.8% Fibonacci (1973.63), with the bullish continuation pattern’s implied measured move suggesting Bullion could jump back above the 2000 mark to test key resistance at the August 18 high (2015.65).

On the other hand, a close below the 1940 level could generate a short-term pullback towards the October high (1933.28), with a push below bringing the 61.8% Fibonacci (1916.15) into focus.

Gold Price Outlook: Bullion Aiming Higher on Dovish FOMC, Biden Lead

Gold prices 4-hour chart created using TradingView

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Rates to Rise as Biden Closes in On Presidency Ahead of FOMC
EUR/USD Rates to Rise as Biden Closes in On Presidency Ahead of FOMC
2020-11-05 06:00:00
EU Stoxx 50 Index Rebound at Risk as US Presidential Race Narrows
EU Stoxx 50 Index Rebound at Risk as US Presidential Race Narrows
2020-11-04 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups as US Presidential Elections Loom Large
US Dollar Price Action Setups as US Presidential Elections Loom Large
2020-11-04 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Threatens Election-Night Breakout
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Threatens Election-Night Breakout
2020-11-03 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish